De Bruyne admits “I don’t think I’m going to be like last year”

Kevin De Bruyne was on absolute fire last season. Eight goals and 16 assists in Premier League play to help Manchester City storm to the title in record fashion, plus another two goals and seven assists in cup competitions to make him one of the most in-form players in Europe.
As much as he has tried to replicate that success, it hasn’t gone to plan this season.
With just two goals and and no assists in Premier League play across 16 appearances, injuries have put a damper on De Bruyne’s season, and he has been unable to recapture last season’s form after returning to the field. But don’t take our word for it.
“I don’t think I’m going to be like last year,” De Bruyne admitted. “I try to be at the best level possible but I’m just trying to help the team win some titles. Whatever happens, happens for me this year. I want to play at my best level but I won’t compare myself to last year when I played 70 games and was on such a roll.”
De Bruyne played just three Premier League games this season before returning from injury in mid-December, and while he’s appeared in all but three of Manchester City’s league games since that time, he has failed to stack the stat sheet like he did last season. The 27-year-old admits the injuries took a toll.
“I’ve had to fight back, mentally, and it’s been tough because you can be injured once or twice, but to be injured four times is hard work. I’m just happy to be back playing football,” De Bruyne said.
It’s not all doom and gloom for last year’s PFA Player of the Year runner up. De Bruyne scored in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Tuesday, a victory that sent them to the top of the league. With an in-form De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola‘s squad would be tough to overcome down the stretch despite Liverpool sitting just a single point back.
Mourinho most notably spent time at Inter between 2008 and 2010 where he won the treble in his second season before leaving to join Real Madrid.
Both clubs have managers currently in place, but neither is terribly secure in their position. Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has come under fire for his handling of the Mauro Icardi situation, and while the player has taken much of the public blame, Spalletti left Icardi out of the matchday squad this past weekend, seen as a mishandling of the former captain’s return. Meanwhile, Roma boss Claudio Ranier, hired just a few weeks ago to replace the fired Eusebio Di Francesco, has been thus far unable to engineer a return to form to help the club challenge for a Champions League place.
According to another report in the Italian tabloids, Mourinho would be especially willing to return to Inter, where he would take a sort of “hometown discount” lowering his wage demands from $11 million to $9 million per year. However, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is reportedly leaning towards Antonio Conte as another possibility.
The Sky Sports Italia report claims that while Roma has spoken to Mourinho over the phone, not much else in the way of negotiations has progressed.
Since his dismissal at Manchester United, Mourinho has worked as an analyst on television, employed mostly in Russia. There has been some speculation that Mourinho could also be a candidate for Bayern Munich in the event the German club decides to part ways with Niko Kovac.
The Spaniard’s contract is up next summer, having the option triggered by the club over the winter. He has been in talks with Manchester United the last few months, but his wage demands to this point have seen the Red Devils hold back.
PSG currently has Gianluigi Buffon between the sticks, and according to ESPN just a few days ago, the Italian is preparing to sign a contract extension with the club that would keep him at Parc des Princes through the summer of 2021. While the 41-year-old has performed exceptionally well in league play, he had a hand in the club’s Champions League failure against Manchester United, and it’s feasible that the French giants could look to upgrade and bring in De Gea, who is undoubtedly in the conversation for best goalkeeper in Europe.
The Independent report states it would take an offer of over $450,000 a week – or over $23 million – to match De Gea’s current demands, and PSG is ready to make that leap. Symbolically, De Gea reportedly wishes to be the highest-paid player at Manchester United, meaning he would have to beat the $412,000 a week Alexis Sanchez currently owns, which coincidentally makes Sanchez the highest-paid player in the Premier League. According to Sky Sports, contract talks are ongoing.
Manchester United are prepared to continue talks with David de Gea over a new long-term contract beyond the summer transfer window.
From Manchester United’s perspective, they are already paying Sanchez the highest salary in the English top flight, plus Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku each sit in the top five. Should they look to bump De Gea to the number one spot, they would potentially have to offset that cost by selling Sanchez, a move that would not shock many given the Chilean’s poor form and injury troubles this season.
It’s possible that this report has come from De Gea’s camp to put pressure on Manchester United in contract talks. However, losing one of the world’s best goalkeepers on a free transfer after next season would be nothing short of a major embarrassment for Manchester United, or even being forced to sell him this summer at a discounted rate. De Gea has been the Red Devils’ savior in multiple high-profile moments over the past few seasons, racking up awards as he continues to prove himself one of the club’s most valuable on-field assets.
SOUTHAMPTON — The fans at Southampton call him the Polish Maldini. That tells you everything you need to know about how highly regarded Jan Bednarek is at Saints.
At 22 years of age, Bednarek is one of the first names on Southampton’s teamsheet and he’s enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past 12 months. He has now kicked his game on to new levels under new Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.
He throws his head in where it hurts, pulls off stunning last-ditch blocks and tackles, and his no-nonsense defending has seen him become a growing cult figure at Southampton. It has all happened rather quickly, too.
Last April he made his first start in the Premier League after arriving from Lech Poznan the previous summer for $7 million. He scored on his PL debut, a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea, and since then he’s played a pivotal role in Saints’ dramatic survival from relegation last season, scored a winning goal for Poland at the 2018 World Cup and is now one of the top emerging defenders in the Premier League.
Not too shabby. But sat in his training kit as the sun beats down on Southampton’s Staplewood training base, Bednarek is focused on one thing: beating Premier League title chasers Liverpool on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at St Mary’s.
