Zlatan will not be limited by turf fields this season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Away box offices and fans are excited, while defenders will be less pleased at the news that LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is willing to play on artificial turf this season.

[ MORE: Weah scores Celtic winner ]

Ibrahimovic, 37, has three goals in two matches this season and missed the other two with an achilles problem.

He posted 22 goals and 7 assists in 27 MLS matches last season so, yeah, he’s been good.

LA Galaxy insider Adam Serrano said Ibrahimovic is ready to go regardless of surface. The Galaxy are 3-1 to start the MLS season under Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Zlatan says he’s ready to play in Vancouver and every turf game this season. pic.twitter.com/Fb21eX67K0 — Adam Serrano (@AdamSerrano) April 3, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola