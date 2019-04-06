More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Who has edge in title race? The run-in for Liverpool, Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2019, 9:01 AM EDT
After Liverpool’s gritty win at Southampton on Friday, the title race is set to go down to the wire.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool have racked up an incredible number of points and wins already, and it is quite likely that whoever is going to win the title will need to win all of their remaining games.

We are witnessing one of the great title races in Premier League history.

Heading into the final few weeks of the season, does anybody have the edge? In terms of fixtures and points, Man City know that if they win their game in-hand (at bitter rivals Manchester United), they will go one point clear of Liverpool, plus Pep Guardiola‘s men have a seven-goal advantage on goal difference as things stand.

Liverpool have five games left and City have six, and with City still in the FA Cup they will have to rotate their squad a little more than Liverpool in the coming days. Both Liverpool and City are in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, so that comes into play too, as the rotation for Liverpool against Porto and City against Spurs will go a long way to deciding the title rave. Ideally, both teams will want big wins in the first legs so they can put their focus back on the title race and the finals games of the PL season.

Still to come in those games, City have to face Man United and Tottenham, while Liverpool’s biggest test remaining is against Chelsea. Aside from that, the rest of their games are against teams from outside the top six, so it’s pretty even but Liverpool have a slight advantage in only having one “elite” team to play.

But in terms of the timing of some of the games in the run-in, it would appear City have been handed a slight edge by those scheduling the games. For their next three games they play before Liverpool, with the only real chance Liverpool have to put the pressure on City coming on Apr. 26 as they face Huddersfield and City play two days later against Burnley.

Liverpool also have three of their final five games at home, as Anfield has become a fortress with Klopp’s men currently on the second-longest unbeaten home run in PL history which is 37 games. City have two at home and four away. So Liverpool have a slight advantage when it comes to having their home crowd roar them on in the run-in.

All in all, the margins are going to be so small in the title race this season as goal difference or a single point is very likely to decide where the PL trophy will go.

Below are the remaining schedules for both teams. This is what stands between them and glory.

Liverpool
April 14: Chelsea (H)
April 21: Cardiff City (A)
April 26: Huddersfield (H)
May 5: Newcastle (A)
May 12: Wolves (H)

Man City
April 14: Crystal Palace (A)
April 20: Tottenham (H)
April 24: Man United (A)
April 28: Burnley (A)
May 4: Leicester (H)
May 12: Brighton (A)

FIFA chief hails re-election of Asian football chief

Associated PressApr 6, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hailed the re-election of Asian football chief Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, saying it will help the region move forward in stability.

Bahrain’s Sheikh Salman returned unopposed in the Asian Football Confederation’s presidential election Saturday after two candidates withdrew last month.

Infantino told the AFC Congress that the no-contest was “important to show a united football family in Asia and to move forward in stability.”

Sheikh Salman was absent to attend his mother’s funeral. Infantino led delegates to observe a few minutes of silence to mourn with Sheikh Salman.

Infantino also reiterated that FIFA was still discussing with Qatar the possibility of increasing World Cup teams from 32 to 48 in the 2022 tournament.

Vancouver defender Ali Adnan has ugly Panenka penalty saved (video)

By Kyle BonnApr 5, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
There’s been a wave of Panenka penalty attempts across world soccer in the last few months, and when they work, they make the penalty taker look really slick.

When they don’t work, they’re U-G-L-Y.

That’s what happened to Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ali Adnan on Friday night, as he came off worse for wear after failing to capitalize on the chance to give his side an early lead at home over the LA Galaxy.

Lass Bangoura was fouled by Jorgen Skjelvik in the very first minute of the game, leading the referee to award Vancouver the penalty. Adnan stepped up and attempted the Panenka. Unfortunately, his effort was far too light and instead of tucking into the back of the net over top of a sprawled out David Bingham, the weak shot fell short, allowing Bingham to recover just enough from his dive to reach back and collect the ball before it went over the line.

*cringe*

The LA Galaxy twitter account poked fun at the miss, alluding to the daring nature of their own striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic that has become famous as his own slogan. Zlatan started the match for the Galaxy having scored three goals in the two matches he has been healthy enough to play in, bagging a brace last time out against Portland that included – you guessed it – a Panenka.

The saved penalty is another blow to Vancouver, who has collected just two points through the first five matches of the season, nestling into the bottom third of the Western Conference and finding themselves on the wrong end of a major gulf in points already. The Galaxy, meanwhile, came into this match with 10 points through five matches, having already collected three wins.

Preview and Prediction: 4 Premier League sides meet in FA Cup semifinals

By Kyle BonnApr 5, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT
Four Premier League sides are all that remain in the FA Cup as the semifinals get under way Saturday and Sunday.

Manchester City meets Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, with Watford v. Wolverhampton to contest the second meeting a day later. The winners of both matches will meet in the final at Wembley Stadium on May 18.

