New York Red Bulls slump continues after defeat at home to Minnesota

Just a year after winning the Supporters’ Shield, the New York Red Bulls are in a world of hurt after the first month of the season.

The Red Bulls suffered their third straight defeat, falling 2-1 to Minnesota United at home. The Red Bulls have just three wins this season in all competitions, with two coming against a Dominican club in CONCACAF Champions League play and the other against lowly San Jose at home. Otherwise, New York has drawn one and lost five.

Minnesota United struck first after the half-hour mark as Angelo Rodriguez strongly held off two defenders before feeding Abu Danladi who finished cooly into the lower right corner. New York defender Sean Davis was drawn towards the ball at Rodriguez’s feet and lost sight of his spot, which Danladi burst forward to fill with little contest.

Danladi came off at halftime for Romario Ibarra, and Minnesota doubled the lead just five minutes later via the substitute who acrobatically scissored the ball past Luis Robles. The Red Bulls goalkeeper had committed to the opposite end where Rodriguez took aim, but his deflected shot instead fell right at the feet of Ibarra. This time Tim Parker was the defensive culprit, having been drawn towards Rodriguez with the ball, completely losing sight of Ibarra behind him.

The Red Bulls drew within a goal with Cristian Casseres’s first MLS goal in the 70th minute, pouncing on a rebounded save, but that was all they could muster.

New York had moments to strike, but Vito Mannone was huge in goal for Minnesota, making multiple big stops.

With the loss, New York now sits on just four points, which leaves them in ninth position in the Eastern Conference. Minnesota, meanwhile, rises to sixth in the Western Conference with nine points after picking up the club’s third win of the season.

