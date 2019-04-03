Soccer great Pele reportedly hospitalized in Paris

PARIS (AP) Soccer great Pele has reportedly been hospitalized in Paris for medical exams after feeling ill following a meeting with Kylian Mbappe in the French capital.
According to Brazilian TV network Globo, Pele had a cold and was medicated at his hotel. He woke up still feeling ill and was taken to a hospital on Wednesday.
The 78-year-old Pele and Mbappe, the French forward who has drawn comparisons with the Brazilian great after helping France win the World Cup last summer as a teenager, met as part of their ambassador roles for a Swiss watchmaker.
According to Globo, Pele’s fever has passed and he was expected to be released within hours. The network said Pele’s schedule has not been changed.
Pele’s representatives did not answer questions from The Associated Press but referred to Globo’s report when asked to confirm whether the three-time World Cup winner was hospitalized.
Pele has frequently been admitted to hospitals in the last few years for kidney and prostate procedures.
Pele’s meeting with Mbappe had initially been planned for last November but was postponed because of the Brazilian’s poor health at the time.
You could argue no player has been more valuable to his Premier League club than Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Benfica loanee Raul Jimenez, and Wolves supporters would probably agree with that notion.
The Express and Star says Wolves will announce a $40 million purchase of the Mexican star on Wednesday.
Jimenez has 15 goals in all competitions for Wolves, including 12 goals and adding eight assists in league play.
He had an assist in Tuesday’s defeat of Manchester United, and has 15 goals in 69 caps for the Mexican national team.
He turns 28 next month, helping to set the market for veteran center forwards. And with Wolves having two chances to qualify for the Europa League, either by winning the FA Cup or finishing 7th in the Premier League,
Three Premier League games take place on Wednesday, with Tottenham hosting Crystal Palace in the first game in their new stadium, plus Man City and Chelsea both have home games.
[ STREAM: Premier League live here ]
Man City host Cardiff City and Chelsea welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge, with both teams needing big home wins to boost their title and top four hopes respectively.
Below is the full schedule for Wednesday, while you can click on each game to get an indivdual stream.
Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Man City v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he’s not all concerned by the steep drop in production of Mohamed Salah from the dizzying heights of 2017-18 to the current season.
Salah’s all-time great performance from start to finish of the last campaign — 32 goals in the Premier League, plus another 12 in other competitions — was never going to be easy to replicate, and Klopp says the Egyptian superstar “doesn’t seem to be bothered that he hasn’t scored in a few games, and I’m not [either],” referencing his current eight-game run without a goal — quotes from the Guardian:
“He scored 40 goals last year, all the awards came after, then you are not 100 percent when preseason starts. The shoulder was still a problem, but he did everything brilliant. His career is not over. He scored 20 goals this year, so he scored 60 in the last two. Wow. That’s not too bad.
“He’s a threat, he helps us a lot and he deals with new situations really well. Sometimes you need a bit of time to adapt but I don’t think he needed that long really. He doesn’t seem to be bothered that he hasn’t scored in a few games, and I’m not. As long as we work together and do the right things, he will be fine.”
While Salah hasn’t gotten his name on the scorer’s sheet in quite some time now, he played a vitally important part in the Reds’ game-winning goal against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
“It was an own goal but it was Mo’s header which forced it. It felt like it was his goal.”
While Salah’s goals have fallen off since last season, Sadio Mane has already added seven goals last year’s tally, but the biggest key to Liverpool’s title challenge has been their league-best defensive record (19 goals conceded in 32 game thus far, compared to 38 in 38 last season).
Bolton Wanderers have been given an additional five weeks to settle the club’s unpaid tax debt of $1.6 million and avoid going out of business.
One of 12 founding members of England’s Football League in 1888, Bolton have been threatened with liquidation six times now in the last 18 months.
Lawyers for the Championship side were in the High Court in London on Wednesday and the case was adjourned until May 8, at which point the expectation is that a sale of the club will be complete and the debt will have been cleared.
Former Watford chairman and prospective buyer Laurence Bassini has shown proof of funds to complete the purchase, Bolton’s lawyers told the court. Bassini was banned from holding a position of authority at an English club for three years in 2013 for alleged financial misconduct.
Outside the courtroom, Bolton’s players are currently on strike in support of club staff whose wages were not paid on time for the second straight month. Bolton, who were in the Premier League prior to relegation in 2012, currently sit 23rd of 24 teams in the Championship, five points adrift of safety.