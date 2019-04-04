PL clubs top $341 million in agent fees amid consideration of stricter rules

Premier League clubs spent over $341 million in agent fees over the last calendar year, according to the figures published by the FA Thursday morning. The spending is up from $277 million the year before.
According to reportsover the past few days, the English governing body is looking to crack down on agent fees, looking to put a stop to “dual representation” that sees agents take cuts of a transfer from both the clubs and players involved. As the system currently stands, players fork over a portion of their new salary to agents as a fee for brokering the deal on their behalf, while clubs also shell out to agents a significant chunk of the transfer fee received.
The reports state that the FA is looking into implementing rules as soon as the summer transfer window that state an agent can only be paid by a player and not by a club, significantly reducing an agent’s haul. FIFA is reportedly looking into a less stringent rule that would cap the transfer fee percentage a club can pay an agent in any specific deal.
In its current construction, the system encourages agents to broker as many transfers as possible to earn more transfer fee cuts, rather than working for the players to earn them the highest salary possible. This often causes agents to push players towards transfers they may otherwise not have looked for. Should the FA ban Premier League clubs from paying agent fees, it could cause agents to steer their clients away from Premier League clubs towards other leagues that would continue to pay them hefty fees.
In the figures released by the FA, Liverpool spent the most on agent fees over the last calendar year, contributing $56.5 million, almost 17% of the total league figure. The Reds made Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson the most expensive shot-stopper in the world this past summer, also securing midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho for big money.
Second was Chelsea who contributed $35.3 million to agents after Kepa Arrizabalaga broke the Alisson figure for most expensive goalkeeper while also capturing midfielder Jorginho from Napoli. Manchester City was third with $31.7 million spent on middle-men, spending big on Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez.
Crazy money: Premier League clubs paid agents more than a quarter of a billion pounds in 2018/19 – Liverpool once again paying the most. pic.twitter.com/g7KhbLhRsR
Manchester United was fourth just a tick over $27 million, while Cardiff City came in last with just $3.6 million spent as they sit five points back of Premier League safety. Also notably, newly promoted Fulham managed to fork out just $10.8 million – 12th most in the league – despite a massive spending spree last summer that saw them spend over $100 million on players.
SOUTHAMPTON — The fans at Southampton call him the Polish Maldini. That tells you everything you need to know about how highly regarded Jan Bednarek is at Saints.
At 22 years of age, Bednarek is one of the first names on Southampton’s teamsheet and he’s enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past 12 months. He has now kicked his game on to new levels under new Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.
He throws his head in where it hurts, pulls off stunning last-ditch blocks and tackles, and his no-nonsense defending has seen him become a growing cult figure at Southampton. It has all happened rather quickly, too.
Last April he made his first start in the Premier League after arriving from Lech Poznan the previous summer for $7 million. He scored on his PL debut, a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea, and since then he’s played a pivotal role in Saints’ dramatic survival from relegation last season, scored a winning goal for Poland at the 2018 World Cup and is now one of the top emerging defenders in the Premier League.
Not too shabby. But sat in his training kit as the sun beats down on Southampton’s Staplewood training base, Bednarek is focused on one thing: beating Premier League title chasers Liverpool on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at St Mary’s.
“The thing is, we need three points,” Bednarek says, matter of factly. “Of course, they fight for the title but the main thing is winning three points. We are going to fight for that. The main thing is to be brave. To do our best and we will find out after the game what we will happen.”
One of the first things Hasenhuttl did when he took charge of Saints back in December was to bring in Bednarek from the cold. He had been bizarrely frozen out by Mark Hughes at the start of this season, but since Hasenhuttl arrived and Bednarek returned to the team, Saints have beaten Tottenham and Arsenal at home among seven wins which has seen them pull away from the relegation zone.
With Hasenhuttl’s side winning 24 points from his first 16 games in charge, Saints are on a huge upward curve.
Their high-pressing style is similar to that of Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool (Klopp and Hasenhuttl did their coaching badges together in Germany) and they have regained their identity as the PL’s plucky upstarts. The atmosphere is now a positive one at St Mary’s, a place where they hadn’t won until early December this season.
