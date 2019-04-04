More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Klopp admits Man City “look like the best team in the world”

By Andy EdwardsApr 4, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s difficult to tell whether Jurgen Klopp is deflecting pressure away from Liverpool and onto Manchester City or speaking openly and honestly when he said the latter “looks like the best team in the world” this week.

[ MORE: Danny Rose breaks silence about facing racist abuse in Montenegro ]

Whether or not it’s true is a different debate altogether, as managers say things to the public which they do not truly believe all the time. In this instance, Klopp could be hoping to put all the pressure in the world onto Man City, the defending champions and holders of countless records from last season, after it was his Liverpool side that coughed up a seven-point lead earlier in the season and must now hope their counterparts slip up and give them another shot at the Premier League title — quotes from the Guardian:

“City look like the best team in the world, that’s how it is. Barcelona struggled a little bit [against Villarreal on Tuesday], but still did the job. Juve look pretty impressive in Italy but you don’t exactly know how it will be in the Champions League if Cristiano Ronaldo cannot do it. With City, those are the three big Champions League favorites and you think, ‘OK, City look a bit more stable than all of them.’

“But that doesn’t mean they will win all their games. I can imagine people think that, but it doesn’t make it more likely. I don’t care, I don’t bet, I’m not interested in odds. I’m just interested in our games and we cannot do more than win our games. We will try to win them with all we have. We were really happy after Sunday [beating Tottenham 2-1], but we knew pretty quickly Southampton was the next challenge, then Porto, then Chelsea, then Porto again. There is a lot to come and the only thing I can say is that we try everything to be really ready for that fight.”

[ MORE: Sterling pays for 550 students from his old school to attend FA Cup semi ]

With six games left to play for each side, City hold a one-point advantage over Liverpool. The Reds’ remaining schedule offers up fewer challenges against top-six opposition — only sixth-place Chelsea remain — while Man City host Tottenham Hotspur and visit Manchester United in back-to-back games later this month.

Does Klopp really mean it when he says City look better than the rest of the world, or is he firing up the mind games with under two months left in the season?

Southgate the latest from World Cup run to receive royal honors

Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) An unlikely fashion icon during the World Cup, England manager Gareth Southgate was looking sharp again in his trademark vest on Thursday.

Not on the sideline of a soccer field but at Buckingham Palace.

Southgate was there to collect his OBE — Officer of the Order of the British Empire — from the Prince of Wales, three months after being awarded the honor in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year list.

The 48-year-old Southgate led England to the semifinals of the World Cup in Russia last year. For games, he donned a vest, or waistcoat, under his suit jacket and sales of the garment soared back home in England during the tournament.

After receiving his honor, Southgate said it was a “very proud moment” and that he was “very grateful to all of the players and all the support team that work with me, because I’m here representing them, really.”

England striker Harry Kane received an MBE — Member of the Order of the British Empire — at the palace last week.

Serie A: Atalanta keep winning, making UCL race highly interesting

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) Atalanta produced four goals in the opening 15 minutes of a 4-1 win over visiting Bologna in Serie A on Thursday to move within one point of the Champions League places.

Josip Ilicic scored twice and also set up Atalanta’s third from Hans Hateboer.

Duvan Zapata also scored, giving the Colombia striker 20 goals in 30 matches to move within one goal of the league lead held by Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria.

Riccardo Orsolini pulled one back for Bologna, which remained one point from safety.

Atalanta is fifth, one point behind AC Milan.

Also, Sassuolo took a big step toward staying up with a dominant 4-0 win over last-place Chievo Verona, which is nearing relegation.

Turkey defender Merih Demiral scored a brace with two headers in the first half and Manuel Locatelli and Domenico Berardi added goals after the break.

Chievo forward Emanuele Giaccherini had one goal disallowed by the VAR then had a penalty saved by Andrea Consigli near the end.

Sassuolo is 11th, eight points above the drop zone, while Chievo is buried at the bottom with only one win.

Danny Rose breaks silence about facing racist abuse in Montenegro

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 4, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Danny Rose has spoken emphatically and candidly about his personal feelings and career plans in breaking his 10-day silence about the racist abuse he and England’s other black players faced during the Three Lions’ game in Montenegro last month.

[ MORE: Bonucci criticized for saying Kean “50-50” to blame for racist abuse ]

While the likes of manager Gareth Southgate and players Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi chose to speak about the incident in the minutes immediately following the final whistle, Rose says he wanted to keep his thoughts to himself and speak with a number of important figures in his life before going public with his thoughts.

