More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern obliterates Borussia Dortmund to go top

By Nicholas MendolaApr 6, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

[ MORE: Man City to FA Cup Final ]

And for those of us who thought this could be a banner year for Borussia Dortmund, we’re only weeks away from telling Bayern Munich that we won’t get fooled again.

Niko Kovac’s Bavarians rode four first-half goals to a 5-0 hammering of their Der Klassiker rivals on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, moving back atop the Bundesliga table by a point.

Mats Hummels started the scoring with a powerful header off a corner kick, and Robert Lewandowski scored a pair before it was all said and done. Javi Martinez and Serge Gnabry cemented the halftime score line at 4-0.

Elsewhere

Mainz 5-0 Freiburg
Hertha Berlin 1-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Schalke 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 RB Leipzig
Stuttgart 1-1 Nurnberg
Wolfsburg 3-1 Hannover 96
Augsburg v. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Monchengladbach — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 28 20 4 4 74 28 46 10-3-1 10-1-3 64
 Borussia Dortmund 28 19 6 3 66 35 31 12-2-0 7-4-3 63
 RB Leipzig 28 16 7 5 53 22 31 8-5-1 8-2-4 55
 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 15 7 6 56 31 25 8-3-3 7-4-3 52
 Mönchengladbach 27 14 5 8 46 34 12 9-1-3 5-4-5 47
 VfL Wolfsburg 28 13 6 9 47 42 5 6-4-4 7-2-5 45
 Werder Bremen 27 11 9 7 49 39 10 6-5-3 5-4-4 42
 Bayer Leverkusen 28 13 3 12 50 48 2 7-1-6 6-2-6 42
 1899 Hoffenheim 27 10 11 6 54 39 15 6-5-3 4-6-3 41
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 28 11 4 13 38 52 -14 7-0-7 4-4-6 37
 Hertha BSC Berlin 28 9 8 11 41 46 -5 5-5-4 4-3-7 35
 FSV Mainz 05 28 9 6 13 33 48 -15 6-4-4 3-2-9 33
 SC Freiburg 28 7 11 10 38 48 -10 5-6-3 2-5-7 32
 FC Schalke 04 28 7 5 16 29 46 -17 4-1-9 3-4-7 26
 FC Augsburg 27 6 7 14 37 50 -13 4-4-5 2-3-9 25
 VfB Stuttgart 28 5 6 17 27 60 -33 4-4-6 1-2-11 21
 1. FC Nürnberg 28 3 8 17 23 53 -30 3-5-6 0-3-11 17
 Hannover 96 28 3 5 20 25 65 -40 3-1-10 0-4-10 14

 

Man City advances to the FA Cup Final (video)

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaApr 6, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gabriel Jesus‘ early goal was enough as Manchester City beat Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 in an FA Cup semifinal on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Man City has already won the League Cup and is alive for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League in addition to the FA Cup.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 0-1 Palace ]

Benjamin Mendy made his first appearance since November for Manchester City, with left back issues trailing the club into several competitions.

Jesus was the beneficiary of a tremendous cross from Kevin De Bruyne when the Brazilian planted a flag for City with a diving header in the fourth minute.

That was it for a while, though Man City rarely looked trouble and appeared on the verge of a second goal for some time.

Kyle Walker was fortunate to stay on following a head-to-head scenario with Alireza Jahanbakhsh, but it probably shouldn’t have been a sending-off.

Brighton managed a pair of shots on target before all was said and done, but couldn’t draw level. Man City will face the winner of Watford and Wolves in the Final on May 18.

Benitez seethes, says Newcastle still in relegation race

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 6, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is taking no comfort from a dominant display in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, saying the club is still in the relegation picture.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 0-1 Palace ]

Benitez has been saying the club needs one more win to seal safety, but instead it was Palace who basically claimed a spot in the Premier League’s next season when DeAndre Yedlin took down Wilfried Zaha in the box and Luka Milivojevic converted the Eagles’ lone shot on goal of the match.

