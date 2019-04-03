Watch Live: Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham all in action

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he’s not all concerned by the steep drop in production of Mohamed Salah from the dizzying heights of 2017-18 to the current season.

[ MORE: Bonucci criticized for saying Kean “50-50” to blame for racist abuse ]

Salah’s all-time great performance from start to finish of the last campaign — 32 goals in the Premier League, plus another 12 in other competitions — was never going to be easy to replicate, and Klopp says the Egyptian superstar “doesn’t seem to be bothered that he hasn’t scored in a few games, and I’m not [either],” referencing his current eight-game run without a goal — quotes from the Guardian:

“He scored 40 goals last year, all the awards came after, then you are not 100 percent when preseason starts. The shoulder was still a problem, but he did everything brilliant. His career is not over. He scored 20 goals this year, so he scored 60 in the last two. Wow. That’s not too bad. “He’s a threat, he helps us a lot and he deals with new situations really well. Sometimes you need a bit of time to adapt but I don’t think he needed that long really. He doesn’t seem to be bothered that he hasn’t scored in a few games, and I’m not. As long as we work together and do the right things, he will be fine.”

While Salah hasn’t gotten his name on the scorer’s sheet in quite some time now, he played a vitally important part in the Reds’ game-winning goal against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

“It was an own goal but it was Mo’s header which forced it. It felt like it was his goal.”

While Salah’s goals have fallen off since last season, Sadio Mane has already added seven goals last year’s tally, but the biggest key to Liverpool’s title challenge has been their league-best defensive record (19 goals conceded in 32 game thus far, compared to 38 in 38 last season).

Follow @AndyEdMLS