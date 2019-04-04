More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Wolves officially completes record permanent signing of Jimenez

By Kyle BonnApr 4, 2019, 8:13 AM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers smashed the club transfer record to pieces by officially announcing the permanent capture of Benfica loanee Raul Jimenez, one of the breakout players of the Premier League season.

The club teased the signing on Wednesday with a tweet, and confirmed the deal Thursday morning. While the official release did not confirm a monetary figure on the deal – somewhat rare for record signings – reports suggest the figure is between $39 million and $42 million, blasting the old transfer record set last summer by signing Adama Traore for $23.6 million.

Jimenez has been a critical figure to Wolves’ surprisingly successful return to the Premier League. After joining in the summer on loan from Benfica following Wolves’ promotion via the Championship crown, Jimenez has been involved in 48% of the club’s Premier League goals this season – the highest in the league – scoring 12 and assisting seven more. He has appeared in every Premier League match for Wolves this season and has started all but two, earning a 2,594 minutes out of a possible 2,970 so far.

“The impact Raul has made during his short time at the club has been fantastic and we’re delighted that he’ll be part of the club’s long-term future,” said Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell in the official club release. “From the second he walked through the door, he settled straight into the group, and that reflects in his performance, with Raul providing assists and overall selfless performances, as well as obviously goals.”

After completing the deal, Jimenez has signed a four-year contract at Wolves which will keep him at Monlieux through the summer of 2023.

“It’s a great honour for me to now be a permanent member of the team. I’m very happy for this permanent deal as I feel that being at Wolves suits me,” Jimenez said in the official release. “I’ve enjoyed my time here, I enjoy playing in the pitch and, along with all my team-mates, we try our best in all the matches to win. Since I’ve arrived here it’s all been so good. We’ve had some good moments, some bad moments; but the best ones have been so good and I’m very happy for that.”

Jimenez has quickly emerged as a key member of the spine of Wolves this season. He has molded a devastating partnership with Diogo Jota up front, and along with 22-year-old midfielder Ruben Neves, the three have become the face of a dangerous Premier League club. While fellow promoted side Fulham spent big this summer to no avail, officially relegated this past weekend, Wolves has risen to seventh in the Premier League table with shrewd targeted spending. They have earned wins in league play over Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham this season, plus draws against Manchester City and Arsenal.

While Jimenez was not a key contributor during Mexico’s stay in the 2018 World Cup, he has earned a more significant role with his performance in the Premier League this season. He has started in four of the eight friendlies since the end of the World Cup, scoring three goals, including one this past international break in a 3-1 win over Chile.

Wolves confirmed that the transfer fee paid to Benfica was pre-set at the beginning of the season, an option to purchase in his loan deal triggered by the Premier League club. Considering Jimenez was not a regular for Benfica last season – appearing 33 times in league play but 28 of those off the bench – the financial haul for the Portuguese club is a significant one.

Mandzukic signs new 2-year contract with Juventus

By Kyle BonnApr 4, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
Mario Mandzukic has signed a new two-year contract at Juventus, keeping him in Turin through the summer of 2021, the club announced on Thursday.

The 31-year-old’s old deal was set to expire next summer, but his new contract erases his old deal and runs two seasons, squashing any potential speculation of him leaving Juventus either this summer or at the expiration of his old contract.

A towering and tenacious presence up front, Mandzukic has eight Serie A goals and six assists this season, with the score tally second on the Juventus squad behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Since joining in 2015 from Atletico Madrid, “Mr. No Good” has made 159 total appearances for the club, scoring 43 goals and assisting 24 more.

As the official release points out, Mandzukic is a dominant force in the air, winning more aerial duels than anyone else in the league this season with 132. He’s also known as a ferocious defender, contributing at the back whenever able, a rare component for a striker in the modern game. His reputation around the squad has grown to the point where this season, Mandzukic has captained Juventus four times in league play this season, wearing the armband when regular captain Georgio Chiellini is off the field.

