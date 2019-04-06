More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Palace wins at Newcastle behind Milivojevic penalty

By Nicholas MendolaApr 6, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
  • Yedlin takes down Zaha in box
  • Milivojevic converts PK with Palace’s first effort on target in 81st
  • Magpies’ Lejeune stretchered off

Luka Milivojevic scored his 10th penalty kick of the season in a 1-0 defeat of otherwise in-control Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Palace moves 12th with the win and is virtually assured of safety, while Newcastle is four points behind with 35 points.

The chances were almost exclusively Newcastle save for a Martin Dubravka denial of an offside Michy Batshuayi.

The Magpies attacked down the right and left with DeAndre Yedlin and Miguel Almiron, while Salomon Rondon looked the best bet for an opening goal.

Fabian Schar was also dangerous in the middle, as Newcastle was well in control of the match.

Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was a busy man at times, and collected a Florian Lejeune header off an early second half corner.

Almiron cued up Yedlin for a right-footed strike from 17 yards that knuckled just a bit high and wide of the upper 90.

Lejeune then went down with a scary left ankle injury in which he was signaling for a change before he even hit the turf. He was given oxygen before being stretchered off the pitch.

Benteke flubbed a brilliant cross from Andros Townsend on the counter as Palace’s 78th minute opportunity was a rare one.

Yedlin conceded a penalty to Zaha in the 80th minute with a poor challenge on the free-running Ivorian winger.

A late cry for an Aaron Wan-Bissaka handball in the Palace box went unheard, and the Eagles walked away with three points.

Benitez seethes, says Newcastle still in relegation race

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 6, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is taking no comfort from a dominant display in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, saying the club is still in the relegation picture.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 0-1 Palace ]

Benitez has been saying the club needs one more win to seal safety, but instead it was Palace who basically claimed a spot in the Premier League’s next season when DeAndre Yedlin took down Wilfried Zaha in the box and Luka Milivojevic converted the Eagles’ lone shot on goal of the match.

“The next game is another final, we need to get three points and that is it,” Benitez said. “I said so that so many months ago, we need to keep going.”

The Magpies have a seven-point lead on Cardiff City, who holds the last relegation spot on the table, and both Southampton and Brighton are behind Newcastle by two points.

And Benitez is steaming, because 10 points ahead of the pack with five matches left would all but seal their spot in the top flight. From The Chronicle:

“My frustration today is we lost a massive game. We did everything for winning the game for 80 minutes but we didn’t do it. We need to manage the game, keep a balance. We need to be aware they are dangerous on counter attack.”

The Magpies are off to in-form Leicester City before hosting Saints, and traveling to Brighton and Hove Albion. Then it’s Liverpool at home before a trip to Fulham on the final day.

Championship Focus: Pukki powers Norwich, Leeds slips up

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 6, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
The race for automatic promotion looks to have a spot-in-hand — don’t accuse us of jinxing you, Norwich City supporters — as Leeds and Sheffield United continue to flip-flop for the second spot.

[ MORE: Palace smashes, grabs win at Newcastle ]

The relegation and playoff spots are still very much in flux, too. Here are some big things to know about Saturday’s action.

Norwich City 4-0 Queens Park Rangers

You don’t need to be in the coal mine to see the Canaries are likely heading back to the Premier League, destroying Geoff Cameron‘s QPR despite going down a man in the 71st minute. Cameron subbed off after 59 minutes, with QPR down 3-0 and needing an attacking miracle.

Teemu Pulki scored his 25th and 26th goals of the season for the Canaries, who have an 7-point advantage over Sheffield United and 8-point cushion on third place Leeds United.

Birmingham City 1-0 Leeds United

Leeds lost for the second time in three matches and the third time in seven, as Che Adams’ goal gave more relief to a Birmingham City side recently stung by a points deduction for reckless spending during the Harry Redknapp era. Leeds have dropped into third place.

Preston North End 0-1 Sheffield United

PNE has presented some stiff challenged this season, and Saturday was no exception, but Sheffield United made a first half David McGoldrick goal hold up over 90 minutes to move back into an automatic promotion spot.

Elsewhere

— Aston Villa turned what looked to be like a scrappy away point into three with a late buzzsaw and sits fifth with six matches left on its schedule (though Bristol City and Derby County have matches-in-hand).

— Ahmed Hegazi conceded an own goal and was later sent off as West Brom lost 2-0 at Millwall.

