Mohamed Salah breaks away to put Liverpool up in 80th minute (video)

Mohamed Salah breaks away to put Liverpool up in 80th minute

By Kyle BonnApr 5, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
Southampton made life difficult all day for Liverpool, but Mohamed Salah would not be denied at St. Mary’s.

Despite falling behind in the opening 10 minutes, Liverpool fought back to take the lead with 10 minutes to go. The Egyptian was the man of the hour, leading a breakaway from inside his own half, reaching the top of the box before firing a shot that found the back of the net for a 2-1 lead.

The goal is an absolutely enormous one in the Premier League title race. Had Liverpool dropped points, they would have been at best level with leaders Manchester City on points, with Pep Guardiola owning a game in hand. Instead, taking care of Southampton means Liverpool retakes the lead by two, and while Man City still has the extra game to play, they put the pressure back on their title foes.

It’s also a massive goal for Salah, who had not scored in six straight league matches and was receiving criticism for not adequately backing up his incredible season last campaign. Instead, he stops his scoreless streak and bags his 18th league goal of the season, putting him one behind Sergio Aguero for the league lead.

Salah saves Liverpool with late goal to seal comeback over Southampton

By Kyle BonnApr 5, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
Liverpool cannot afford a slip, needing perfection down the stretch to keep pace with Manchester City and keep the title hopes alive.

The Reds were far from perfect on Friday at St. Mary’s, battered in midfield and pressed by a Jurgen Klopp clone on the opposing touchline. Ultimately, despite an imperfect performance, they earned a perfect result thanks to Mohamed Salah‘s 80th minute goal that sent Liverpool on its way to a 3-1 victory over Southampton despite falling behind inside the opening 10 minutes.

Liverpool fought back the entire match, as Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s press baffled the likes of Naby Keita and Fabinho. The Reds were exposed at times, but by halftime, they seemed to have sorted things out, and by the hour mark, they were in full control, having made the appropriate substitutions to expose the talent gap.

Southampton went in front just nine minutes in as Shane Long found himself wide open in front of net. A ball in from deep delivered by Ryan Bertrand found Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who managed to get himself in front of Virgil Van Dijk and flick the ball with his head. It fell perfectly behind him to Long who was waiting, and with Andrew Robertson overplaying the ball, Long was all alone to punch in the finish.

Long nearly had a second in the 18th minute, and probably should have scored, but he somehow whiffed on a cross from the left. Had he connected, he would have been all along in front of goal with just Alisson to beat yet again.

Liverpool drew level on 36 minutes as Southampton cleared two previous attempts, but on the third Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s ball from near the corner flag found Naby Keita at the back post, and he headed Liverpool back level. There was a hint of offside early in the buildup as Mohamed Salah made a run, but it was a

After the break, the Reds maintained possessional control but Southampton continued to prove dangerous on the break. Slowly as the half wore on, the visitors build themselves into the ascendency. Liverpool had a penalty shout as Keita threw himself to ground under contact by Maya Yoshida just before the hour mark, and while the defender made slight contact, the referee let play continue.

By the 67th minute, it was all Liverpool on the attack. Roberto Firimino nearly scored a Goal of the Season candidate, flicking the ball over his defender to put himself clean through, but Yoshida was on hand to make an enormous block. It took 15 more minutes, but eventually Liverpool found the all-important moment.

On the break off a Southampton corner, Salah found himself one-on-one across midfield with the lone Southampton defender back in Bertrand. Redmond also managed to get back, but the Egyptian split the two and unleashed a right-footed effort from the top of the box, putting it past Angus Gunn who appeared somewhat surprised to see Salah shoot rather than pass Firmino to his left.

The goal sent Liverpool through, and they secured the three points on yet another break as a long ball from van Dijk deep in Liverpool’s half found a breaking Firmino down the right, and the Brazilian sensed a teammate streaking down the middle. His cross found Jordan Henderson flying down the center unmarked for an easy finish to put Liverpool 3-1 up.

The win sent Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League table by two points, and while Manchester City still holds the advantage thanks to its game in hand, the pressure is back on Pep Guardiola to take care of business. Had Liverpool dropped points, the title race would have swung heavily in City’s favor owning a lead plus the game in hand.

Three things learned: Saints v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT
SOUTHAMPTON — It wasn’t pretty, but it was gritty as Liverpool surged to a late 3-1 win at Southampton to go back to the top of the Premier League.

Saints took a shock lead through Shane Long, but an equalizer from Naby Keita was followed by late goals from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson to sent Liverpool two points clear of Manchester City with the latter having a game in hand. The title race will go down to the wire.

Here’s what we learned from a gripping clash at St Mary’s, as the win was far from routine for Liverpool.

