Palace wins at Newcastle behind Milivojevic penalty

Yedlin takes down Zaha in box

Milivojevic converts PK with Palace’s first effort on target in 81st

Magpies’ Lejeune stretchered off

Luka Milivojevic scored his 10th penalty kick of the season in a 1-0 defeat of otherwise in-control Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Palace moves 12th with the win and is virtually assured of safety, while Newcastle is four points behind with 35 points.

The chances were almost exclusively Newcastle save for a Martin Dubravka denial of an offside Michy Batshuayi.

The Magpies attacked down the right and left with DeAndre Yedlin and Miguel Almiron, while Salomon Rondon looked the best bet for an opening goal.

Fabian Schar was also dangerous in the middle, as Newcastle was well in control of the match.

10 – Luka Milivojevic has now scored 10 penalties in the Premier League this season; only Andrew Johnson (11 in 2004-05) has ever scored more in a single campaign in the competition. Commanding. #NEWCRY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2019

Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was a busy man at times, and collected a Florian Lejeune header off an early second half corner.

Almiron cued up Yedlin for a right-footed strike from 17 yards that knuckled just a bit high and wide of the upper 90.

Lejeune then went down with a scary left ankle injury in which he was signaling for a change before he even hit the turf. He was given oxygen before being stretchered off the pitch.

Benteke flubbed a brilliant cross from Andros Townsend on the counter as Palace’s 78th minute opportunity was a rare one.

Yedlin conceded a penalty to Zaha in the 80th minute with a poor challenge on the free-running Ivorian winger.

A late cry for an Aaron Wan-Bissaka handball in the Palace box went unheard, and the Eagles walked away with three points.

