Bundesliga wrap: Bayern obliterates Borussia Dortmund to go top

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

And for those of us who thought this could be a banner year for Borussia Dortmund, we’re only weeks away from telling Bayern Munich that we won’t get fooled again.

Niko Kovac’s Bavarians rode four first-half goals to a 5-0 hammering of their Der Klassiker rivals on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, moving back atop the Bundesliga table by a point.

Mats Hummels started the scoring with a powerful header off a corner kick, and Robert Lewandowski scored a pair before it was all said and done. Javi Martinez and Serge Gnabry cemented the halftime score line at 4-0.

Bayern are running riot! Serge Gnabry makes it 4-0 before halftime in #DerKlassiker. WOW! pic.twitter.com/iNEIOEtlCZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 6, 2019

A goalscoring dynasty 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Udp1M7IAN1 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 6, 2019

Elsewhere

Mainz 5-0 Freiburg

Hertha Berlin 1-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Schalke 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 RB Leipzig

Stuttgart 1-1 Nurnberg

Wolfsburg 3-1 Hannover 96

Augsburg v. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Borussia Monchengladbach — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

