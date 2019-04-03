More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Valencia hands Madrid its first loss since Zidane’s return

Associated PressApr 3, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Valencia beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the Spanish league on Wednesday, handing Zinedine Zidane his first loss since returning as coach.

Goncalo Guedes and Ezequiel Garay scored in each half for Valencia at Mestalla Stadium, before Karim Benzema pulled one back for Madrid in second-half injury time.

[ MORE: Tottenham stadium a game changer ]

The result extended Valencia’s unbeaten streak to 12 league matches and moved the team to fifth place in the standings, one point behind Getafe in the final Champions League spot.

Valencia had a dismal start to the season but hasn’t lost in 17 consecutive matches in all competitions.

Madrid, now five points behind second-place Atletico Madrid, had beaten Celta Vigo and Huesca in its first two matches since re-hiring Zidane, who quit nine months ago after leading the club to three straight Champions League titles.

Atletico defeated Girona 2-0 at home on Tuesday to move within eight points of leader Barcelona, which scored a couple of late goals in a 4-4 draw at Villarreal. Barcelona hosts Atletico on Saturday.

Madrid controlled possession from the start but it was Valencia that threatened the most on counterattacks.

Guedes opened the scoring with a right-foot shot from inside the area in the 35th minute and Garay sealed the victory with a header in the 83rd for his second goal of the season, with the other coming in the team’s 1-1 home draw against Barcelona.

LATE TRIUMPH

Athletic Bilbao relinquished a two-goal lead but salvaged a 3-2 home victory with a penalty kick converted by Iker Muniain three minutes into injury time.

Levante evened the match with two second-half goals, including one in the 89th minute, but the hosts recovered after Muniain was fouled inside the area and scored from the spot.

It was the third win in a row for Athletic, which is eighth in the standings.

Levante, winless in six matches, stayed 15th.

OTHER RESULTS

Celta Vigo also relinquished a two-goal lead in its match at last-place Huesca, allowing the hosts to rally and take a 3-2 lead before netting an 81st-minute equalizer to salvage a point. A victory would have been enough to move Celta out of the relegation zone, but it ended one point from safety.

Second-to-last Rayo Vallecano, five points behind Celta and one point in front of Huesca, lost 2-1 at midtable Eibar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Zlatan will not be limited by turf fields this season

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Away box offices and fans are excited, while defenders will be less pleased at the news that LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is willing to play on artificial turf this season.

[ MORE: Weah scores Celtic winner ]

Ibrahimovic, 37, has three goals in two matches this season and missed the other two with an achilles problem.

He posted 22 goals and 7 assists in 27 MLS matches last season so, yeah, he’s been good.

LA Galaxy insider Adam Serrano said Ibrahimovic is ready to go regardless of surface. The Galaxy are 3-1 to start the MLS season under Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

The 2 Robbies podcast: Premier League run-in, Moise Kean racially abused, PL Fan Fest

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Returning from the international break with five straight Premier League match-days, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe give their take on the current state of the title race (0:55), top-four race (21:45) and relegation run-in (56:00).

[ MORE: Weah scores Celtic winner ]

Plus, the 2 Robbies discuss the unfortunate racism incident involving Moise Kean in Italy (1:08:40) before ending the podcast on a positive note by sharing their favorite moments from the Premier League Fan Fest in Boston this past weekend (1:15:30).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Man City has left back problem ahead of FA Cup, UCL, league congestion

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola‘s left back options are limited for a crucial stretch which includes matches across three competitions.

Oleksandr Zinchenko limped off the pitch in Wednesday’s win over Cardiff City, and Guardiola says “it doesn’t look good” for the Ukranian’s chances to feature in this weekend’s FA Cup semifinal against Brighton and Hove Albion.

[ MORE: Weah scores Celtic winner ]

Benjamin Mendy‘s been out for much of the season and Fabian Delph is also unavailable. And, really, Guardiola has favored Zinchenko in his system. Zinchenko has gone 90 minutes in each of City’s last six Premier League matches (which is odd considering the manager appeared ready to move him).

“He is important for us,” Guardiola said. “He knows the way we want to play but it is what it is. … It happens during the season and he plays a lot of minutes, but we will find a solution. Danilo fought a lot in that position, but it is not his natural one. We will find a solution.”

It could be Aymeric Laporte, who’s played a few times at left back for City, but Guardiola loves to use the Frenchman in the middle of his defense.

City is 9-0 when Zinchenko starts this season, and the reigning champions follow up the FA Cup semi with three matches against Tottenham and a fourth versus Crystal Palace.

Juve’s Bonucci condemns racism following widespread criticism

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leonardo Bonucci has been widely criticized by the media and his peers for his post-match reaction to the racial abuse hurled at Juventus teammate Moise Kean on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Kean had been booed and heard monkey noises chanted at him during Juve’s 2-0 win over Cagliari, including a number of jeers after he scored the second goal and spread his arms wide to the crowd.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 3-0 Brighton and Hove Albion ]

Bonucci claimed the blame was “50-50” between Kean and the fans, saying the player provoked the angry reactions. Most of the world said that racism is never okay, even if provoked, and Bonucci now claims he was misunderstood after the heat of a 90-minute match.

A senior leader on the team, Bonucci’s needed 24 hours to back his teammate on Instagram.

“After 24 hours I want to clarify my feelings. Yesterday I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts. Hours and years wouldn’t be enough to talk about this topic. I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood.”

There’s something to the “I wasn’t thinking straight” and Bonucci did not have a catalog of bad actions prior to his “50-50” comments, so his straight-up condemnation of racism is a good start (though an “I’m sorry” would’ve been nice).