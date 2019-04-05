Bundesliga title at stake as Bayern, Dortmund meet in Klassiker

Bayern’s objective on Saturday won’t be to eclipse that 48-year-old mark, it’ll just be to eclipse Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga standings.
“If we don’t win, I’d still like to be German champion, but then we wouldn’t really deserve it, looking back on the first game,” Hoeness said, referring to the 3-2 loss to Dortmund earlier in the season. “Our team has to show that they want to be champions with a win over Dortmund.”
Borussia Dortmund leads the league by two points heading into the match. A win would give the team a five-point lead with six matches to go. A loss, however, would put Bayern back on top and on course for a record-extending seventh straight title.
“The winner will take a giant step toward the championship,” said Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, who previously played for Dortmund.
Bayern arguably has an easier run-in, finishing with a home game against Eintracht Frankfurt while Dortmund visits Champions League-chasing Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Bayern, however, was almost embarrassed at home by second-division club Heidenheim in the German Cup on Wednesday. Reduced to 10 men after 15 minutes, Bayern was forced to bring on Lewandowski to turn a one-goal halftime deficit into a 5-4 win.
Following that hard-fought victory, tiredness may be a factor against Dortmund.
“On Saturday, 6:30 p.m., there can’t be any excuses. The side has to deliver against Dortmund,” Hoeness told news agency dpa. “I’m not even thinking of a defeat. We have to win, there’s no alternative for me.”
Before last weekend’s 1-1 slip-up at Freiburg allowed Dortmund to reclaim the league lead, Bayern had scored 17 goals in its previous three Bundesliga matches. So scoring isn’t really a problem, but Heidenheim showed that defending might be.
Bayern will be hoping goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender David Alaba are back from injuries, while Dortmund has a bigger problem in defense with Achraf Hakimi out for the rest of the season with a broken foot and Abdou Diallo and Lukasz Piszczek both doubtful. Raphael Guerreiro could fill in at left back, while captain Marco Reus is back after the birth of his first child.
Paco Alcacer, who scored two injury-time goals in Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg last weekend, fell on his arm in the game and wasn’t able to train properly.
Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said it was “hard to say” whether Alcacer will play.
Dortmund’s recent record in Munich also does not bode well for a win. The last three games ended in losses with two goals scored and 15 conceded.
Favre isn’t just thinking about Saturday’s match, however.
“It’s a bit special,” the Dortmund coach said. “But there are seven games to go. If we win it’s not yet done. If we draw it’s not yet done. If Bayern wins, everything is also still open.”
With that in mind, we asked our writers a series of questions about how they think things will shake out across the Premier League, FA Cup, European competitions and the promotion picture.
Here’s a look at what they believe will happen in the frantic race to the finish line.
Who will win the Premier League title? Have you changed your mind from your original pick?
Joe Prince-Wright: Nope. I said Man City at the start, and I am sticking with them. But this is going to be one heck of a title race. I can see this going into the final minutes on the final day of the season, and goal difference or a single point will likely decide the title. I’m going with City, just, to win the title.
Nick Mendola: I haven’t changed my mind from my original pick of Manchester City, but obviously I’m very close to thinking Liverpool can do this given schedule congestion. The last obstacle seems to be whether the Reds can get through the first Porto match with a decent lead and be able to focus on defeating Chelsea and navigating the 2nd leg.
Andy Edwards: Everybody in the world picked Man City at the start of the season, and for good reason. Now, though, Liverpool’s “easier” run-in has me leaning their way, for the simple fact they showed last year they’re more than happy to punt one competition to chase another, and I’m not sure that concept exists within Pep Guardiola‘s DNA. Obviously it’s a massive gamble to look past a Champions League quarterfinal, but if Jurgen Klopp really wants to win the league…
Dan Karell: I still think Manchester City will do it. Ultimately, Manchester City has the title-winning and big game experience that should just set them apart from Liverpool. I think it will come down to a 2-3 point difference in the table at the end.
Kyle Bonn: Manchester City. That’s who I originally picked, and based on current form, Pep Guardiola’s squad is still the most equipped to finish the season strong. With the 1 point lead, they would need to slip and Liverpool would need to be near-perfect the rest of the way to capitalize. Liverpool’s a likable team, and it’s hard not to root for them to get over the hump, but the struggles a few weeks ago severely cost them.