While his manager and some of his teammates weren’t aware of the racist chanting which had been taking place until the game’s second half, Rose was acutely aware of what was happening, though he says he didn’t bring it up to Southgate at halftime — quotes from the Telegraph:

“I spoke to Gareth after the game and he hadn’t been aware (of the racism). I didn’t mention it at halftime, so he wasn’t aware of what was happening until he heard it right at the end.

“The manager was a bit upset to be fair, because he told us it was the first time he’d been involved with something like that and he said he didn’t know what the right course of action was. He said he was fully behind me if we wanted to walk off. I just wanted to get the three points and get out of there as quickly as possible.”

Southgate offered nothing but full backing to his players after the game, striking the perfect balance of anger over the events and the feeling of failure given the level of responsibility he feels as someone in a position of prominence and power.

[ MORE: PL clubs top $341 million in fees paid to player agents ]

It’s not the first time Rose has dealt with racism while playing for England. As a member of the U-21 team for a trip to Serbia in 2012, a similar incident occurred which had Rose prepared for — and expecting — more of the same this time around. Serbia was fine all of $85,000 by UEFA and forced to play one game behind closed doors.

“I sort of prepared myself for what happened. We won and now we just wait for whatever punishment if any punishment happens.

“I wasn’t upset. I just didn’t want the focus to be on me and about a small — I have to say it was only a small — minority of the fans doing the chanting. I didn’t want the post-match to be about me. I just wanted everybody to focus on a great week we’d had with England. We scored 10 goals and it was a great performance over two games. I just didn’t want to speak and put any focus on me, that’s all.

“I played in Serbia about eight years ago and it happened there. So I sort of thought it would be a possibility that it might happen again (in Montenegro) and it did. So yes, it happened. I looked up straight away in the first half and I know the exact time it happened in the first half.

“But it didn’t affect my game. I’m a big boy now and I know that three points are obviously not the most important thing when you’re going through something like that, but I just wanted the team to get three points so that we could move on and get out of Montenegro as quickly as possible.”

[ MORE: Sterling pays for 550 students from his old school to attend FA Cup semi ]

As for what must be done to rid the game of racism, Rose believes the game’s various governing bodies must begin to take the issue seriously, beginning with punishments befitting the crime.

“When countries only get fined what I’d probably spend on a night out in London, what do you expect? When the punishment is not as harsh, what do you expect?

“You see my Tottenham manager (Mauricio Pochettino) get banned for two games for just being confrontational against [referee] Mike Dean at Burnley. But yet a country can only get fined a little bit of money for being racist. It’s just a bit of a farce at the minute. So that’s where we are at in football and until there’s a harsh punishment there’s not must else we can expect.”

While Rose is clearly a deeply insightful individual and someone willing to meet any potential criticism head-on for speaking out about important societal issues, he was very transparent about the fact that the custodians of the game have not only failed himself and many others around the world, but also that it has him just about counting down the days until he’s ready to retire.

“I’ve had enough. At the minute, how I program myself, I just think, ‘I’ve got five or six more years left in football and I just can’t wait to see the back of it.’ Seeing how things are done in the game at the minute. I just want to get out of it.

“That’s how I feel. I feel I’ve got five or six more years left and I just want to enjoy football as much as I can. There is so much politics and whatever in football, and I just can’t wait to see the back of it, to be honest.”

Sterling arranges for 550 students from his old school to attend FA Cup semi

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 4, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Raheem Sterling has made the day month year of 550 children from one of his former schools after arranging for them to attend the FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

[ MORE: PL clubs top $341 million in fees paid to player agents ]

Sterling, who “grew up right next door to the stadium” after moving to London from Jamaica with his family at the age of five, made a surprise appearance to visit with the students at Ark Elvin Academy in London on Thursday. The school “is known for its high percentage of students from minority backgrounds,” according to Sky Sports.

School principal principal Rebecca Curtis told Sky Sports, “The vast majority of our pupils have never been inside [Wembley], let alone to see such a big game with one of our ‘old boys’ playing.”

“Raheem is such a role model for our children. And to know that, despite how his life has changed, he still thinks about the community he came from is really powerful for us.”

When asked if she had a message she wanted to send to Sterling, she said: “Thank you for being such a positive role model for our community; for your kindness and generosity and for having such integrity and courage.

“Our school motto is ‘Dare for greatness’ and you have shown us what, with hard work and commitment, is possible. Next time you are passing by Wembley, please pop in and see us.”

Saturday’s semifinal will be Man City’s fourth game at Wembley this season, after they were victorious in each of their first three trips to the national stadium — they knocked off Chelsea in the Community Shield, beat Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League action, and once again outlasted the Blues in the EFL Cup.