While Mandzukic is often listed as the central striker in the formation, he has frequently drifted out wide left this season to allow Ronaldo to flow more centrally. This has not only resulted in Ronaldo exploding in front of net to the tune of 24 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, but has also seen Mandzukic display a positional flexibility not seen before Ronaldo’s arrival when he was tasked with the main striker’s role.

Still, his form has dipped somewhat of late, without a single goal in 2019. He has provided three assists in that time, but has been hampered somewhat by nagging injuries, and he missed last league game against Cagliari with an illness.

Mandzukic has made 89 appearances for the Croatian national team, scoring 33 goals, most notably netting in three of the last four World Cup games last summer as he led the team to the finals. He retired from international play after the World Cup, a move that may help prolong his career as he moves deeper into his 30’s.

Valencia hands Madrid its first loss since Zidane’s return

Associated PressApr 3, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Valencia beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the Spanish league on Wednesday, handing Zinedine Zidane his first loss since returning as coach.

Goncalo Guedes and Ezequiel Garay scored in each half for Valencia at Mestalla Stadium, before Karim Benzema pulled one back for Madrid in second-half injury time.

The result extended Valencia’s unbeaten streak to 12 league matches and moved the team to fifth place in the standings, one point behind Getafe in the final Champions League spot.

Valencia had a dismal start to the season but hasn’t lost in 17 consecutive matches in all competitions.

Madrid, now five points behind second-place Atletico Madrid, had beaten Celta Vigo and Huesca in its first two matches since re-hiring Zidane, who quit nine months ago after leading the club to three straight Champions League titles.

Atletico defeated Girona 2-0 at home on Tuesday to move within eight points of leader Barcelona, which scored a couple of late goals in a 4-4 draw at Villarreal. Barcelona hosts Atletico on Saturday.

Madrid controlled possession from the start but it was Valencia that threatened the most on counterattacks.

Guedes opened the scoring with a right-foot shot from inside the area in the 35th minute and Garay sealed the victory with a header in the 83rd for his second goal of the season, with the other coming in the team’s 1-1 home draw against Barcelona.

LATE TRIUMPH

Athletic Bilbao relinquished a two-goal lead but salvaged a 3-2 home victory with a penalty kick converted by Iker Muniain three minutes into injury time.

Levante evened the match with two second-half goals, including one in the 89th minute, but the hosts recovered after Muniain was fouled inside the area and scored from the spot.

It was the third win in a row for Athletic, which is eighth in the standings.

Levante, winless in six matches, stayed 15th.

OTHER RESULTS

Celta Vigo also relinquished a two-goal lead in its match at last-place Huesca, allowing the hosts to rally and take a 3-2 lead before netting an 81st-minute equalizer to salvage a point. A victory would have been enough to move Celta out of the relegation zone, but it ended one point from safety.

Second-to-last Rayo Vallecano, five points behind Celta and one point in front of Huesca, lost 2-1 at midtable Eibar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Zlatan will not be limited by turf fields this season

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT
Away box offices and fans are excited, while defenders will be less pleased at the news that LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is willing to play on artificial turf this season.

Ibrahimovic, 37, has three goals in two matches this season and missed the other two with an achilles problem.

He posted 22 goals and 7 assists in 27 MLS matches last season so, yeah, he’s been good.

LA Galaxy insider Adam Serrano said Ibrahimovic is ready to go regardless of surface. The Galaxy are 3-1 to start the MLS season under Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

The 2 Robbies podcast: Premier League run-in, Moise Kean racially abused, PL Fan Fest

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT
Returning from the international break with five straight Premier League match-days, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe give their take on the current state of the title race (0:55), top-four race (21:45) and relegation run-in (56:00).

Plus, the 2 Robbies discuss the unfortunate racism incident involving Moise Kean in Italy (1:08:40) before ending the podcast on a positive note by sharing their favorite moments from the Premier League Fan Fest in Boston this past weekend (1:15:30).

