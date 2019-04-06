More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Minnesota United

New York Red Bulls slump continues after defeat at home to Minnesota

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT
Just a year after winning the Supporters’ Shield, the New York Red Bulls are in a world of hurt after the first month of the season.

The Red Bulls suffered their third straight defeat, falling 2-1 to Minnesota United at home. The Red Bulls have just three wins this season in all competitions, with two coming against a Dominican club in CONCACAF Champions League play and the other against lowly San Jose at home. Otherwise, New York has drawn one and lost five.

Minnesota United struck first after the half-hour mark as Angelo Rodriguez strongly held off two defenders before feeding Abu Danladi who finished cooly into the lower right corner. New York defender Sean Davis was drawn towards the ball at Rodriguez’s feet and lost sight of his spot, which Danladi burst forward to fill with little contest.

Danladi came off at halftime for Romario Ibarra, and Minnesota doubled the lead just five minutes later via the substitute who acrobatically scissored the ball past Luis Robles. The Red Bulls goalkeeper had committed to the opposite end where Rodriguez took aim, but his deflected shot instead fell right at the feet of Ibarra. This time Tim Parker was the defensive culprit, having been drawn towards Rodriguez with the ball, completely losing sight of Ibarra behind him.

The Red Bulls drew within a goal with Cristian Casseres’s first MLS goal in the 70th minute, pouncing on a rebounded save, but that was all they could muster.

New York had moments to strike, but Vito Mannone was huge in goal for Minnesota, making multiple big stops.

With the loss, New York now sits on just four points, which leaves them in ninth position in the Eastern Conference. Minnesota, meanwhile, rises to sixth in the Western Conference with nine points after picking up the club’s third win of the season.

De Rossi pulls Roma within a point of Champions League play

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT
It hasn’t been pretty for AS Roma of late, but somehow they’re still right in the thick of things.

Daniele De Rossi grabbed a 75th minute goal to lead Roma past Sampdoria 1-0 at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, pulling Roma within just a point of the top four.

Well before the late goal, goalkeeper Antonio Mirante was required in the 24th minute to stop a fabulous strike by Gregoire Defrel destined for the underside of the crossbar. That was one of just two shots on target for the hosts, who held 64% possession and ripped off 18 efforts but couldn’t find the net.

With 15 minutes remaining, De Rossi rose high to meet a corner, meeting it with his head and tucking the effort inside the far post for the lead. The headed ball was just out of reach of Edin Dzeko, but thankfully for Roma it snuck past goalkeeper Emil Audero as well. The goal was not just the winner for Roma, but also a big moment for De Rossi as well, as the 35-year-old bagged his first league goal of his injury-plagued season.

Sampdoria thrust forward in stoppage time looking for a late equalizer, and there was a penalty shout as Fabio Quagliarella went down under heavy pressure from substitute Juan Jesus, but replays showed little actual contact and the referee waved off the shout.

The victory for Roma saw them end a three-match winless run and pull within a single point of AC Milan in the final Champions League place. Roma also sits level with Atalanta on points, and while they still have a game in hand, that takes place Sunday with a visit to 3rd placed Inter.

Premier League preview: Everton v. Arsenal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
  • Arsenal is the last PL team without a road clean sheet
  • Alexandre Lacazette has 27 goals, but just 7 on the road
  • Everton has lost four straight PL matches against Arsenal

Unbeaten over the last six matches, Arsenal looks to push up the table in a crowded race for the Champions League positions as they visit Everton, live Sunday on NBCSN at 9:05 a.m. ET or live online at NBCSports.com.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE HERE

The Gunners can jump their North London rivals Tottenham in the table with a win, gaining the advantage over the tight Champions League battle in the process. Currently, four teams sit within three points of each other, battling for positions three and four in the Premier League table. At the moment, Arsenal rests in fourth, a point back of Tottenham and level with Chelsea on points.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery will be having selection headaches, with the Gunners’ squad depleted by injuries. Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny are both questionable after missing the win over Newcastle United last time out, while Aaron Ramsey came out of that match with groin trouble but should be ready to go. Lucas Torreira is suspended for the third and final time for his red card against Tottenham, and Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, and Danny Welbeck are all out long-term.