“We are playing better as a team, and it is obvious that if we are playing better the atmosphere is going to be better,” Bednarek said. “The fans can see that we are getting better and better. They can see that if they push us forward we are going to do better. It is good. We need to keep going as a team and it will be even better.”
Bednarek also lifted the lid on what it is like behind-the-scenes at Saints’ training ground with Hasenhuttl implementing plenty of discipline and promoting young players from their famed academy to mix things up.
The Austrian coach has talked about how he keeps an eye on the amount of time players spend playing video games, while he also hands out a different sort of fine. It doesn’t come down to finances, but asking players to instead work in the club shop or put on training sessions for youth teams if they are late, don’t leave their locker tidy or anything of that nature.
“At the moment everyone is aware of it and everyone is afraid of the fines,” Bednarek laughed. “There hasn’t been a situation where someone has to spin the wheel. I think that is good that everyone is disciplined and everyone have the respect and needs respect the rules at the training ground.”
Bednarek’s focus has been key to his rise at Saints, with the defender hiring a mental coach from the Poland national team to help him with the mental side of being an athlete. During his long spell on the sidelines at the start of this season, he admitted it was tough but the mental coaching helped him stay fit and focused for when his opportunity arrived.
At a club famed for bringing through young talent, Bednarek said getting the chance to play as a youngster was his main motivation to join the South Coast club. Saints currently have one of the youngest teams in the PL, and Bednarek believes they can field a team entirely under the age of 23 in the future, if the right situation arises.
The towering Polish defender also revealed he likes to get away from it all by going on walks with his dog, Candy, and his girlfriend Julia in the Hampshire countryside. But most of the time he likes to relax on days off from the gruelling training sessions put on by Hasenhuttl and his staff.
Growing up in Poland, Bednarek played in goal and as a striker with his older brother Filip, who plays as a goalkeeper in Holland, but said there wasn’t a defender he liked and wanted to imitate.
However, he admitted he now looks at Liverpool’s star center back Virgil Van Dijk — the Reds bought VVD for a world-record fee for a defender from Southampton last January for $100 million — as the best player in his position in the world and someone he wants to emulate.
“There were many players I liked, like Zidane, Ronaldo, but there was not a center back that I followed,” Bednarek said. “At the moment, when I started to play in this position I watched [Giorgio] Chiellini, I watched [Sergio] Ramos, now it is [Virgil] van Dijk. When you watch them you can improve. There are so many great players you can watch and keep improving.”
Many great players have learned and improved at Southampton in the past, and Bednarek is in line to be the next gem they’ve polished to perfection.
Wolverhampton Wanderers smashed the club transfer record to pieces by officially announcing the permanent capture of Benfica loanee Raul Jimenez, one of the breakout players of the Premier League season.
Jimenez has been a critical figure to Wolves’ surprisingly successful return to the Premier League. After joining in the summer on loan from Benfica following Wolves’ promotion via the Championship crown, Jimenez has been involved in 48% of the club’s Premier League goals this season – the highest in the league – scoring 12 and assisting seven more. He has appeared in every Premier League match for Wolves this season and has started all but two, earning a 2,594 minutes out of a possible 2,970 so far.
“The impact Raul has made during his short time at the club has been fantastic and we’re delighted that he’ll be part of the club’s long-term future,” said Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell in the official club release. “From the second he walked through the door, he settled straight into the group, and that reflects in his performance, with Raul providing assists and overall selfless performances, as well as obviously goals.”
After completing the deal, Jimenez has signed a four-year contract at Wolves which will keep him at Monlieux through the summer of 2023.
“It’s a great honour for me to now be a permanent member of the team. I’m very happy for this permanent deal as I feel that being at Wolves suits me,” Jimenez said in the official release. “I’ve enjoyed my time here, I enjoy playing in the pitch and, along with all my team-mates, we try our best in all the matches to win. Since I’ve arrived here it’s all been so good. We’ve had some good moments, some bad moments; but the best ones have been so good and I’m very happy for that.”
Jimenez has quickly emerged as a key member of the spine of Wolves this season. He has molded a devastating partnership with Diogo Jota up front, and along with 22-year-old midfielder Ruben Neves, the three have become the face of a dangerous Premier League club. While fellow promoted side Fulham spent big this summer to no avail, officially relegated this past weekend, Wolves has risen to seventh in the Premier League table with shrewd targeted spending. They have earned wins in league play over Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham this season, plus draws against Manchester City and Arsenal.
