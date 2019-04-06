Benitez seethes, says Newcastle still in relegation race

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is taking no comfort from a dominant display in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, saying the club is still in the relegation picture.

Benitez has been saying the club needs one more win to seal safety, but instead it was Palace who basically claimed a spot in the Premier League’s next season when DeAndre Yedlin took down Wilfried Zaha in the box and Luka Milivojevic converted the Eagles’ lone shot on goal of the match.

“The next game is another final, we need to get three points and that is it,” Benitez said. “I said so that so many months ago, we need to keep going.”

The Magpies have a seven-point lead on Cardiff City, who holds the last relegation spot on the table, and both Southampton and Brighton are behind Newcastle by two points.

And Benitez is steaming, because 10 points ahead of the pack with five matches left would all but seal their spot in the top flight. From The Chronicle:

“My frustration today is we lost a massive game. We did everything for winning the game for 80 minutes but we didn’t do it. We need to manage the game, keep a balance. We need to be aware they are dangerous on counter attack.”

The Magpies are off to in-form Leicester City before hosting Saints, and traveling to Brighton and Hove Albion. Then it’s Liverpool at home before a trip to Fulham on the final day.

