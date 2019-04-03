More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Spurs christen new stadium with win (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Spurs stage 1st game in new stadium
  • Eriksen with assist, goal
  • Son scores first goal in stadium history
  • JPW: Stadium a game changer

Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen scored second half goals as Tottenham Hotspur opened their new stadium with 2-0 defeat of Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The win puts Spurs back into third place on 63 points, while Palace is 13th with 36.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The first half was, quite obviously, a half of firsts. Dele Alli registered the first shot on target in the Premier League history of the new stadium.

Vicente Guaita made a low stop on Christian Eriksen before taking a poke from a rebound-hunting Heung-min Son.

Son ran onto an Eriksen through ball and lashed a shot that Guaita fumbled out of bounds for a corner.

Spurs had several claims for handball in the Palace box, but no call arrived at home.

Eriksen added a goal in the 80th minute, falling backward amidst penalty cries when he hit the ball past Guaita.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Spurs had most of the ball in the early stages of the second half as well, save a Michy Batshuayi shot wide of the post.

Then Son went into the history books as the first goal scorer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, taking a touch to the middle before shooting across his body with a left-footer that took a wicked deflection to beat Guaita in the 55th.

A blocked pass sprung Harry Kane on goal, but he floated his effort wide of the gaping frame after beating Guaita.

Palace had its chances late, but the stars were aligned to give Hugo Lloris a clean sheet at the new stadium.

Son reacts to first goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Vicious deflection or not, Heung-Min Son will always have the distinction of being the first Tottenham Hotspur goal scorer at the new stadium.

He loves that, sure, but his reaction to playing in the new venue was one of awe after Spurs beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to move back into the Premier League’s third place.

[ MORE: JPW at the stadium ]

 “It’s just amazing,” Son said. “What an unbelievable stadium. The noise was just so loud. To score the first goal at this stadium … I just want to say to thank you to my team-mates and the fans.”

As he continued, Son noted what everyone knew but few acknowledged: Playing at Wembley as long as they did was a problem for Spurs. From the BBC:

“White Hart Lane is our history but the new stadium … I can’t believe it. To play in it is an amazing feeling. It’s a bit different from Wembley. Wembley was not our home.”

Truth. Here’s more of it, packaged a bit differently:

Tottenham’s incredible new stadium a game changer

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON — The looks on the faces of Tottenham’s fans everywhere told the story. They were home.

“This place is f****** amazing!” exclaimed a Spurs fans as he strutted down the gleaming terrace steps leading towards the pitch with a sausage roll hanging out of his mouth. It is. It truly is.

Those moments of awe happened as trains pulled into stations nearby and fans appeared around the corner of narrow north London streets to see the mammoth structure for the first time. This venue is a game changer in world soccer.

The stunning new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium cost close to $1.3 billion to build and after two years away from their spiritual home on White Hart Lane, Spurs’ first team played a proper home game there against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. After a near two-year hiatus with games played at Wembley, fans could now go to their regular bars and eateries on matchdays.

People recognized eachother in the street again — “how are you mate! Haven’t see you in ages” — as rituals before a Spurs game are now back to normal.

Increasing the capacity from 36,000 to 62,000 is a game-changer for Tottenham, and the extra revenue from matchdays should help them to further kick on and challenge England and Europe’s elite. Only Manchester United’s Old Trafford has a larger capacity in the Premier League, and this stadium is breathtaking in every aspect. There is still work to do to upgrade the local train station and other parts of the infrastructure, but this stadium is a catalyst to improve all of that and much more.

It is striking just how many special features it has compared to the most recent new stadium built in the Premier League, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium which was constructed back in 2006. Of course, West Ham’s London Stadium home was converted from the 2012 Olympic Stadium to a soccer stadium and the issues with that have been well-documented.

Spurs’ new home is built for the fans, with the fans in mind, and they are still close to the pitch and in steep stands, just like they were at the old White Hart Lane. With the 17,000 capacity South Stand (the largest single stand in British soccer) designed with Borussia Dortmund’s famed ‘Yellow Wall’ in mind, it has x-factor after x-factor.

The noise from the South Stand was incredible throughout.

There is a sense of Americanization in this stadium, with Spurs looking to venues in the U.S. as to the best way to build the 65 food and drink locations and make everything as grand as possible.

With at least two NFL games to played in the new stadium each season for the next 10 years, Spurs have installed a turf field which sits underneath the current grass field. The latter can be rolled out in three sections in under an hour by pressing a button, while there are also NFL locker rooms specifically for NFL teams who head to London.

The whole place is unlike anything the Premier League has ever seen before.

