Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

MLS preview: DCU host LAFC in possible MLS Cup preview

By Andy EdwardsApr 5, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Get ready for another busy weekend of MLS action, beginning Friday night…

D.C. United v. Los Angeles FC — Saturday, 3 p.m. ET

Based on four weeks of results, this could very well be a preview of MLS Cup 2019. A few numbers to paint a picture of early-season dominance:

  • No team in MLS has won more points than LAFC’s 13 (from five games)
  • No team in the Eastern Conference has won more than D.C. United’s 10 (from four games)
  • No team in MLS has conceded fewer goals than United’s one — one, singular
  • No team in MLS has scored more goals than LAFC’s 15
  • No player in MLS has scored more goals than Carlos Vela’s six, or assisted more than Vela’s three, thus no player in MLS has scored and assisted more goals than Vela’s nine
  • No player in MLS (other than Vela) has scored more goals than Wayne Rooney‘s four, or assisted more than Rooney’s three

Based on the above evidence, Vela and Rooney are clear frontrunners for the 2019 MVP award. At this moment in time, most would probably call their teams the frontrunners to lift MLS Cup on Nov. 10.

Vancouver Whitecaps v. LA Galaxy — Friday, 10 p.m. ET

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to play when the LA Galaxy visit stadiums with artificial playing surfaces in 2019, beginning with Friday’s trip to BC Place to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps. Despite missing more than three weeks of action due to an achilles issue last month, Ibrahimovic says he is fully fit and ready to go.

“I’m ready,” he said this week. “No consequences [from] my issue I had a couple of weeks ago. If I feel good, I will play.”

The big Swede missed just four games upon signing the Galaxy in 2018, two of which were played on artificial surfaces and one for a “suspension” for not playing in the All-Star Game, on turf. Despite missing two games during the injury, Ibrahimovic is off to a quick start with three goals scored in the two games he has played.

Toronto FC v. Chicago Fire — 3 p.m. ET

Toronto FC have, to the tune of three wins from their first three games, bounced back from a disastrous 2018 season which saw them miss the playoffs by 14 points. The Reds have gotten key contributions from the likes of Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, before the arrival — and stunning debut — of Alejandro Pozuelo.

With the Spaniard now in tow, a backline which was reduced to rubble last year back to full strength, Greg Vanney’s side has look downright dominant at times. Having scored no fewer than three goals in any game this season, the sky could be the limit once again as Pozuelo quickly acclimates to life in MLS offers his best impression of Sebastian Giovinco’s gaudy goal and assist numbers.

Full MLS schedule

Friday

Vancouver Whitecaps v. LA Galaxy — 10 p.m. ET

Saturday

New York City FC v. Montreal Impact — 1 p.m. ET
D.C. United v. Los Angeles FC — 3 p.m. ET
Toronto FC v. Chicago Fire — 3 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls v. Minnesota United — 7 p.m. ET
Columbus Crew SC v. New England Revolution — 7:30 p.m. ET
Orlando City SC v. Colorado Rapids — 7:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union v. FC Dallas — 7:30 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes v. Portland Timbers — 8 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders v. Real Salt Lake — 10 p.m. ET

Sunday

FC Cincinnati v. Sporting Kansas City — 3 p.m. ET

Sporting KC hammered by Monterrey in CCL semis (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
Sporting Kansas City were humbled at the hands of Monterrey on Thursday, as Major League Soccer’s lone representative left in the CONCACAF Champions League were thumped 5-0 in Mexico.

Liga MX’s Monterrey struck twice early on against SKC, with the hosts in control the entire match.

Dorlan Pabon scored twice, while Aviles Hurtdao, Jeses Gallardo and Nicolas Sanchez added a goal each. In truth the defeat could have been heavier for Peter Vermes SKC, as Rayados ripped them apart out wide.

Below is a look at the highlights in full (painful viewing for Sporting fans, and any MLS fans), as the second leg takes place next Thursday in Kansas City.