Which teams finish in the top 4, and why?
JPW: Man, this is very tough. Man City and Liverpool will be the top two, obvs., but then I’d go with Tottenham and Arsenal to finish in third and fourth respectively. With a tougher schedule and having the Europa League to fall back on, I think Chelsea will just miss out, while Man United have run out of steam in a big way.
NM: Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs. There’s definitely enough quality in Chelsea and Manchester United to slip into third and fourth, but the way the fixtures fall and who is home makes me think their paths have more obstacles than Arsenal and Spurs.
AE: Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham. Why that particular order, you ask? Have you looked at Arsenal’s schedule to finish the season?
KB: The Champions League race is going to be FUN! Four teams fighting for two spots, all within three points. I think Spurs will make it as they limp to the finish line, and I like Chelsea to pip Arsenal for the last spot. All these teams have flaws, but I think Chelsea has slightly better players, and Eden Hazard will finish his Blues career strong.
How far do each of the six Premier League teams still in the Champions League and Europa League advance?
JPW:
Man City – lose to Barcelona in the final
Liverpool – lose to Barcelona in the semifinal
Man United – lose to Barcelona in the quarterfinals
Spurs – lose to Man City in the quarterfinals
Arsenal – lose to Chelsea in the Europa League final
Chelsea – beat Arsenal in the Europa League final
NM:
Man City – champions unless they hit Barcelona
Liverpool – out in semis
Man United – lose to Barca in quarters
Spurs – lose to Man City in quarters
Arsenal – lose to Napoli in UEL quarters
Chelsea – defeat Napoli in UEL Final
AE:
Spurs – lose to Man City in quarters
Man United: lose to Barca in quarters
Liverpool and Man City: out in whichever round they face Barcelona.
If Arsenal get by Napoli in the quarterfinals, it’ll be Arsenal v. Chelsea in the final.
KB:
If you asked me a week ago I liked Manchester United’s chances to go far, but given their struggles of late, Solskjaer isn’t exactly equipped to lead them out of the pit quickly enough. However, there’s no better time to match up with Barcelona than now as the Catalan giants are in a bit of a defensive rut. I like Liverpool’s chances to reach the final, and Manchester City too.
Man United: lose to Barca in quarters
Spurs: lose to Man City in quarters
Liverpool: to reach the final
Manchester City: to reach the final
Imagine a Man City/Liverpool final with one looking for revenge on missing the PL title? Goodness me that would be fun. In the Europa League, given the teams remaining, if Arsenal can get by Napoli they can get by anyone, but I don’t think that will happen. Chelsea is poised to make the final, however, with little standing in their way.
DK: I think Manchester City can go all the way in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool hasn’t seemed as good, but should at least make the semifinal, and who knows, maybe Man United will as well. Tottenham would do amazing to get past Man City. Chelsea should make the semifinal of the Europa League but the quarterfinals may be the end of the line for Arsenal against Napoli.
Which team finishes in 7th and grabs the Europa League spot?
JPW: I expect the April 27 showdown between Watford and Wolves to decide who finishes seventh, and I fancy Watford to just knick it. Wolves have a tougher run-in, and I think they will beat Watford in the FA Cup semifinal this weekend meaning their focus will be on an FA Cup final in the final weeks of the campaign. Four of Watford’s last six games are at home, where they have been very good this season. Don’t rule out Leicester for a late charge though…
NM: Wolves. The fixtures are more forgiving to them than others. It’s going to be particularly interesting to see how Leicester fares considering their fixtures should have them in seventh ahead of their final four matches: at West Ham, home Arsenal, at Man City, home Chelsea. Poor Brendan.
KB: I still think Wolves is the easy pick here, and as long as they can avoid any more Burnley or Huddersfield-sized slips, they’ll snag that spot.
DK: Leicester City. The Brog effect leads Leicester back into Europe with a late-season surge.
AE: Wolves finish the season at Anfield. All I’m saying is, if the want the Europa League spot they had better lock it up before then.
