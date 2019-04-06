Bundesliga wrap: Bayern obliterates Borussia Dortmund to go top

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
[ MORE: Man City to FA Cup Final ]
And for those of us who thought this could be a banner year for Borussia Dortmund, we’re only weeks away from telling Bayern Munich that we won’t get fooled again.
Niko Kovac’s Bavarians rode four first-half goals to a 5-0 hammering of their Der Klassiker rivals on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, moving back atop the Bundesliga table by a point.
Mats Hummels started the scoring with a powerful header off a corner kick, and Robert Lewandowski scored a pair before it was all said and done. Javi Martinez and Serge Gnabry cemented the halftime score line at 4-0.
Elsewhere
Mainz 5-0 Freiburg
Hertha Berlin 1-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Schalke 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 RB Leipzig
Stuttgart 1-1 Nurnberg
Wolfsburg 3-1 Hannover 96
Augsburg v. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Monchengladbach — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|28
|20
|4
|4
|74
|28
|46
|10-3-1
|10-1-3
|64
|Borussia Dortmund
|28
|19
|6
|3
|66
|35
|31
|12-2-0
|7-4-3
|63
|RB Leipzig
|28
|16
|7
|5
|53
|22
|31
|8-5-1
|8-2-4
|55
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|28
|15
|7
|6
|56
|31
|25
|8-3-3
|7-4-3
|52
|Mönchengladbach
|27
|14
|5
|8
|46
|34
|12
|9-1-3
|5-4-5
|47
|VfL Wolfsburg
|28
|13
|6
|9
|47
|42
|5
|6-4-4
|7-2-5
|45
|Werder Bremen
|27
|11
|9
|7
|49
|39
|10
|6-5-3
|5-4-4
|42
|Bayer Leverkusen
|28
|13
|3
|12
|50
|48
|2
|7-1-6
|6-2-6
|42
|1899 Hoffenheim
|27
|10
|11
|6
|54
|39
|15
|6-5-3
|4-6-3
|41
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|28
|11
|4
|13
|38
|52
|-14
|7-0-7
|4-4-6
|37
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|28
|9
|8
|11
|41
|46
|-5
|5-5-4
|4-3-7
|35
|FSV Mainz 05
|28
|9
|6
|13
|33
|48
|-15
|6-4-4
|3-2-9
|33
|SC Freiburg
|28
|7
|11
|10
|38
|48
|-10
|5-6-3
|2-5-7
|32
|FC Schalke 04
|28
|7
|5
|16
|29
|46
|-17
|4-1-9
|3-4-7
|26
|FC Augsburg
|27
|6
|7
|14
|37
|50
|-13
|4-4-5
|2-3-9
|25
|VfB Stuttgart
|28
|5
|6
|17
|27
|60
|-33
|4-4-6
|1-2-11
|21
|1. FC Nürnberg
|28
|3
|8
|17
|23
|53
|-30
|3-5-6
|0-3-11
|17
|Hannover 96
|28
|3
|5
|20
|25
|65
|-40
|3-1-10
|0-4-10
|14