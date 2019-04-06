More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Premier League preview: Everton v. Arsenal

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
  • Arsenal is the last PL team without a road clean sheet
  • Alexandre Lacazette has 27 goals, but just 7 on the road
  • Everton has lost four straight PL matches against Arsenal

Unbeaten over the last six matches, Arsenal looks to push up the table in a crowded race for the Champions League positions as they visit Everton, live Sunday on NBCSN at 9:05 a.m. ET or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Gunners can jump their North London rivals Tottenham in the table with a win, gaining the advantage over the tight Champions League battle in the process. Currently, four teams sit within three points of each other, battling for positions three and four in the Premier League table. At the moment, Arsenal rests in fourth, a point back of Tottenham and level with Chelsea on points.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery will be having selection headaches, with the Gunners’ squad depleted by injuries. Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny are both questionable after missing the win over Newcastle United last time out, while Aaron Ramsey came out of that match with groin trouble but should be ready to go. Lucas Torreira is suspended for the third and final time for his red card against Tottenham, and Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, and Danny Welbeck are all out long-term.

Everton, meanwhile, is pushing for a top-half finish and sits just on the precipice at the moment, looking for its third straight victory. The Toffees suffered through much of the winter, but wins over Chelsea and West Ham have Everton on the club’s first league winning streak since early October. They are without Yerry Mina through injury, but otherwise Marco Silva has a full-strength squad.

What they’re saying

Everton boss Marco Silva on playing Arsenal: “On Sunday, we are playing another top team. I know how the atmosphere will be in our stadium again and how the fans can be a key for us. Together, our fans and players, can help us to get a good result. We will play with the same mentality we had in second half against Chelsea and in the last match against West Ham.”

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on strikers Lacazette and Aubameyang: “We need a lot of good passes, good crosses, to give them the best option to score in the box. We can be proud that both are with us. Sometimes you need to play both, with two strikers, and sometimes you can play with one player wide, and sometimes you can play with another on the bench.”

Prediction

Arsenal has had Everton’s number of late, but that won’t matter as two in-form teams meet at Goodison Park. Everton just took down Chelsea, and they should be equipped well to keep that up. Arsenal hasn’t kept a single away clean sheet this season, and the two teams will draw 2-2 to keep the Gunners in the thick of the Champions League race, unable to fully pull away.

RB Leipzig teen produces stunning solo goal

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT
RB Leipzig took down Bayer Leverkusen 4-2, and while Matheus Cunha’s goal in the 83rd minute was nothing more than a cherry on top, it finished the game off in electric style.

The 19-year-old has just 639 minutes in Bundesliga play this season and only one previous goal this campaign, but he entered out of halftime and produced one of the most stunning moments of pure skill you’ll see all year.

In the 83rd minute, Timo Werner’s pass appeared wayward after Cunha was boxed out by his defender Sven Bender, but Bender chased the ball nonchalantly, and that allowed Cuhna to sneak by him and snatch the ball back. He then brilliantly spun by Wendell, skipping the ball around the defender and finishing with a wonderful chip over Bayer goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

The goal sealed the victory, and an important victory it was. Leipzig used the three points to keep pace with Eintracht Frankfurt below them, who won in stunning fashion on a 99th minute goal. The gap remains three between RB Leipzig in third and Frankfurt in fourth, with Borussia Monchengladbach lurking a further five points back in fifth. Leipzig has risen into a strong Champions League position in the German top flight thanks to a 10-match unbeaten run that includes seven victories.

Cuhna, a Brazilian youth international, has earned more playing time of late. After playing more than 20 minutes in a Bundesliga match just twice before the end of December, he’s reached that threshold in each his last five appearances. He also contributed heavily during the club’s stay in the Europa League, starting all 12 matches and scoring six goals before the club was eliminated in the group stage.

Messi, Suarez save Barcelona in 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
Diego Costa was sent off in the 28th minute for Atletico Madrid for abusing the referee, and while it looked like the visitors would miraculously hang on at the Camp Nou, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were on hand to bail out the Blaugrana with goals in the final five minutes to give Barcelona a 2-0 win and all but secure the La Liga title.

After going up a man, Barcelona put together a stellar attacking display but just couldn’t get over the hump with the visitors packing things in in front of net. Ultimately, Barcelona completed 250 of 297 passes in the attacking third and ripped off 21 shots with 10 on target. Messi had five of the team’s 10 shots on target and also created three chances.

They finally broke through in the 85th minute as Luis Suarez at the top of the box touched inside to his right foot before unleashing a shot that found the back of the net and broke the deadlock. Once Atletico conceded, they fell apart.

Immediately off the restart, Messi put the game away as he burst down the right before slowly making his way towards the middle, and while Jose Gimenez initially produced a tackle to dispossess Messi in the box, the Barcelona star snatched the ball right back and buried a shot.