“The thing is, we need three points,” Bednarek says, matter of factly. “Of course, they fight for the title but the main thing is winning three points. We are going to fight for that. The main thing is to be brave. To do our best and we will find out after the game what we will happen… What I learned in England is that there are no easy games. We know their threat and all the great players they have, live Virgil Van Dijk who was here, and many others. Every single game is difficult. You have to do your best and focus on what you have been doing your whole life.”
One of the first things Hasenhuttl did when he took charge of Saints back in December was to bring in Bednarek from the cold. He had been bizarrely frozen out by Mark Hughes at the start of this season, but since Hasenhuttl arrived and Bednarek returned to the team, Saints have beaten Tottenham and Arsenal at home among seven wins which has seen them pull away from the relegation zone.
With Hasenhuttl’s side winning 24 points from his first 16 games in charge, Saints are on a huge upward curve.
Their high-pressing style is similar to that of Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool (Klopp and Hasenhuttl did their coaching badges together in Germany) and they have regained their identity as the PL’s plucky upstarts. The atmosphere is now a positive one at St Mary’s, a place where they hadn’t won until early December this season.
“We are playing better as a team, and it is obvious that if we are playing better the atmosphere is going to be better,” Bednarek said. “The fans can see that we are getting better and better. They can see that if they push us forward we are going to do better. It is good. We need to keep going as a team and it will be even better.”
Bednarek also lifted the lid on what it is like behind-the-scenes at Saints’ training ground with Hasenhuttl implementing plenty of discipline and promoting young players from their famed academy to mix things up.
The Austrian coach has talked about how he keeps an eye on the amount of time players spend playing video games, while he also hands out a different sort of fine. It doesn’t come down to finances, but asking players to instead work in the club shop or put on training sessions for youth teams if they are late, don’t leave their locker tidy or anything of that nature.
“At the moment everyone is aware of it and everyone is afraid of the fines,” Bednarek laughed. “There hasn’t been a situation where someone has to spin the wheel. I think that is good that everyone is disciplined and everyone have the respect and needs respect the rules at the training ground.”
Bednarek’s focus has been key to his rise at Saints, with the defender hiring a mental coach from the Poland national team to help him with the mental side of being an athlete. During his long spell on the sidelines at the start of this season, he admitted it was tough but the mental coaching helped him stay fit and focused for when his opportunity arrived.
At a club famed for bringing through young talent, Bednarek said getting the chance to play as a youngster was his main motivation to join the South Coast club. Saints currently have one of the youngest teams in the PL, and Bednarek believes they can field a team entirely under the age of 23 in the future, if the right situation arises.
The towering Polish defender also revealed he likes to get away from it all by going on walks with his dog, Candy, and his girlfriend Julia in the Hampshire countryside. But most of the time he likes to relax on days off from the gruelling training sessions put on by Hasenhuttl and his staff.
Growing up in Poland, Bednarek played in goal and as a striker with his older brother Filip, who plays as a goalkeeper in Holland, but said there wasn’t a defender he liked and wanted to imitate.
However, he admitted he now looks at Liverpool’s star center back Virgil van Dijk — the Reds bought VVD for a world-record fee for a defender from Southampton last January for $100 million — as the best player in his position in the world and someone he wants to emulate. Bednarek played with VVD for six months last season, and he has clearly left an impression on him.
“There were many players I liked, like Zidane, Ronaldo, but there was not a center back that I followed,” Bednarek said. “At the moment, when I started to play in this position I watched [Giorgio] Chiellini, I watched [Sergio] Ramos, now it is [Virgil] van Dijk. When you watch them you can improve. There are so many great players you can watch and keep improving.”
Many great players have learned and improved at Southampton in the past, and Bednarek is in line to be the next gem they’ve polished to perfection.
Premier League clubs spent over $341 million in agent fees over the last calendar year, according to the figures published by the FA Thursday morning. The spending is up from $277 million the year before.
According to reportsover the past few days, the English governing body is looking to crack down on agent fees, looking to put a stop to “dual representation” that sees agents take cuts of a transfer from both the clubs and players involved. As the system currently stands, players fork over a portion of their new salary to agents as a fee for brokering the deal on their behalf, while clubs also shell out to agents a significant chunk of the transfer fee received.
The reports state that the FA is looking into implementing rules as soon as the summer transfer window that state an agent can only be paid by a player and not by a club, significantly reducing an agent’s haul. FIFA is reportedly looking into a less stringent rule that would cap the transfer fee percentage a club can pay an agent in any specific deal.
In its current construction, the system encourages agents to broker as many transfers as possible to earn more transfer fee cuts, rather than working for the players to earn them the highest salary possible. This often causes agents to push players towards transfers they may otherwise not have looked for. Should the FA ban Premier League clubs from paying agent fees, it could cause agents to steer their clients away from Premier League clubs towards other leagues that would continue to pay them hefty fees.
In the figures released by the FA, Liverpool spent the most on agent fees over the last calendar year, contributing $56.5 million, almost 17% of the total league figure. The Reds made Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson the most expensive shot-stopper in the world this past summer, also securing midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho for big money.
Second was Chelsea who contributed $35.3 million to agents after Kepa Arrizabalaga broke the Alisson figure for most expensive goalkeeper while also capturing midfielder Jorginho from Napoli. Manchester City was third with $31.7 million spent on middle-men, spending big on Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez.
Crazy money: Premier League clubs paid agents more than a quarter of a billion pounds in 2018/19 – Liverpool once again paying the most.
Manchester United was fourth just a tick over $27 million, while Cardiff City came in last with just $3.6 million spent as they sit five points back of Premier League safety. Also notably, newly promoted Fulham managed to fork out just $10.8 million – 12th most in the league – despite a massive spending spree last summer that saw them spend over $100 million on players.