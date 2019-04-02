More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Watch Live: Wolves v. Man United; Watford v. Fulham

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
Two Premier League games are coming your way at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Let the games continue!

Manchester United head to Wolves and Fulham travel to Watford, as United aim to stay in the top four hunt and Fulham will be relegated with a defeat.

Both Wolves and Watford know a win will significantly boost their chances of finishing in seventh and making the Europa League, but they are both in the FA Cup semifinals this weekend so will have to manage their squads accordingly.

Below is the schedule for Tuesday, while we have reaction, video and analysis on both games right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Criticism of German soccer chief Grindel growing louder

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 2, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) German football federation president Reinhard Grindel is under increasing pressure over allegations he hasn’t been open about outside earnings and over general discontent with his leadership.

Grindel, who has been in charge of the DFB since April 2016 after his predecessor Wolfgang Niersbach stepped down amid claims of corruption, conspicuously avoided the red carpet at the opening of the German football museum in Dortmund on Monday.

Grindel was accused by German weekly magazine Der Spiegel last week of failing to declare additional income of 78,000 euros ($87,000) for being chairman of the DFB’s subsidiary media management company in 2016 and 2017 – on top of his regular salary as DFB president.

The DFB issued a statement to reject the accusations, saying Grindel took on the position with its subsidiary company only after he became president, and so was not obliged to declare the earnings at the time.

But criticism of Grindel is growing louder.

“When you’re in such a position and such things come to light, you should at last have arguments to put them aside as soon as possible,” former West Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaeus said. “The DFB has been on shaky ground before.”

Niersbach stepped down in November 2015 amid allegations that Germany’s bid to win the World Cup in 2006 was helped by bribery. Niersbach’s predecessor, Theo Zwanziger, stepped down in 2012.

Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm, who retired after winning the World Cup in 2014, is being groomed as a possible replacement for Grindel.

Grindel was already under fire for his clumsy attempts to engage with fans while increasing the commercial appeal of German soccer. Monday night games, late kickoff times, and a ban on pyrotechnics have all proved unpopular with fans, who frequently display banners at games criticizing the DFB.

Grindel was embarrassed in 2017 when a scheme to allow China’s under-20 team to play against fourth-tier sides was abandoned due to protests from supporters displaying Tibetan flags.

Andreas Rettig, managing director of second division side St. Pauli, said at the opening of the new football museum that Grindel would not get a place in the its hall of fame.

“The DFB’s appearance has long been in need of improvement,” Rettig said.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Warnock continues to fume after Cardiff’s controversial defeat

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
If you thought Neil Warnock had calmed down after Cardiff City’s controversial defeat against Chelsea on Sunday, you’re wrong.

Warnock, 70, was incensed with the officials during the game, on the pitch after the game, in his post-match interviews and in radio interviews on Monday as Cesar Azpilicueta’s late equalizer was clearly offside but was missed by the officials.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek‘s stoppage-time winner rubbed further salt into Cardiff’s wounds, as the Bluebirds now sit five points from safety in the Premier League ahead of their trip to Manchester City on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

Speaking about the current head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, Warnock didn’t hold back.

“I always thought Mike Riley was a manufactured referee from day one,” Warnock said. “I don’t think he’s changed since then. He’s been coached, manufactured, almost like a robot. He knows everything about the rules, but I feel these people struggle to understand the game and the human element. A lot of referees are like Mike Riley and that’s why I think we have gone backwards. Common sense is not allowed nowadays, but the best refs still use it.”

Of course, the decisions was extremely unfortunate and with Cardiff still to play Man City, Man United, and Liverpool in their final seven games their chances of staying up look slim.

Warnock and his players are scrappers and they will give it their all to stay up. Cardiff were one of the favorites to go down for a reason. Their unexpected promotion last season saw the club fail to back Warnock heavily in the transfer market due to previous financial issues after promotion in 2013-14, and many will applaud them for being in with a chance of staying up with seven games to go.

What can’t be applauded is the way Warnock and his staff have gone after the officials in the aftermath of this incident. The veteran manager speaks his mind, but he overstepped the line when talking to talkSPORT on Monday.

“When I came in yesterday, my wife said to me: ‘darling, if you had wanted to thump the referee and linesman, I wouldn’t have stopped you’. It was so unjust,” Warnock said.

The FA have yet to charge Warnock for the manner in which he has reacted, but they probably should.

Man City confirm Sergio Aguero out injured

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
Manchester City have confirmed that Sergio Aguero is out injured.

The Argentine forward, 30, limped off in the second half of City’s 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday with what looked like a muscle strain.

It appears it is a little more serious than that.

Speaking ahead of their game against Cardiff City on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com), Pep Guardiola confirmed Aguero could be out for a number of games.

“He didn’t train the last two days, tomorrow he is not able [to play],” Guardiola said. “Hopefully next Saturday or Tuesday but we will see the evolution in the next few days.”

So, that is Aguero out of the game against Cardiff, while he may also miss the FA Cup semifinal against Brighton on Saturday and the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Tottenham next Tuesday.

Far from ideal for City, but Gabriel Jesus has looked sharp whenever he has been able to called upon so far this season.

Still, losing City’s all-time leading goalscorer at a key time of the season has the potential to damage their chances of pulling off a historic quadruple.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
Five Premier League games have been wedged into the next few days, as the action continues to be cranked up a few notches.

From title and top four pushes, to trying to finish in seventh and stay out of the bottom three, there is so much to play for.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 4-0 Cardiff City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Tottenham 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Wolves 1-1 Man United – (Tuesday, 2:45 pm. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Chelsea 1-1 Brighton – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Watford 1-2 Fulham – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]