The first match up features Pep Guardiola looking to keep his side in the running for the unprecedented quadruple. In addition to the FA Cup still in play, City has already won the League Cup, trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by two points with a game in hand, and begin Champions League quarterfinals against Tottenham midweek.

For Brighton, the Seagulls have been to one Cup final in the club’s history, back in 1983 when they reached the FA Cup final, losing to Manchester United at Wembley. They fell 2-0 to Manchester City in this season’s only meeting so far, way back in late September in the midst of Man City’s incredible start to the season.

To make matters even more daunting for Brighton, they will have to contend with a near-fully fit Manchester City squad. Other than long-term injuries to Claudio Bravo and Benjamin Mendy, the only injuries for City is a knock to Fabian Delph and a new hamstring injury for Olkesandr Zinchenko. Sergio Aguero is back from his slight knock, but might not start the match.

Prediction: While Brighton is a much different side from when these two teams met back in September, Manchester City is not. They are still as dominant as ever, and the healthy squad has enough players to rotate through the four competitions and still maintain its edge. City wins 3-0.

On Sunday, Watford meets Wolverhampton Wanderers for the second time this season, with the first meeting also back in the fall. Watford won 2-0 in a game that began Wolves’ ugly six-game slide. Wolves will head to Vicarage Road a very different team than on that October day, fighting for a Europa League position and having stunned Manchester United twice over the last few weeks.

Starting Sunday, these two teams will be seeing enough of each other over the final few weeks of the campaign. While they still have a Premier League fixture remaining as well, they’re both battling hard for a Europa League position, separated by just a single point in the table. Winning the FA Cup would go a long way towards easing that burden, but should neither make it, the battle to the finish line will be bitter, and this meeting could be the warm up for that game on April 27 back here at Vicarage Road yet again.

Wolves brings a squad with them that won’t be phased by the bright lights, with the internationally experienced Joao Moutinho and Rui Patricio leading the way along with stars Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota who have Champions League games under their belts. They also have a completely clean bill of health, a valuable asset heading into a pressure-filled run-in to the season. Watford will be without Tom Cleverley due to a hamstring injury, while Roberto Pereyra is a game-time decision after coming off against Fulham.

It’s been a while for both these clubs, with Watford last reaching Wembley in this competition in 1984, their only time having done so. Wolves last made an FA Cup final 1960, and they’ve lost four in a row at this stage.

Prediction: This is a fascinating matchup between two equally talented teams. Wolves has the experience advantage, but Watford is at home. This one goes to penalties after a 1-1 draw, and Wolves keeps its cool and comes out on top in the shootout.

Premier League preview: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace

By Kyle BonnApr 5, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT
  • Newcastle has lost just 1 of its last 16 matches v. Palace
  • Crystal Palace has 19 away goals in 2019, a joint-league high
  • Newcastle has a five-game home PL winning streak

Amid speculation about Rafa Benitez‘s uncertain future, Newcastle takes to the field as the Magpies host Crystal Palace at St. James Park on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

With his contract set to run out this summer, Benitez claimed the “ball is in Newcastle United’s court” when it comes to an extension. While he looks to finish out the season strong amid the speculation, Newcastle takes on Crystal Palace to begin one of the more lenient run-ins among the Premier League, at least on paper. The Magpies have remaining games against Fulham, Brighton, Southampton, and Crystal Palace remaining to go along with top-half matchups with Liverpool and Leicester City.

Newcastle also has good news on the injury front, with Isaac Hayden, Mohamed Diame and DeAndre Yedlin all either returning this weekend or close to doing so in the near future. In addition, Jonjo Shelvey and Ki Sung-Yeung have both recently returned from long injury troubles and could see more time on the field in the coming matches.

For Crystal Palace, the magical 40-point threshhold is just four points away, and while they’re already all but safe with an eight-point cushion with six matches to go, matches such as this provide an opportunity amid a bit tougher of a late-season fixture list. The Eagles still have matches against Manchester City, Arsenal, and Everton remaining before meeting Cardiff City and Bournemouth to close out the campaign.

Roy Hodgson will have Andros Townsend to call upon, with the England international returning from a hand injury as a substitute midweek. Other than a long-term knee injury to Mamadou Sakho, there are no other certain injury concerns for Crystal Palace ahead of the road visit to St. James.

What they’re saying

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez on his contract situation: “The only club I’m talking about my future [with] now is Newcastle United, and I’m waiting for an answer. Why? Because we have been in contact and I’m waiting for an answer.”

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on their table position:  “We haven’t actually gone out saying we’re safe. We can’t stop the general opinion that’s out there – we realize we need more points and we also realize we’ll be coming across some very good teams that’ll make it hard for us to get those points.”

Prediction

While there’s not a ton on the line for these two teams, these two seasoned managers know how to motivate a squad with little to play for. Benitez in particular will have his job – not on the line, but plenty to prove. The home crowd should boost Newcastle, and with a healthy squad, the Magpies will win a fun one 3-2.