“The next game is another final, we need to get three points and that is it,” Benitez said. “I said so that so many months ago, we need to keep going.”

The Magpies have a seven-point lead on Cardiff City, who holds the last relegation spot on the table, and both Southampton and Brighton are behind Newcastle by two points.

And Benitez is steaming, because 10 points ahead of the pack with five matches left would all but seal their spot in the top flight. From The Chronicle:

“My frustration today is we lost a massive game. We did everything for winning the game for 80 minutes but we didn’t do it. We need to manage the game, keep a balance. We need to be aware they are dangerous on counter attack.”

The Magpies are off to in-form Leicester City before hosting Saints, and traveling to Brighton and Hove Albion. Then it’s Liverpool at home before a trip to Fulham on the final day.

Championship Focus: Pukki powers Norwich, Leeds slips up

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 6, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The race for automatic promotion looks to have a spot-in-hand — don’t accuse us of jinxing you, Norwich City supporters — as Leeds and Sheffield United continue to flip-flop for the second spot.

[ MORE: Palace smashes, grabs win at Newcastle ]

The relegation and playoff spots are still very much in flux, too. Here are some big things to know about Saturday’s action.

Norwich City 4-0 Queens Park Rangers

You don’t need to be in the coal mine to see the Canaries are likely heading back to the Premier League, destroying Geoff Cameron‘s QPR despite going down a man in the 71st minute. Cameron subbed off after 59 minutes, with QPR down 3-0 and needing an attacking miracle.

Teemu Pulki scored his 25th and 26th goals of the season for the Canaries, who have an 7-point advantage over Sheffield United and 8-point cushion on third place Leeds United.

Birmingham City 1-0 Leeds United

Leeds lost for the second time in three matches and the third time in seven, as Che Adams’ goal gave more relief to a Birmingham City side recently stung by a points deduction for reckless spending during the Harry Redknapp era. Leeds have dropped into third place.

Preston North End 0-1 Sheffield United

PNE has presented some stiff challenged this season, and Saturday was no exception, but Sheffield United made a first half David McGoldrick goal hold up over 90 minutes to move back into an automatic promotion spot.

Elsewhere

— Aston Villa turned what looked to be like a scrappy away point into three with a late buzzsaw and sits fifth with six matches left on its schedule (though Bristol City and Derby County have matches-in-hand).

— Ahmed Hegazi conceded an own goal and was later sent off as West Brom lost 2-0 at Millwall.

— Rotherham United is within a point of safety after defeating Nottingham Forest, and seeing Millwall and Reading lose their matches. Wigan is two points clear after drawing at Bristol City).

Palace wins at Newcastle behind Milivojevic penalty

By Nicholas MendolaApr 6, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Yedlin takes down Zaha in box
  • Milivojevic converts PK with Palace’s first effort on target in 81st
  • Magpies’ Lejeune stretchered off

Luka Milivojevic scored his 10th penalty kick of the season in a 1-0 defeat of otherwise in-control Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Palace moves 12th with the win and is virtually assured of safety, while Newcastle is four points behind with 35 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The chances were almost exclusively Newcastle save for a Martin Dubravka denial of an offside Michy Batshuayi.

The Magpies attacked down the right and left with DeAndre Yedlin and Miguel Almiron, while Salomon Rondon looked the best bet for an opening goal.

Fabian Schar was also dangerous in the middle, as Newcastle was well in control of the match.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was a busy man at times, and collected a Florian Lejeune header off an early second half corner.

Almiron cued up Yedlin for a right-footed strike from 17 yards that knuckled just a bit high and wide of the upper 90.

Lejeune then went down with a scary left ankle injury in which he was signaling for a change before he even hit the turf. He was given oxygen before being stretchered off the pitch.

Benteke flubbed a brilliant cross from Andros Townsend on the counter as Palace’s 78th minute opportunity was a rare one.

Yedlin conceded a penalty to Zaha in the 80th minute with a poor challenge on the free-running Ivorian winger.

A late cry for an Aaron Wan-Bissaka handball in the Palace box went unheard, and the Eagles walked away with three points.