While Jimenez was not a key contributor during Mexico’s stay in the 2018 World Cup, he has earned a more significant role with his performance in the Premier League this season. He has started in four of the eight friendlies since the end of the World Cup, scoring three goals, including one this past international break in a 3-1 win over Chile.
Wolves confirmed that the transfer fee paid to Benfica was pre-set at the beginning of the season, an option to purchase in his loan deal triggered by the Premier League club. Considering Jimenez was not a regular for Benfica last season – appearing 33 times in league play but 28 of those off the bench – the financial haul for the Portuguese club is a significant one.
The 31-year-old’s old deal was set to expire next summer, but his new contract erases his old deal and runs two seasons, squashing any potential speculation of him leaving Juventus either this summer or at the expiration of his old contract.
A towering and tenacious presence up front, Mandzukic has eight Serie A goals and six assists this season, with the score tally second on the Juventus squad behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Since joining in 2015 from Atletico Madrid, “Mr. No Good” has made 159 total appearances for the club, scoring 43 goals and assisting 24 more.
As the official release points out, Mandzukic is a dominant force in the air, winning more aerial duels than anyone else in the league this season with 132. He’s also known as a ferocious defender, contributing at the back whenever able, a rare component for a striker in the modern game. His reputation around the squad has grown to the point where this season, Mandzukic has captained Juventus four times in league play this season, wearing the armband when regular captain Georgio Chiellini is off the field.
While Mandzukic is often listed as the central striker in the formation, he has frequently drifted out wide left this season to allow Ronaldo to flow more centrally. This has not only resulted in Ronaldo exploding in front of net to the tune of 24 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, but has also seen Mandzukic display a positional flexibility not seen before Ronaldo’s arrival when he was tasked with the main striker’s role.
Still, his form has dipped somewhat of late, without a single goal in 2019. He has provided three assists in that time, but has been hampered somewhat by nagging injuries, and he missed last league game against Cagliari with an illness.
Mandzukic has made 89 appearances for the Croatian national team, scoring 33 goals, most notably netting in three of the last four World Cup games last summer as he led the team to the finals. He retired from international play after the World Cup, a move that may help prolong his career as he moves deeper into his 30’s.
The result extended Valencia’s unbeaten streak to 12 league matches and moved the team to fifth place in the standings, one point behind Getafe in the final Champions League spot.
Valencia had a dismal start to the season but hasn’t lost in 17 consecutive matches in all competitions.
Madrid, now five points behind second-place Atletico Madrid, had beaten Celta Vigo and Huesca in its first two matches since re-hiring Zidane, who quit nine months ago after leading the club to three straight Champions League titles.
Atletico defeated Girona 2-0 at home on Tuesday to move within eight points of leader Barcelona, which scored a couple of late goals in a 4-4 draw at Villarreal. Barcelona hosts Atletico on Saturday.
Madrid controlled possession from the start but it was Valencia that threatened the most on counterattacks.
Guedes opened the scoring with a right-foot shot from inside the area in the 35th minute and Garay sealed the victory with a header in the 83rd for his second goal of the season, with the other coming in the team’s 1-1 home draw against Barcelona.
LATE TRIUMPH
Athletic Bilbao relinquished a two-goal lead but salvaged a 3-2 home victory with a penalty kick converted by Iker Muniain three minutes into injury time.
Levante evened the match with two second-half goals, including one in the 89th minute, but the hosts recovered after Muniain was fouled inside the area and scored from the spot.
It was the third win in a row for Athletic, which is eighth in the standings.
Levante, winless in six matches, stayed 15th.
OTHER RESULTS
Celta Vigo also relinquished a two-goal lead in its match at last-place Huesca, allowing the hosts to rally and take a 3-2 lead before netting an 81st-minute equalizer to salvage a point. A victory would have been enough to move Celta out of the relegation zone, but it ended one point from safety.
Second-to-last Rayo Vallecano, five points behind Celta and one point in front of Huesca, lost 2-1 at midtable Eibar.