The win put Barcelona up 11 points at the top of the table, leaving them in prime position to win the La Liga title for the sixth time in the last 10 years. Atletico Madrid now sits in second with 62 points, two above Real Madrid. The victory also made Lionel Messi the winningest player in La Liga history, passing Iker Casillas for his 335th career league win.

LAFC blitzes DC United for 4-0 win to stay atop MLS table

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Carlos Vela started it off and Diego Rossi bagged a hat-trick as LAFC bulldozed D.C. United for a 3-0 road win at Audi Field to keep the Major League Soccer points leaders in charge.

Vela had a penalty saved in the 12th minute, but made amends almost immediately when he buried a left-footed curler in the 15th minute to open the scoring, willing his shot around his defender Steve Birnbaum and into the top-left corner past a bamboozled Bill Hamid. After his hat-trick against San Jose last time out, the goal is Vela’s seventh of the league season in just six games, leading the league over four players each with four.

Then Rossi was unleashed, and made his mark on the first half. In transition in the 27th minute, Vela on the right flank delivered an inch-perfect low cross to a streaking Rossi who somehow stretched to reach the ball and sneak it past Hamid’s near post, one the goalkeeper will probably want back.

He struck again just past the half-hour mark when Mark-Anthony Kaye snatched the ball in midfield and easily broke the back line with one pass to Rossi, who picked out the back of the net with a right-footed curler. He caught Frederic Brillant far too aggressively up the field and completely unable to get back and cover after the turnover.

The second half went from bad to worse for D.C. United as they lost captain Wayne Rooney after a very bad tackle lunging in studs up on the shins of Rossi near the touchline. The referee initially gave a yellow card, but after a very quick check of VAR – the speed of which told the tale – it was overturned to a straight red card, the fourth of his professional career and first with D.C. United.

D.C. manager Ben Olsen was furious about the call, requiring a lengthy talking to from the referee, but it was quite obviously a red card on replay. The hosts actually had their best opportunity of the match soon after falling a man down as Brilliant had a go with his right foot that required a kick-save off the line by Steven Beitashour on 57 minutes.

LAFC came inches from a fourth as Eduard Atuesta hit the top-left corner of the bar with a 67th minute free-kick, as close as you can get to scoring without finding the back of the net. They finally got the fourth in fitting fashion as Rossi grabbed his hat-trick off yet another giveaway just outside the D.C. box that looked far too easy for the visitors.

The win sees LAFC move to 16 points through six matches, four more points than anyone else in the league at this point. D.C., meanwhile, came into the day level with Toronto and Columbus at the apex of the Eastern Conference, but their chance to take over the top spot slipped away, with Toronto sliding in front after a draw with Chicago and Columbus still to play New England later tonight.

Moise Kean winner sends Juventus past AC Milan in comeback fashion

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT
While Moise Kean has been in the headlines for unfortunate circumstances of late, his play on the field is the real story. That came to the forefront at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday as his 83rd minute goal sent Juventus through in exciting fashion.

Juventus fell behind in the first half but fought back for a 2-1 win over AC Milan to put the Old Lady on the brink of yet another Scudetto.

Krzysztof Piatek buried a 39th minute strike to put AC Milan ahead after Tiemoue Bakayoko pilfered the ball off a poor Leonardo Bonucci pass in the Juventus third. That wouldn’t last, however, as Paulo Dybala won and scored a penalty on the hour mark, felled by a clumsy Mateo Musacchio challenge before burying the chance from the spot straight down Broadway.

With the score 1-1, the game was set up for an exciting finish. Miralem Pjanic snatched a bad Davide Calabria pass in the AC Milan third – almost in the same spot where Bakayoko snatched a bad pass in the first half – and fed Kean who buried the winner with his right foot. The 19-year-old had come on in the 66th minute to replace Dybala, his second time scoring a winner off the bench after his goal against Empoli a week ago gave Juventus a 1-0 win.

Kean’s goal is his fifth in five matches since joining the regular Juve lineup, in addition to goals in each of Italy’s two European qualifiers in late March. The 19-year-old is white hot, all while deal with racial abuse during Serie A away matches that have lit up the headlines.

The goal and victory sent Juventus an enormous 21 points above second-placed Napoli, with seven matches remaining. That puts their magic number at 3 points, meaning they need a combination of 3 points gained by Juventus or dropped by Napoli the rest of the way, which would secure Juve’s eighth straight Serie A title. Meanwhile, the loss for AC Milan is significant, as it opens the door for Atalanta to snatch the fourth and final Champions League spot when they travel to Inter. Atalanta sits a point back of AC Milan in fifth, while Roma is three back of Milan in sixth before beginning play at Sampdoria on Saturday.