Report: Wolves set to announce $40m Jimenez purchase

You could argue no player has been more valuable to his Premier League club than Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Benfica loanee Raul Jimenez, and Wolves supporters would probably agree with that notion.

The Express and Star says Wolves will announce a $40 million purchase of the Mexican star on Wednesday.

Jimenez has 15 goals in all competitions for Wolves, including 12 goals and adding eight assists in league play.

He had an assist in Tuesday’s defeat of Manchester United, and has 15 goals in 69 caps for the Mexican national team.

He turns 28 next month, helping to set the market for veteran center forwards. And with Wolves having two chances to qualify for the Europa League, either by winning the FA Cup or finishing 7th in the Premier League,

