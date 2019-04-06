Man City advances to the FA Cup Final (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gabriel Jesus‘ early goal was enough as Manchester City beat Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 in an FA Cup semifinal on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Man City has already won the League Cup and is alive for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League in addition to the FA Cup.

Benjamin Mendy made his first appearance since November for Manchester City, with left back issues trailing the club into several competitions.

Jesus was the beneficiary of a tremendous cross from Kevin De Bruyne when the Brazilian planted a flag for City with a diving header in the fourth minute.

That was it for a while, though Man City rarely looked trouble and appeared on the verge of a second goal for some time.

Kyle Walker was fortunate to stay on following a head-to-head scenario with Alireza Jahanbakhsh, but it probably shouldn’t have been a sending-off.

Brighton managed a pair of shots on target before all was said and done, but couldn’t draw level. Man City will face the winner of Watford and Wolves in the Final on May 18.

