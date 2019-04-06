More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Rui Vieira

LIVE – FA Cup semifinal between Man City, Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaApr 6, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
Manchester City can take the penultimate step to another piece of hardware when it takes on Brighton and Hove Albion in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Man City-Brighton ]

City last won the FA Cup in 2011, and has already won the League Cup this season. Pep Guardiola‘s men remain alive for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles as well.

Brighton last played in the FA Cup Final in 1983, its only appearance. The Seagulls lost to Manchester United after a replay.

LINEUPS

Man City: Ederson, Mendy, Laporte, Otamendi, Walker, Gundogan, Bernardo, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus. Subs: Muric, Danilo, Stones, Fernandinho, Sane, Mahrez, Foden.

Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan, Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo, Stephens, Propper, Bissouma, Knockaert, Murray, Jahanbakhsh. Subs: Button, Bruno, Bong, Burn, Izquierdo, Locadia, Andone.

Vardy leads Leicester’s rout of Huddersfield (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2019, 11:51 AM EDT
  • Leicester have won 5 of last 6
  • Vardy has 7 goals in last 6 games
  • Huddersfield lose fifth-straight game

Leicester City beat Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, as the Foxes continue their revival under Brendan Rodgers with four wins on the spin.

The Foxes went ahead through Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy doubled the lead, and although Huddersfield pulled a goal back through Aaron Mooy's penalty kick, James Maddison scored a beautiful free kick

With the victory the Foxes move in to seventh place on 47 points, while Huddersfield remain bottom on 14 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Leicester started the game well as Harvey Barnes whipped in a dangerous cross which just evaded the onrushing James Maddison.

The Foxes took a deserved lead after a corner saw two efforts blocked, then Tielemans struck a shot from the edge of the box which found the net with Ben Hamer unsighted.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Maddison had another great chance before half time as he was set free on goal but the youngster dragged his effort wide.

The best chance Huddersfield had was via Jon Stankovic, who drilled a shot just wide of the far post. But then Ben Chillwell fired over and Demarai Gray raced clear before the break but Hamer saved superbly to deny Leicester a second. Hamer then clawed away a cross from Vardy which threatened to loop in.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Huddersfield started the second half well as Karlan Grant looked certain to score but Kasper Schmeichel saved his header. But Leicester doubled their lead right away as Ricardo Perreira sent in a perfect cross which Vardy tapped home at the back post, although the English striker looked to be slightly offside.

However, Huddersfield were handed a penalty kick as Caglar Soyuncu slipped and then Grant nipped in just ahead of him. It didn’t look like a penalty, but it was awarded and Mooy slotted home calmly to make it 2-1.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Leicester were denied by former goalkeeper Hamer again as Barnes’ audacious backheel found Maddison who was denied.

Schmeichel pulled off a great low save to deny Steve Mounie an equalizer, as Huddersfield pushed hard late on but Leicester sealed the win in style.

Maddison curled a free kick around the wall to make it 3-1, then Vardy won and scored a penalty to make it 4-1, as the Foxes continue their charge up the table.

Watch Live: Newcastle v. Palace headlines 10am ET games

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Due to the FA Cup semifinals taking place this weekend and four Premier League clubs involved, the Saturday slate of games is a little quieter than usual.

That doesn’t mean it will be any less intriguing.

Newcastle host Palace, Burnley travel to Bournemouth and Huddersfield welcome Leicester in the three games on Saturday.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for the three games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Leicester – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Who has edge in title race? The run-in for Liverpool, Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2019, 9:01 AM EDT
After Liverpool’s gritty win at Southampton on Friday, the title race is set to go down to the wire.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool have racked up an incredible number of points and wins already, and it is quite likely that whoever is going to win the title will need to win all of their remaining games.

We are witnessing one of the great title races in Premier League history.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned

Heading into the final few weeks of the season, does anybody have the edge? In terms of fixtures and points, Man City know that if they win their game in-hand (at bitter rivals Manchester United), they will go one point clear of Liverpool, plus Pep Guardiola‘s men have a seven-goal advantage on goal difference as things stand.

Liverpool have five games left and City have six, and with City still in the FA Cup they will have to rotate their squad a little more than Liverpool in the coming days. Both Liverpool and City are in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, so that comes into play too, as the rotation for Liverpool against Porto and City against Spurs will go a long way to deciding the title rave. Ideally, both teams will want big wins in the first legs so they can put their focus back on the title race and the finals games of the PL season.

[ MORE: "World class" Liverpool led by Salah ]  

Still to come in those games, City have to face Man United and Tottenham, while Liverpool’s biggest test remaining is against Chelsea. Aside from that, the rest of their games are against teams from outside the top six, so it’s pretty even but Liverpool have a slight advantage in only having one “elite” team to play.

But in terms of the timing of some of the games in the run-in, it would appear City have been handed a slight edge by those scheduling the games. For their next three games they play before Liverpool, with the only real chance Liverpool have to put the pressure on City coming on Apr. 26 as they face Huddersfield and City play two days later against Burnley.

Liverpool also have three of their final five games at home, as Anfield has become a fortress with Klopp’s men currently on the second-longest unbeaten home run in PL history which is 37 games. City have two at home and four away. So Liverpool have a slight advantage when it comes to having their home crowd roar them on in the run-in.

All in all, the margins are going to be so small in the title race this season as goal difference or a single point is very likely to decide where the PL trophy will go.

Below are the remaining schedules for both teams. This is what stands between them and glory.

Liverpool
April 14: Chelsea (H)
April 21: Cardiff City (A)
April 26: Huddersfield (H)
May 5: Newcastle (A)
May 12: Wolves (H)

Man City
April 14: Crystal Palace (A)
April 20: Tottenham (H)
April 24: Man United (A)
April 28: Burnley (A)
May 4: Leicester (H)
May 12: Brighton (A)

FIFA chief hails re-election of Asian football chief

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 6, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hailed the re-election of Asian football chief Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, saying it will help the region move forward in stability.

Bahrain’s Sheikh Salman returned unopposed in the Asian Football Confederation’s presidential election Saturday after two candidates withdrew last month.

Infantino told the AFC Congress that the no-contest was “important to show a united football family in Asia and to move forward in stability.”

Sheikh Salman was absent to attend his mother’s funeral. Infantino led delegates to observe a few minutes of silence to mourn with Sheikh Salman.

Infantino also reiterated that FIFA was still discussing with Qatar the possibility of increasing World Cup teams from 32 to 48 in the 2022 tournament.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports