Moise Kean winner sends Juventus past AC Milan in comeback fashion

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT
While Moise Kean has been in the headlines for unfortunate circumstances of late, his play on the field is the real story. That came to the forefront at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday as his 83rd minute goal sent Juventus through in exciting fashion.

Juventus fell behind in the first half but fought back for a 2-1 win over AC Milan to put the Old Lady on the brink of yet another Scudetto.

Krzysztof Piatek buried a 39th minute strike to put AC Milan ahead after Tiemoue Bakayoko pilfered the ball off a poor Leonardo Bonucci pass in the Juventus third. That wouldn’t last, however, as Paulo Dybala won and scored a penalty on the hour mark, felled by a clumsy Mateo Musacchio challenge before burying the chance from the spot straight down Broadway.

With the score 1-1, the game was set up for an exciting finish. Miralem Pjanic snatched a bad Davide Calabria pass in the AC Milan third – almost in the same spot where Bakayoko snatched a bad pass in the first half – and fed Kean who buried the winner with his right foot. The 19-year-old had come on in the 66th minute to replace Dybala, his second time scoring a winner off the bench after his goal against Empoli a week ago gave Juventus a 1-0 win.

Kean’s goal is his fifth in five matches since joining the regular Juve lineup, in addition to goals in each of Italy’s two European qualifiers in late March. The 19-year-old is white hot, all while deal with racial abuse during Serie A away matches that have lit up the headlines.

The goal and victory sent Juventus an enormous 21 points above second-placed Napoli, with seven matches remaining. That puts their magic number at 3 points, meaning they need a combination of 3 points gained by Juventus or dropped by Napoli the rest of the way, which would secure Juve’s eighth straight Serie A title. Meanwhile, the loss for AC Milan is significant, as it opens the door for Atalanta to snatch the fourth and final Champions League spot when they travel to Inter. Atalanta sits a point back of AC Milan in fifth, while Roma is three back of Milan in sixth before beginning play at Sampdoria on Saturday.

LAFC blitzes DC United for 4-0 win to stay atop MLS table

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Carlos Vela started it off and Diego Rossi bagged a hat-trick as LAFC bulldozed D.C. United for a 3-0 road win at Audi Field to keep the Major League Soccer points leaders in charge.

Vela had a penalty saved in the 12th minute, but made amends almost immediately when he buried a left-footed curler in the 15th minute to open the scoring, willing his shot around his defender Steve Birnbaum and into the top-left corner past a bamboozled Bill Hamid. After his hat-trick against San Jose last time out, the goal is Vela’s seventh of the league season in just six games, leading the league over four players each with four.

Then Rossi was unleashed, and made his mark on the first half. In transition in the 27th minute, Vela on the right flank delivered an inch-perfect low cross to a streaking Rossi who somehow stretched to reach the ball and sneak it past Hamid’s near post, one the goalkeeper will probably want back.

He struck again just past the half-hour mark when Mark-Anthony Kaye snatched the ball in midfield and easily broke the back line with one pass to Rossi, who picked out the back of the net with a right-footed curler. He caught Frederic Brillant far too aggressively up the field and completely unable to get back and cover after the turnover.

The second half went from bad to worse for D.C. United as they lost captain Wayne Rooney after a very bad tackle lunging in studs up on the shins of Rossi near the touchline. The referee initially gave a yellow card, but after a very quick check of VAR – the speed of which told the tale – it was overturned to a straight red card, the fourth of his professional career and first with D.C. United.

D.C. manager Ben Olsen was furious about the call, requiring a lengthy talking to from the referee, but it was quite obviously a red card on replay. The hosts actually had their best opportunity of the match soon after falling a man down as Brilliant had a go with his right foot that required a kick-save off the line by Steven Beitashour on 57 minutes.

LAFC came inches from a fourth as Eduard Atuesta hit the top-left corner of the bar with a 67th minute free-kick, as close as you can get to scoring without finding the back of the net. They finally got the fourth in fitting fashion as Rossi grabbed his hat-trick off yet another giveaway just outside the D.C. box that looked far too easy for the visitors.

The win sees LAFC move to 16 points through six matches, four more points than anyone else in the league at this point. D.C., meanwhile, came into the day level with Toronto and Columbus at the apex of the Eastern Conference, but their chance to take over the top spot slipped away, with Toronto sliding in front after a draw with Chicago and Columbus still to play New England later tonight.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern obliterates Borussia Dortmund to go top

By Nicholas MendolaApr 6, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

And for those of us who thought this could be a banner year for Borussia Dortmund, we’re only weeks away from telling Bayern Munich that we won’t get fooled again.

Niko Kovac’s Bavarians rode four first-half goals to a 5-0 hammering of their Der Klassiker rivals on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, moving back atop the Bundesliga table by a point.

Mats Hummels started the scoring with a powerful header off a corner kick, and Robert Lewandowski scored a pair before it was all said and done. Javi Martinez and Serge Gnabry cemented the halftime score line at 4-0.

Elsewhere

Mainz 5-0 Freiburg
Hertha Berlin 1-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Schalke 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 RB Leipzig
Stuttgart 1-1 Nurnberg
Wolfsburg 3-1 Hannover 96
Augsburg v. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Monchengladbach — Noon ET Sunday

Man City advances to the FA Cup Final (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 6, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT
Gabriel Jesus‘ early goal was enough as Manchester City beat Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 in an FA Cup semifinal on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Man City has already won the League Cup and is alive for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League in addition to the FA Cup.

Benjamin Mendy made his first appearance since November for Manchester City, with left back issues trailing the club into several competitions.

Jesus was the beneficiary of a tremendous cross from Kevin De Bruyne when the Brazilian planted a flag for City with a diving header in the fourth minute.

That was it for a while, though Man City rarely looked trouble and appeared on the verge of a second goal for some time.

Kyle Walker was fortunate to stay on following a head-to-head scenario with Alireza Jahanbakhsh, but it probably shouldn’t have been a sending-off.

Brighton managed a pair of shots on target before all was said and done, but couldn’t draw level. Man City will face the winner of Watford and Wolves in the Final on May 18.

Benitez seethes, says Newcastle still in relegation race

By Nicholas MendolaApr 6, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is taking no comfort from a dominant display in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, saying the club is still in the relegation picture.

Benitez has been saying the club needs one more win to seal safety, but instead it was Palace who basically claimed a spot in the Premier League’s next season when DeAndre Yedlin took down Wilfried Zaha in the box and Luka Milivojevic converted the Eagles’ lone shot on goal of the match.

“The next game is another final, we need to get three points and that is it,” Benitez said. “I said so that so many months ago, we need to keep going.”

The Magpies have a seven-point lead on Cardiff City, who holds the last relegation spot on the table, and both Southampton and Brighton are behind Newcastle by two points.

And Benitez is steaming, because 10 points ahead of the pack with five matches left would all but seal their spot in the top flight. From The Chronicle:

“My frustration today is we lost a massive game. We did everything for winning the game for 80 minutes but we didn’t do it. We need to manage the game, keep a balance. We need to be aware they are dangerous on counter attack.”

The Magpies are off to in-form Leicester City before hosting Saints, and traveling to Brighton and Hove Albion. Then it’s Liverpool at home before a trip to Fulham on the final day.