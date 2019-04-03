More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
David Duckenfield
Getty Images

Jury fails to reach verdict in trial for Hillsborough match commander

By Andy EdwardsApr 3, 2019, 9:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The trial of David Duckenfield, South Yorkshire Police’s match commander on the day of the Hillsborough disaster, and Graham Mackrell, former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary and safety officer, concluded on Wednesday.

The jury made up of six men and six women was unable to reach a verdict on Duckenfield on the charge of manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 men, women and children on April 15, 1989.

Duckenfield, 69, could not be charged for the death of one man, Tony Bland, because he died more than one year and one day after the disaster occurred. Prosecutors will seek a retrial.

Mackrell was found guilty of breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 for failing to have sufficient turnstiles available for the match, which resulted in dangerous overcrowding in the Leppings Lane stand.

From Sky Sports:

Sue Hemming, director of legal services for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This trial, which relates to events from almost 30 years ago, has been incredibly complex and, after lengthy deliberations, the jury has found Graham Mackrell guilty but has been unable to reach a verdict in respect of David Duckenfield.

“We have discussed the matter carefully with counsel and I can confirm the CPS will seek a retrial against Mr Duckenfield for manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 men, women and children.

“I recognise that these developments will be difficult for the families affected by the Hillsborough disaster.

“We have remained in regular contact with them throughout these proceedings and spoke with those present in Preston and Liverpool before informing the court of our decision.”

New investigations into the disaster began in 2014, resulting in an April 2016 determination of unlawful killing of all 96 victims. Original inquest verdicts were overturned in June 2017 and criminal charges were authorized against six individuals, including Duckenfield and Mackrell.

The three other men — former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent Donald Denton, former SYP detective chief inspector Alan Foster, and the force’s then-solicitor Peter Metcalf — are set to go on trial for obstruction of justice later this year.

Bonucci criticized for saying Kean “50-50” to blame for racist abuse

Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 3, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Leonardo Bonucci has been roundly criticized for comments he made after teammate Moise Kean was subjected to racist abuse during Juventus’ 2-0 victory over Cagliari on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Allegri asks for lifetime bans after Kean racially abused ]

Whereas Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri called for the fans hurling racist abuse at Juve and Italy’s 19-year-old rising star to be banned for life, Bonucci said, “I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn’t have [celebrated like that] and the [fans] should not have reacted that way.”

A number of the game’s most prominent black stars, including Raheem Sterling and Memphis Depay, hit back directly at Bonucci for all to see, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi and Mario Balotelli, among others, have posted full-throated support of Kean on social media.

(Google Translate: As captain of Juventus I am disappointed in your reaction, the boy can rejoice as he wants. His role is essential for his team and he plays with great pride for his country Italy. He must be respected for this.)

Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini’s comments on the matter were equally un-empathetic and slanted — quotes from the Guardian:

“I don’t want people to start being self-righteous about it, because I heard that already, whereas Juventus players came to me afterwards and confessed Kean was wrong to celebrate that way.

“We cannot go around calling the entire Cagliari crowd offensive things. If there were racist jeers, then our fans got it wrong, but it happened because of the celebration and would’ve happened even if the goalscorer had a different color of skin.”

LUNA Bar pledges to make up roster pay gap for USWNT

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 3, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The maker of LUNA Bar brand nutrition bars has pledged to pay $31,250 to each of the players who make the U.S. roster for the Women’s World Cup, an amount the company says makes up the difference between bonuses for the men’s and women’s national teams.

[ MORE: Gold Cup matches to be played in Kingston, Jamaica ]

California-based Clif Bar & Company announced the planned payments Tuesday on Equal Pay Day, which highlights the gender wage gap.

The U.S. women’s national team filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation in federal court last month alleging gender discrimination.

The players have said in court documents that U.S. men’s team players earned a $55,000 bonus apiece for making the World Cup roster in 2014, while the women earned a $15,000 bonus each for making the 2015 World Cup roster.

[ VIDEO: Champagne title celebration goes awry in Wales ]

“It’s ironic that one of the most popular sports in the world is still experiencing pay inequalities between women and men,” Clif Bar & Company co-owner Kit Crawford said in a statement. “We are big fans of the U.S. Women’s national team and were inspired to take action and make a difference that matters.”

The company characterized the payments, which total $718,750, as a donation, made in partnership with the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association.

The USSF has said that the differences in pay are the result of different collective bargaining agreements that set different pay structures for the two teams. The agreements are not made public.

CONCACAF Gold Cup matches to be played in Kingston, Jamaica

Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 2, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) The CONCACAF Gold Cup will be played in the Caribbean for the first time when a group-stage doubleheader takes place on June 17 in Kingston, Jamaica.

[ MORE: Valencia eyed by MLS club ]

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football said Tuesday that Jamaica will join Honduras in Group C, which also plays in Houston on June 21 and Los Angeles on June 25.

CONCACAF plans to announce the full schedule on June 10. The United States opens on June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota, plays four days later in Cleveland and finishes the first round on June 26 at Kansas City, Kansas. Semifinals are July 2 at Glendale, Arizona, and the following day at Nashville, Tennessee. The final is July 7 at Chicago.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

VIDEO: Champagne title celebration goes awry in Wales

@BBCSportWales
By Nicholas MendolaApr 2, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the words of Rob Riggle… “In the face!”

Here’s one for the blooper reels, though it comes in a moment of glory.

Estelle Randall plays for Cardiff Metropolitan University, a student team but also the six-time champions of the Women’s Welsh Premier League.

[ MORE: Messi, Suarez stun Villarreal ]

Randall was the woman at the wheel to pop the cork when Cardiff Met won the league this weekend, and… well… it went awry.’

Luckily she wasn’t hurt, and had a good laugh over it immediately afterwards, and after her video went viral (see below).

Also on Cardiff Met is an American trio: Olivia Thompson, Jessica Westhoff, and former Bowling Green star Madison Schupbach.