— Rotherham United is within a point of safety after defeating Nottingham Forest, and seeing Millwall and Reading lose their matches. Wigan is two points clear after drawing at Bristol City).

Burnley ease past dismal Bournemouth (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
  • Second-straight win for Burnley
  • 1 win in 9 for Bournemouth
  • Clarets now two points behind Cherries

Burnley came from behind to win 3-1 at Bournemouth on Saturday, as the Clarets left the Vitality Stadium with a massive three points.

Ashley Barnes scored an early own goal to put Bournemouth ahead, but then Chris Wood and Ashley Westwood each scored in quick succession to put them ahead with Asmir Begovic not covering himself in glory in goal for Bournemouth.

Barnes then scored after another Begovic howler to seal the win, as Sean Dyche‘s side now move eight points clear of the relegation zone and are on 36 points, just two points behind Bournemouth.

Bournemouth took the lead inside four minutes as a free kick was flicked on by Jefferson Lerma and under pressure from Nathan Ake, Barnes nodded into his own net. 1-0.

David Brooks was causing plenty of problems cutting in from the right flank, but Burnley then struck back. A corner caught out Asmir Begovic as it looped to the back post and Wood nodded home to make it 1-1. Game on.

Burnley were soon 2-1 up, as Dwight McNeil caused havoc on the left and his cross eventually found Westwood who struck an effort into the far corner to put the Clarets 2-1 up.

Before the break Bournemouth had a great chance to make it 2-2, but an unmarked Callum Wilson somehow nodded over from close range. Burnley went close on two occasions before the break as Begovic was almost caught out at his near post with a free kick, as the end-to-end nature continued.

Right at the start of the second half Barnes hit a shot goalwards which hit Ake on the arm and deflected wide, but no penalty kick was given.

Burnley did extend their lead, as Charlie Taylor‘s cross from the left was spilled by Begovic and Wood pounced to set up Barnes to slot home. 3-1.

The away side threatened to extend their lead further late on with some dangerous crosses, while Josh King nodded wide for Bournemouth.

Dominic Solanke, Ryan Fraser and Wilson went close late on, but Bournemouth couldn’t launch another of their famous late rallies and Burnley secured a big win in their battle against relegation.

Vardy leads Leicester’s rout of Huddersfield (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2019, 11:51 AM EDT
  • Leicester have won 5 of last 6
  • Vardy has 7 goals in last 6 games
  • Huddersfield lose fifth-straight game

Leicester City beat Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, as the Foxes continue their revival under Brendan Rodgers with four wins on the spin.

The Foxes went ahead through Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy doubled the lead, and although Huddersfield pulled a goal back through Aaron Mooy‘s penalty kick, James Maddison scored a beautiful free kick and then

With the victory the Foxes move in to seventh place on 47 points, while Huddersfield remain bottom on 14 points.

Leicester started the game well as Harvey Barnes whipped in a dangerous cross which just evaded the onrushing James Maddison.

The Foxes took a deserved lead after a corner saw two efforts blocked, then Tielemans struck a shot from the edge of the box which found the net with Ben Hamer unsighted.

Maddison had another great chance before half time as he was set free on goal but the youngster dragged his effort wide.

The best chance Huddersfield had was via Jon Stankovic, who drilled a shot just wide of the far post. But then Ben Chillwell fired over and Demarai Gray raced clear before the break but Hamer saved superbly to deny Leicester a second. Hamer then clawed away a cross from Vardy which threatened to loop in.

Huddersfield started the second half well as Karlan Grant looked certain to score but Kasper Schmeichel saved his header. But Leicester doubled their lead right away as Ricardo Perreira sent in a perfect cross which Vardy tapped home at the back post, although the English striker looked to be slightly offside.

However, Huddersfield were handed a penalty kick as Caglar Soyuncu slipped and then Grant nipped in just ahead of him. It didn’t look like a penalty, but it was awarded and Mooy slotted home calmly to make it 2-1.

Leicester were denied by former goalkeeper Hamer again as Barnes’ audacious backheel found Maddison who was denied.

Schmeichel pulled off a great low save to deny Steve Mounie an equalizer, as Huddersfield pushed hard late on but Leicester sealed the win in style.

Maddison curled a free kick around the wall to make it 3-1, then Vardy won and scored a penalty to make it 4-1, as the Foxes continue their charge up the table.