Everton, meanwhile, is pushing for a top-half finish and sits just on the precipice at the moment, looking for its third straight victory. The Toffees suffered through much of the winter, but wins over Chelsea and West Ham have Everton on the club’s first league winning streak since early October. They are without Yerry Mina through injury, but otherwise Marco Silva has a full-strength squad.

What they’re saying

Everton boss Marco Silva on playing Arsenal: “On Sunday, we are playing another top team. I know how the atmosphere will be in our stadium again and how the fans can be a key for us. Together, our fans and players, can help us to get a good result. We will play with the same mentality we had in second half against Chelsea and in the last match against West Ham.”

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on strikers Lacazette and Aubameyang: “We need a lot of good passes, good crosses, to give them the best option to score in the box. We can be proud that both are with us. Sometimes you need to play both, with two strikers, and sometimes you can play with one player wide, and sometimes you can play with another on the bench.”

Prediction

Arsenal has had Everton’s number of late, but that won’t matter as two in-form teams meet at Goodison Park. Everton just took down Chelsea, and they should be equipped well to keep that up. Arsenal hasn’t kept a single away clean sheet this season, and the two teams will draw 2-2 to keep the Gunners in the thick of the Champions League race, unable to fully pull away.

RB Leipzig teen produces stunning solo goal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT
RB Leipzig took down Bayer Leverkusen 4-2, and while Matheus Cunha’s goal in the 83rd minute was nothing more than a cherry on top, it finished the game off in electric style.

The 19-year-old has just 639 minutes in Bundesliga play this season and only one previous goal this campaign, but he entered out of halftime and produced one of the most stunning moments of pure skill you’ll see all year.

In the 83rd minute, Timo Werner’s pass appeared wayward after Cunha was boxed out by his defender Sven Bender, but Bender chased the ball nonchalantly, and that allowed Cuhna to sneak by him and snatch the ball back. He then brilliantly spun by Wendell, skipping the ball around the defender and finishing with a wonderful chip over Bayer goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

The goal sealed the victory, and an important victory it was. Leipzig used the three points to keep pace with Eintracht Frankfurt below them, who won in stunning fashion on a 99th minute goal. The gap remains three between RB Leipzig in third and Frankfurt in fourth, with Borussia Monchengladbach lurking a further five points back in fifth. Leipzig has risen into a strong Champions League position in the German top flight thanks to a 10-match unbeaten run that includes seven victories.

Cuhna, a Brazilian youth international, has earned more playing time of late. After playing more than 20 minutes in a Bundesliga match just twice before the end of December, he’s reached that threshold in each his last five appearances. He also contributed heavily during the club’s stay in the Europa League, starting all 12 matches and scoring six goals before the club was eliminated in the group stage.

Messi, Suarez save Barcelona in 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
Diego Costa was sent off in the 28th minute for Atletico Madrid for abusing the referee, and while it looked like the visitors would miraculously hang on at the Camp Nou, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were on hand to bail out the Blaugrana with goals in the final five minutes to give Barcelona a 2-0 win and all but secure the La Liga title.

After going up a man, Barcelona put together a stellar attacking display but just couldn’t get over the hump with the visitors packing things in in front of net. Ultimately, Barcelona completed 250 of 297 passes in the attacking third and ripped off 21 shots with 10 on target. Messi had five of the team’s 10 shots on target and also created three chances.

They finally broke through in the 85th minute as Luis Suarez at the top of the box touched inside to his right foot before unleashing a shot that found the back of the net and broke the deadlock. Once Atletico conceded, they fell apart.

Immediately off the restart, Messi put the game away as he burst down the right before slowly making his way towards the middle, and while Jose Gimenez initially produced a tackle to dispossess Messi in the box, the Barcelona star snatched the ball right back and buried a shot.

The win put Barcelona up 11 points at the top of the table, leaving them in prime position to win the La Liga title for the sixth time in the last 10 years. Atletico Madrid now sits in second with 62 points, two above Real Madrid. The victory also made Lionel Messi the winningest player in La Liga history, passing Iker Casillas for his 335th career league win.