SALAH KEEPS TITLE BID ON TRACK

For most of the evening, Mohamed Salah’s performance summed up Liverpool’s display. He huffed and puffed, but there just wasn’t an end product. Until he then won the game. Salah burst free after Saints had a corner, ran almost 50 yards with the ball and clipped home a delightful finish for his first goal in nine games for Liverpool. He loves playing against Southampton, and has now scored in all four of his PL appearances against Saints with five goals in total.

His stunning goal showcased the Salah of last season, as he tore off his shirt in delight and Liverpool’s title bid was back on track after a tense 80 minutes where Southampton threatened to hold them to a draw. Salah has now scored 50 goals in 69 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, and that is the fewest number of games of any player in club history to reach half a century. Salah is back delivering moments of top quality, and his latest sent Liverpool back to the top of the league.

KEITA CAN DELIVER MIDFIELD DYNAMISM

With stalwarts James Milner and Jordan Henderson left on the bench, there was plenty of pressure on the shoulders of Fabinho and especially Naby Keita. In his 28th appearance for Liverpool, Keita popped up with a massive goal towards the end of the first half which swung the game in their favor. He didn’t play particularly well, but he made a difference, and with Klopp criticized for his ultra-defensive lineups in central midfield in recent months, this was a chance for Keita to show he has a role in this team.

The Guinean midfielder didn’t see a lot of the ball early on, with Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum caught in possession and Keita looking a little lost tucked in on the left side of midfield. But what you could see was that his runs into the box were timed well, and that is exactly what happened on the goal. He arrived to head home Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s marvellous cross and that kind of dynamism and end product is why Liverpool paid $70 million for him. In the second half he ran into the box and was clipped by Maya Yoshida and was lucky not to win his team a penalty kick. We haven’t seen those kind of moments anywhere enough from Keita this season, and although he struggled overall, there is hope he can offer Liverpool a different midfield dynamic late in the season.

SAINTS TO MARCH ON

Shane Long gave Southampton a shock lead, but in truth, it was what they deserved. They rattled Liverpool’s cages often, and particularly early on, with Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s famed high-pressing in full flow on several occasions as Saints won the ball back high up the pitch. Long should have converted a second early on, and even though Saints failed to grab a win they proved they have made significant progress in Hasenhuttl’s 17 games in charge. Had Danny Ings been able to play (his loan from Liverpool meant he was ineligible) it could have been a different story. They ran out of steam and kept giving the ball back to Liverpool, but with a more fluid attack, they could have caused even greater problems.

There is a plan, an identity and Southampton’s young squad can challenge the big boys again. For so long Saints have upset the odds with four-straight top eight finishes before a bad season last season where they just avoided relegation. Saints are back on track and the turnaround Hasenhuttl has made with only the struggling players he inherited and no money spent deserves huge praise. Against the teams outside of the top six they will fare well, but Liverpool were just too good late on.

Southampton carves Liverpool to shreds on early opening goal (video)

By Kyle BonnApr 5, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
Trailing Manchester City by a point in the title race, Liverpool has to be nearly perfect down the stretch to earn its first Premier League title.

The start to Liverpool’s visit to St. Mary’s was anything but perfect.

Southampton carved Liverpool’s defense to shreds and a wide-open Shane Long finished off the game’s opening goal to put Southampton 1-0 up after just nine minutes.

In the build-up, the ball was spread out wide left to Ryan Bertrand who delivered a curling ball into the box from a good distance out. It came to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who boxed out Virgil Van Dijk and got his head to the delivery, and flicked it behind him. Andrew Robertson made the fatal error of overplaying the ball, and Hojbjerg’s header fell right at the feet of a now wide-open Long who poked it past Alisson.

With Champions League play returning midweek before a meeting with Chelsea next weekend, Liverpool desperately needs a result today at St. Mary’s. However, Southampton is on a run of three wins in its last four and has clearly come to play in front of the home fans. Long got free again and nearly managed to put the home side 2-0 up in the 19th minute, but whiffed on a cross with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Watch Live: Southampton v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
Southampton host Liverpool on Friday at St Mary’s (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), as Jurgen Klopp‘s men have the chance to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

Klopp knows that a resurgent Saints will be tough to break down, as new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl (he and Klopp completed their coaching badges together in Germany) has led Saints to seven victories in his 16 games in charge, but Liverpool are the heavy favorites to move two points clear in the title race with Man City in FA Cup semifinal action this weekend.

Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren are all returning to their former club, and they can expect a hostile atmosphere down on the South Coast given all of the transfer deals between these two teams in recent years.

In team news Saints have had to leave Danny Ings out as he is on loan from Liverpool this season before he makes his move permanent in the summer. Shane Long comes in for him, while Jannik Vestergaard returns to the lineup.

Liverpool make two changes as Naby Keita and Fabinho come in to the midfield.

LINEUPS