But aside from luxuries like having a removable pitch, the largest club store in European soccer, the first-ever microbrewery inside a stadium in the UK, the glamorous H Club on the top floor and the tunnel club which gives an exclusive view into the tunnel area outside the locker room, there is a sense that this stadium is at the heart of the community.

Before the game the ceremony included a choir from Gladesmore Community School singing a song which called for hope after the Tottenham riots of 2011. As “Glory, Glory Tottenham Hotspur!” was belted out, there was a communal connection.

Seeing those youngster from a local school alongside Harry Kane and Co. in this gleaming stadium was an overwhelming moment. That is when it hit home what this is all about. It is about much more than a soccer stadium or having a successful team on the pitch.

On non matchdays fans can shop, eat and use the facilities, and in an area which has needed regeneration for many years, this is long overdue.

The local train station is set to be renamed Tottenham Hotspur from White Hart Lane, and Spurs will dominate the area for generations to come.

This stadium will not just shape Spurs’ future. It signals a brighter future for everyone in the surrounding area.

Speaking to fans and local business owners outside the stunning new home, they’re delighted to have the team back where they belong.

Hakeem, who was working behind the counter in a convenience store a few steps away from the new entrance, was delighted to have the team back in Tottenham: “This is a life-changing moment. The whole community has been waiting for the team to come back. More customers. More business. Great to have the stadium back.”

The game itself was a little uneventful, as these occasions with all of the fanfare usually are, but Spurs dominated and eventually broke through in the second half.

Heung-Min Son‘s shot was deflected in and the new South Stand went bonkers. Christian Eriksen tapped home another late on and that was enough to grab Tottenham a 2-0 win and boost their top four chances, with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side dominant but obviously still getting settled in at their new digs.

After the game, sat in the gleaming new press area waiting for Pochettino to arrive, my mind cast back to the small, cramped office at the old stadium where his meetings with the media used to take place.

A few hours before the bulldozers rolled in to demolish the old White Hart Lane, Pochettino gave his final press conference following the 2-1 win against Manchester United on May 14, 2017. 

I had the pleasure of asking the final question, and asked Pochettino what he would remember most from the glorious old home.

“Now, it will always be the last day,” Pochettino said. “For me it was a very exciting day because I think it was perfect. The preparation of the game, the game we played well and we got the three points and on the end all the ceremony was fantastic to share with all of the legends, the people, the staff and the fans, the family. For me the most special day will always be this last day at White Hart Lane.”

The first day in the new stadium was perfect too, even if the journey to get there had been far from it.

Everyone connected with Tottenham was delighted to be back home at White Hart Lane. Where they belong.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports

Chelsea bash Brighton and Hove Albion (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Hazard, Loftus-Cheek score beauties
  • Loftus-Cheek adds assist
  • Hudson-Odoi lively, gets assist in first PL start

Ruben Loftus-Cheek had a goal and an assist as Chelsea clobbered Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi had an assist in his first Premier League start, while Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard also scored.

Chelsea rises fifth with 63 points, level with fourth place Arsenal and a point back of Spurs. Manchester United has 61.

Brighton has 33 points, five points clear of the drop zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Hudson-Odoi was making his first start and saw his bid for an opener deflected over the bar.

He also nearly played set-up man, but a cross was headed high by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Giroud was the goal scorer, however, getting his 78th Premier League goal by popping a Hudson-Odoi-produced chance past Mat Ryan.

The 38th minute goal came on Chelsea’s 10th attempt to Brighton’s one.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Hazard buttressed Chelsea’s advantage at the hour mark, taking a pass from Loftus-Cheek and skewering Lewis Dunk before curling home.

Loftus-Cheek got a goal of his own moments later from almost the same distance as Hazard. Cruising.

Man City go top with defeat of Cardiff City (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Sane with goal, assist
  • De Bruyne opens scoring
  • City back atop table with 80 points

Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane scored as Manchester City eased back atop the table with a 2-0 defeat of Cardiff City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City now leads second place Liverpool by one point, hitting the 80-point mark for the second-straight season. City also has a 9-goal advantage in goal differential.

Cardiff City remains 18th, five points back of safety.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Neil Etheridge made a great stop on Riyad Mahrez in the match’s first stages, but it wasn’t a precursor to a legendary clean sheet.

De Bruyne made it 1-0 with an effort which is either a delightful strike or a wayward cross, and certainly looked more like the latter.

Bruno Ecuele Manga’s bad giveaway gave Gabriel Jesus the best of several early chances, but the Brazilian sent the ball over the bar.

Jesus turned playmaker when he chested a cross to Sane, who left no doubt with a low drive into the goal.

Etheridge made a fine stop on Phil Foden in the second half as Cardiff City bid to keep the score line in check.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]