The winner of the this semifinal tie will play Tigres or Santos Laguna in the final. Tigres have a 3-0 lead from the first leg, so it’s looking like a Tigres v. Monterrey final. That would mark an eighth all-Mexican final in the 11 years of the competitions.

MLS’ woes in CCL continue, as no MLS club has won the competition since it was revamped in 2008.

Southgate the latest from World Cup run to receive royal honors

Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) An unlikely fashion icon during the World Cup, England manager Gareth Southgate was looking sharp again in his trademark vest on Thursday.

Not on the sideline of a soccer field but at Buckingham Palace.

Southgate was there to collect his OBE — Officer of the Order of the British Empire — from the Prince of Wales, three months after being awarded the honor in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year list.

The 48-year-old Southgate led England to the semifinals of the World Cup in Russia last year. For games, he donned a vest, or waistcoat, under his suit jacket and sales of the garment soared back home in England during the tournament.

After receiving his honor, Southgate said it was a “very proud moment” and that he was “very grateful to all of the players and all the support team that work with me, because I’m here representing them, really.”

England striker Harry Kane received an MBE — Member of the Order of the British Empire — at the palace last week.

Klopp admits Man City “look like the best team in the world”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 4, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT
It’s difficult to tell whether Jurgen Klopp is deflecting pressure away from Liverpool and onto Manchester City or speaking openly and honestly when he said the latter “looks like the best team in the world” this week.

Whether or not it’s true is a different debate altogether, as managers say things to the public which they do not truly believe all the time. In this instance, Klopp could be hoping to put all the pressure in the world onto Man City, the defending champions and holders of countless records from last season, after it was his Liverpool side that coughed up a seven-point lead earlier in the season and must now hope their counterparts slip up and give them another shot at the Premier League title — quotes from the Guardian:

“City look like the best team in the world, that’s how it is. Barcelona struggled a little bit [against Villarreal on Tuesday], but still did the job. Juve look pretty impressive in Italy but you don’t exactly know how it will be in the Champions League if Cristiano Ronaldo cannot do it. With City, those are the three big Champions League favorites and you think, ‘OK, City look a bit more stable than all of them.’

“But that doesn’t mean they will win all their games. I can imagine people think that, but it doesn’t make it more likely. I don’t care, I don’t bet, I’m not interested in odds. I’m just interested in our games and we cannot do more than win our games. We will try to win them with all we have. We were really happy after Sunday [beating Tottenham 2-1], but we knew pretty quickly Southampton was the next challenge, then Porto, then Chelsea, then Porto again. There is a lot to come and the only thing I can say is that we try everything to be really ready for that fight.”

With six games left to play for each side, City hold a one-point advantage over Liverpool. The Reds’ remaining schedule offers up fewer challenges against top-six opposition — only sixth-place Chelsea remain — while Man City host Tottenham Hotspur and visit Manchester United in back-to-back games later this month.

Does Klopp really mean it when he says City look better than the rest of the world, or is he firing up the mind games with under two months left in the season?

Serie A: Atalanta keep winning, making UCL race highly interesting

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 4, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Atalanta produced four goals in the opening 15 minutes of a 4-1 win over visiting Bologna in Serie A on Thursday to move within one point of the Champions League places.

Josip Ilicic scored twice and also set up Atalanta’s third from Hans Hateboer.

Duvan Zapata also scored, giving the Colombia striker 20 goals in 30 matches to move within one goal of the league lead held by Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria.

Riccardo Orsolini pulled one back for Bologna, which remained one point from safety.

Atalanta is fifth, one point behind AC Milan.

Also, Sassuolo took a big step toward staying up with a dominant 4-0 win over last-place Chievo Verona, which is nearing relegation.

Turkey defender Merih Demiral scored a brace with two headers in the first half and Manuel Locatelli and Domenico Berardi added goals after the break.

Chievo forward Emanuele Giaccherini had one goal disallowed by the VAR then had a penalty saved by Andrea Consigli near the end.

Sassuolo is 11th, eight points above the drop zone, while Chievo is buried at the bottom with only one win.