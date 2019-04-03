PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Klopp: Salah “not bothered” by relative lack of goals

By Andy EdwardsApr 3, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he’s not all concerned by the steep drop in production of Mohamed Salah from the dizzying heights of 2017-18 to the current season.

Salah’s all-time great performance from start to finish of the last campaign — 32 goals in the Premier League, plus another 12 in other competitions — was never going to be easy to replicate, and Klopp says the Egyptian superstar “doesn’t seem to be bothered that he hasn’t scored in a few games, and I’m not [either],” referencing his current eight-game run without a goal — quotes from the Guardian:

“He scored 40 goals last year, all the awards came after, then you are not 100 percent when preseason starts. The shoulder was still a problem, but he did everything brilliant. His career is not over. He scored 20 goals this year, so he scored 60 in the last two. Wow. That’s not too bad.

“He’s a threat, he helps us a lot and he deals with new situations really well. Sometimes you need a bit of time to adapt but I don’t think he needed that long really. He doesn’t seem to be bothered that he hasn’t scored in a few games, and I’m not. As long as we work together and do the right things, he will be fine.”

While Salah hasn’t gotten his name on the scorer’s sheet in quite some time now, he played a vitally important part in the Reds’ game-winning goal against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

“It was an own goal but it was Mo’s header which forced it. It felt like it was his goal.”

While Salah’s goals have fallen off since last season, Sadio Mane has already added seven goals last year’s tally, but the biggest key to Liverpool’s title challenge has been their league-best defensive record (19 goals conceded in 32 game thus far, compared to 38 in 38 last season).

Bolton given extra time to settle tax debts, avoid liquidation

Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 3, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT
Bolton Wanderers have been given an additional five weeks to settle the club’s unpaid tax debt of $1.6 million and avoid going out of business.

One of 12 founding members of England’s Football League in 1888, Bolton have been threatened with liquidation six times now in the last 18 months.

Lawyers for the Championship side were in the High Court in London on Wednesday and the case was adjourned until May 8, at which point the expectation is that a sale of the club will be complete and the debt will have been cleared.

Former Watford chairman and prospective buyer Laurence Bassini has shown proof of funds to complete the purchase, Bolton’s lawyers told the court. Bassini was banned from holding a position of authority at an English club for three years in 2013 for alleged financial misconduct.

Outside the courtroom, Bolton’s players are currently on strike in support of club staff whose wages were not paid on time for the second straight month. Bolton, who were in the Premier League prior to relegation in 2012, currently sit 23rd of 24 teams in the Championship, five points adrift of safety.

Fort Lauderdale says Beckham can demolish Lockhart Stadium, build anew

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 3, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) David Beckham’s planned Major League Soccer stadium in South Florida is another step closer to reality.

The Fort Lauderdale City Commission voted Tuesday night to enter into an interim agreement with Beckham’s group, one that will allow the MLS club to demolish Lockhart Stadium as a precursor to building a stadium of its own on that plot of land.

Mayor Dean Trantalis suggested to the commission that the agreement should come with financial assurances that the Beckham group will not simply demolish the existing stadium and then walk away from the project without building something in its place. Other commissioners argued that given the extremely tight timeline – Beckham’s group wants to begin play there in less than a year – the project must be permitted to start as soon as possible.

The vote was unanimous, 5-0. Beckham’s group will have 180 days to complete the demolition.

Beckham’s group – his team is called Inter Miami – plans to have a stadium in place on the Lockhart site in time to begin an inaugural MLS season in March 2020. Beckham has unsuccessfully tried for years to find a place to put a stadium in Miami, which is why his group announced plans last month to play its first two seasons in Fort Lauderdale.

Beckham’s team also plans to use the Lockhart site as its training center, a home for its team in the lower-tier United Soccer League and its academy programs.

The current Lockhart Stadium opened in 1959 and was the home of more than a half-dozen soccer teams, including the North American Soccer League’s Fort Lauderdale Strikers from 1977-83 and MLS’s Miami Fusion from its launch in 1998 until the team was eliminated by the league after the 2001 season.

Bonucci criticized for saying Kean “50-50” to blame for racist abuse

Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 3, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Leonardo Bonucci has been roundly criticized for comments he made after teammate Moise Kean was subjected to racist abuse during Juventus’ 2-0 victory over Cagliari on Tuesday.

Whereas Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri called for the fans hurling racist abuse at Juve and Italy’s 19-year-old rising star to be banned for life, Bonucci said, “I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn’t have [celebrated like that] and the [fans] should not have reacted that way.”

A number of the game’s most prominent black stars, including Raheem Sterling and Memphis Depay, hit back directly at Bonucci for all to see, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi and Mario Balotelli, among others, have posted full-throated support of Kean on social media.

(Google Translate: As captain of Juventus I am disappointed in your reaction, the boy can rejoice as he wants. His role is essential for his team and he plays with great pride for his country Italy. He must be respected for this.)

Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini’s comments on the matter were equally un-empathetic and slanted — quotes from the Guardian:

“I don’t want people to start being self-righteous about it, because I heard that already, whereas Juventus players came to me afterwards and confessed Kean was wrong to celebrate that way.

“We cannot go around calling the entire Cagliari crowd offensive things. If there were racist jeers, then our fans got it wrong, but it happened because of the celebration and would’ve happened even if the goalscorer had a different color of skin.”

Jury fails to reach verdict in trial for Hillsborough match commander

By Andy EdwardsApr 3, 2019, 9:13 AM EDT
The trial of David Duckenfield, South Yorkshire Police’s match commander on the day of the Hillsborough disaster, and Graham Mackrell, former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary and safety officer, concluded on Wednesday.

The jury made up of six men and six women was unable to reach a verdict on Duckenfield on the charge of manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 men, women and children on April 15, 1989.

Duckenfield, 69, could not be charged for the death of one man, Tony Bland, because he died more than one year and one day after the disaster occurred. Prosecutors will seek a retrial.

Mackrell was found guilty of breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 for failing to have sufficient turnstiles available for the match, which resulted in dangerous overcrowding in the Leppings Lane stand.

From Sky Sports:

Sue Hemming, director of legal services for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This trial, which relates to events from almost 30 years ago, has been incredibly complex and, after lengthy deliberations, the jury has found Graham Mackrell guilty but has been unable to reach a verdict in respect of David Duckenfield.

“We have discussed the matter carefully with counsel and I can confirm the CPS will seek a retrial against Mr Duckenfield for manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 men, women and children.

“I recognise that these developments will be difficult for the families affected by the Hillsborough disaster.

“We have remained in regular contact with them throughout these proceedings and spoke with those present in Preston and Liverpool before informing the court of our decision.”

New investigations into the disaster began in 2014, resulting in an April 2016 determination of unlawful killing of all 96 victims. Original inquest verdicts were overturned in June 2017 and criminal charges were authorized against six individuals, including Duckenfield and Mackrell.

The three other men — former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent Donald Denton, former SYP detective chief inspector Alan Foster, and the force’s then-solicitor Peter Metcalf — are set to go on trial for obstruction of justice later this year.

Liverpool have since released a statement, which can be read in full here:

“Liverpool Football Club would like to reiterate our support and admiration for the Hillsborough families, survivors and campaigners in light of today’s verdicts at Preston Crown Court.

While forthcoming legal proceedings restrict comment on the outcome of the trial, we acknowledge the guilty verdict for Graham Mackrell and can empathize with the frustration shared by everyone affected by the Hillsborough tragedy that the outcome was not definitive.”