Fill in the blanks: ____ will join Huddersfield and Fulham in the bottom three because ____.
JPW: Cardiff City will join Huddersfield and Fulham in the bottom three because of their tough schedule and injuries to Sol Bamba and Callum Paterson.
NM: Cardiff City will join Huddersfield and Fulham in the bottom three because of referees.
KB: Cardiff City will join Huddersfield and Fulham in the bottom three because five points is far too much to overcome this late, especially with Liverpool and Manchester United still on the docket.
DK: Cardiff City will join Fulham and Huddersfield in the bottom 3 because they haven’t found a consistent goal scorer. Emiliano Sala might have solved that but tragically we never got to see him for the Bluebirds. Rest In Peace.
AE: Cardiff City will join Huddersfield and Fulham in the bottom three because they have the second-worst number in both the goals scored and goals conceded columns. Put simply, that’s a recipe for relegation.
Name one team that will make a late charge up the table and into the top 10. There’s always one…
JPW: Crystal Palace’s tough schedule rules them out. Buoyed by a late-season surge and with a favorable schedule, I could see Newcastle or Southampton steaming up the table to at least finish 11th.
NM: Bournemouth were it not for inconsistency. I’ll choose Newcastle United for the second year in-a-row and regret it immediately.
KB: Give me Bournemouth. They’re a scrappy group and their run-in includes Fulham, Burnley, Brighton, and Saints.
DK: Newcastle. They’ve looked a different team since Miguel Almiron joined and they could see them getting 12-15 out of a possible 18 points in their last 6 games of the season.
AE: West Ham United have “screw around and waste 80 percent of the season but finish strongly this season before another expensive summer of transfers and renewed expectations under which they’ll screw around next season” written all over them.
If you had to pick 3 teams to be promoted to the Premier League right now, who would you pick?
JPW: Norwich City and Sheffield United for the automatic spots, as I think the pressure is starting to get to Leeds United. Aston Villa and West Brom would be the obvious picks via the playoffs, but beware of the form team: Bristol City to go up after a glorious win at Wembley.
NM: Norwich City, Sheffield United, Aston Villa.
KB: Leeds would be a fun group to see in the Premier League, and it appears nobody’s stopping Norwich City at the top of the table. Aston Villa fans have waited for their return with baited breath, and it would be fun to see them win the playoff, having won each of their last six.
AE: Norwich City and Leeds United are the obvious choices, because they’ve paced the Championship all season and appear to have squads that are close to PL-ready. As for the third spot, West Bromwich Albion probably best fits that same mold from the seven or eight sides headed for or chasing the playoffs.
DK: Leeds United, Sheffield United, Aston Villa. While Man United and Man City are big clubs in the north of England, it’s nice to see other traditional soccer hotspots such as Sheffield, Birmingham and Leeds get to be showcased in the Premier League.
Who will be the Premier League top goalscorer?
JPW: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
NM: Sergio Aguero.
AE: If Liverpool pull off the title, it’ll be because Mohamed Salah returned to his 2017-18 form for a few weeks and willed them there.
KB: Sadio Mane.
DK: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arsenal stays hot late thanks to a flurry of goals from the French-born Gabon international.
Which team will win the FA Cup?
JPW: Wolves.
NM: Manchester City.
AE: While it’s great that clubs like Wolves, Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion got to the semifinals, it also sets up the most predictable outcome for the final three games that could be imagined. It’ll be Man City, at a trot.
KB: Wolves. Because, why not?
DK: Manchester City. Pep Guardiola is on a mission for the quadruple and nothing will stop them on the path to the FA Cup title. Wolves would be my second choice.
Manchester City has regained the top spot in the Premier League table, and with a one-point differential, Liverpool must now do the catching up. The Reds aren’t the only team this weekend in action with a chance to grab an enormous three points, however.
Four teams sit within three points of each other in the race for the Champions League spots, with just two spots between them. And additionally, there are three teams tied at 33 points all just above the relegation zone hoping to pull away and avoid being sucked into the drop.
