USMNT’s Ream speaks out after his Fulham side is relegated

Fulham lost its ninth-straight Premier League match on Tuesday, dooming the London side to relegation.

Fittingly, the Cottagers allowed four more goals in the loss to see their total of conceded goals reach 76.

USMNT center back Tim Ream has been with Fulham since 2015, and was the club’s Player of the Season when they won the Football League Championship playoffs last season.

Hopes were high when Fulham spent loads of dough to bring in Aleksandar Mitrovic, Andre Schurrle, Jean-Michael Seri and others for their return to the Premier League.

Unlike fellow promoted spenders Wolves, Fulham did not find the right mix and is relegated in a three-manager PL season for the second time this decade.

The latest manager, Scott Parker, said he was dealing with “pure disappointment.” Ream, he was just angry. From the BBC:

“We haven’t shown a togetherness, unity, desire, passion,” Ream said. “We’ve shown it in bits and pieces, in the first half then go dead and flat. We need to find it from somewhere. Guys need to speak up more in training sessions. What we do in the match is a product of what we do between Monday to Friday.”

Ream said there was a harsh team talk following the 4-1 loss at Watford, and he’ll be interested to see what follows at Craven Cottage.

“There were some home truths,” Ream said. “We’ll see if it resonates with the guys. We will approach the remaining games like we have for every game. We will go out to try to get points, albeit meaningless points.”

Parker vowed to do his part in delivering something to supporters over the final weeks of the season.

“The team and the players owe it to the football club and fans to out in the last five games and give something back, although it’ll be very little,” Parker said.

“The next five games, we will crack on.”

