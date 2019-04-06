RB Leipzig teen produces stunning solo goal

RB Leipzig took down Bayer Leverkusen 4-2, and while Matheus Cunha’s goal in the 83rd minute was nothing more than a cherry on top, it finished the game off in electric style.
The 19-year-old has just 639 minutes in Bundesliga play this season and only one previous goal this campaign, but he entered out of halftime and produced one of the most stunning moments of pure skill you’ll see all year.
In the 83rd minute, Timo Werner’s pass appeared wayward after Cunha was boxed out by his defender Sven Bender, but Bender chased the ball nonchalantly, and that allowed Cuhna to sneak by him and snatch the ball back. He then brilliantly spun by Wendell, skipping the ball around the defender and finishing with a wonderful chip over Bayer goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.
The goal sealed the victory, and an important victory it was. Leipzig used the three points to keep pace with Eintracht Frankfurt below them, who won in stunning fashion on a 99th minute goal. The gap remains three between RB Leipzig in third and Frankfurt in fourth, with Borussia Monchengladbach lurking a further five points back in fifth. Leipzig has risen into a strong Champions League position in the German top flight thanks to a 10-match unbeaten run that includes seven victories.
Cuhna, a Brazilian youth international, has earned more playing time of late. After playing more than 20 minutes in a Bundesliga match just twice before the end of December, he’s reached that threshold in each his last five appearances. He also contributed heavily during the club’s stay in the Europa League, starting all 12 matches and scoring six goals before the club was eliminated in the group stage.