Liverpool battles to keep pace Friday, 3:00 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Liverpool – NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Liverpool can’t gain an advantage on Manchester City, but they sure can put the pressure on. With City moving into the lead and in Cup action over the weekend, the Reds are poised to take back the top spot should they secure a positive result against 16th placed Southampton.
Yet, they cannot take their opponents lightly. With Manchester City in peak form, Liverpool has absolutely no room for error. Their opponents are on a roll, winning three of their last four in league play and pulling themselves five points above relegation. Should Liverpool drop points, it would give Manchester City the chance to pull three points ahead with four to play, which seems more unsurmountable than it actually is given City’s recent dominance.
Arsenal, Chelsea look for Champions League advantage Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET: Everton v. Arsenal – NBCSN [ STREAM ] Monday, 3:00 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. West Ham – NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Arsenal and Chelsea are sandwiched in the middle of a heated Champions League race. While Tottenham leads with 64 points, Spurs’ poor form has seen them slide into the muck, with both the Gunners and Blues just a point back. Arsenal has a five-goal differential advantage, but that could change if they drop points on the road and Chelsea takes control.
Everton has put a terrible stretch behind them with two wins in two, and the Toffees could end up having a significant impact on this race, having already beaten Chelsea just two weeks ago. West Ham can’t seem to put results together, but beat Arsenal back in January and three wins in their last six. Who will grab the advantage?
Newcastle, Burnley play for Premier League future Saturday, 10:00 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [ STREAM ] Saturday, 10:00 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Burnley – NBCSN [ STREAM ]
While it appears that Cardiff City is the clubhouse leader to be the third team relegated, there are a host of teams in the mix should Cardiff make a late-season push. Nobody wants to be in that pack. Both Newcastle and Burnley can all but secure their safety with a victory on Saturday as they take the field at the same time.
A strong finish to the season not only would help seal their Premier League security, but also give the club a good feeling heading into the offseason. Often late-season success or failure can be a good harbinger of how a team will begin the following season. For Newcastle especially, with speculation swirling about Rafa Benitez‘s future, a strong finish would be enormous towards convincing him to stay longer. Burnley, meanwhile, sits among the three teams tied on 33 points – just five above 18th placed Cardiff City – and is fresh off a four-game losing streak and staring down a brutal finish to the season that includes Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City among its final four matches. Now is the time for both these teams to secure results.
“At the moment he is very focused on finishing the season,” Pastorello said. “The competition for third and fourth place in England is very tight so let’s see what will happen in the future at the end the season. It’s his second season here and he will still have three years on his contract until the end. Let’s see. He’s someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football.”
“He sees a way to have a career playing in different countries because he would like to win some trophies and prove himself and say to his children ‘I won there and I won there and I won there’ and ‘I was a very good player in all the top championships’ so let’s see, the future is really very open but, at the moment, we don’t discuss about that because really the season is in a big moment.”
Talking about those different countries and culture, Pastorello went on to confirm that Lukaku is interested in playing in Italy, Spain and Germany, and the former is a real option as Serie A is a league he grew up watching. Yet there was also a comment that he appreciates Solskjaer bringing him into the team when he can, as Lukaku how now started seven of United’s last 10 games in all competitions.
But does he have a future at Old Trafford? As a starter, probably not.
Lukaku arrived from Everton in the summer of 2017 with huge expectations on his shoulders and with 42 goals in 90 appearances in all competitions he has delivered plenty of goals. But his all-round play has been criticized time and time again, and with Rashford flourishing in the central role and Solskjaer’s tactics setting United to be a counter-attacking team, it’s clear Lukaku doesn’t really suit that style.
If he leaves United this summer, Lukaku will leave having scored close to one goal every other game, plus winning the League Cup and Europa League. Not a bad haul. United may struggled to get close to the $97 million they paid Everton two years ago for him, but getting around $65-70 million should be doable.
With young talent earmarked to come in under Solskjaer’s watch, the likes of Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Declan Rice have all been mentioned as possible arrivals and getting a large chunk of cash for Lukaku while they can wouldn’t be the worst piece of business United could do given their other attacking options.
Maybe a club like Bayern Munich, who are rebuilding their squad and have an ageing Robert Lewandowski to rely on up front, would be a good fit for Lukaku…