Vardy leads Leicester’s rout of Huddersfield (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leicester have won 5 of last 6

Vardy has 7 goals in last 6 games

Huddersfield lose fifth-straight game

Leicester City beat Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, as the Foxes continue their revival under Brendan Rodgers with four wins on the spin.

The Foxes went ahead through Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy doubled the lead, and although Huddersfield pulled a goal back through Aaron Mooy‘s penalty kick, James Maddison scored a beautiful free kick and then

With the victory the Foxes move in to seventh place on 47 points, while Huddersfield remain bottom on 14 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Leicester started the game well as Harvey Barnes whipped in a dangerous cross which just evaded the onrushing James Maddison.

The Foxes took a deserved lead after a corner saw two efforts blocked, then Tielemans struck a shot from the edge of the box which found the net with Ben Hamer unsighted.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]



Maddison had another great chance before half time as he was set free on goal but the youngster dragged his effort wide.

The best chance Huddersfield had was via Jon Stankovic, who drilled a shot just wide of the far post. But then Ben Chillwell fired over and Demarai Gray raced clear before the break but Hamer saved superbly to deny Leicester a second. Hamer then clawed away a cross from Vardy which threatened to loop in.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Huddersfield started the second half well as Karlan Grant looked certain to score but Kasper Schmeichel saved his header. But Leicester doubled their lead right away as Ricardo Perreira sent in a perfect cross which Vardy tapped home at the back post, although the English striker looked to be slightly offside.

However, Huddersfield were handed a penalty kick as Caglar Soyuncu slipped and then Grant nipped in just ahead of him. It didn’t look like a penalty, but it was awarded and Mooy slotted home calmly to make it 2-1.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Leicester were denied by former goalkeeper Hamer again as Barnes’ audacious backheel found Maddison who was denied.

Schmeichel pulled off a great low save to deny Steve Mounie an equalizer, as Huddersfield pushed hard late on but Leicester sealed the win in style.

Maddison curled a free kick around the wall to make it 3-1, then Vardy won and scored a penalty to make it 4-1, as the Foxes continue their charge up the table.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports