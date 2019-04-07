More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Biggest obstacles for Man City’s “impossible” quadruple

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola remains adamant that his side is likely to fail in its bid to win either the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, or FA Cup.

“It’s almost impossible to win the quadruple,” he said. “Surviving is a miracle and it’s nice to be there.”

Is that so, or just a big dose of humility in the face of unprecedented success? In this instance, a lot of the former with perhaps a bit of the latter.

Let’s start here: Believe it or not, fortune has not been on City’s side in the Premier League.

In an alternate reality that played by the rules of probability and not humanity, Manchester City would have a four-point lead on the table with a match-in-hand, although admittedly the Ws and Ls associated with those xG totals are collective, and not tabulated by individual xG results.

NOTE: Defined by Opta, expected goals (xG) “measures the quality of a shot based on several variables such as assist type, shot angle and distance from goal, whether it was a headed shot and whether it was defined as a big chance.”

Instead, the reigning PL champs sit a point back of Liverpool with that match-in-hand looming April 24 at Old Trafford in the Manchester Derby.

And here’s the thing: Liverpool has been less fortunate than City since each played 20 matches and the Reds had a 7-point lead on the table, conceding three more goals than expected by the model (The green numbers show how many times goal-luck has smiled on a side, the red the opposite).

3. The FA Cup (Wolves or Watford)

Man City should collect at least two trophies this year with the Cup double, though there’s certainly an argument to be made that non-cumulative titles and one-off results which can crumble due to one decision over 90 minutes are dicier than, say, a league title.

But City will be the prohibitive favorites on May 18 whether it plays Wolves or Watford, and will still have two weeks to go if it manages to qualify for the UCL Final in Madrid.

2. UEFA Champions League

City’s challenge of winning a pair of two-legged ties, one against Spurs and another against either Ajax and Juventus, seem about the same.

And the final would be one of Liverpool, Porto, Manchester United, or Barcelona.

Starting at Spurs is a big help, as Pep Guardiola — and yes, by extension, another fine tactician in Mauricio Pochettino — will know whether he has an away goals advantage after one leg.

City has won three-straight against Spurs after Pochettino claimed four of six points in Guardiola’s first PL season. And the challenge versus Spurs will roll into our final obstacle.

1. The Premier League (and schedule congestion)

First things first, City and Liverpool are far-and-away the two deepest teams in the Premier League, and most would agree that the reigning champs are a bit deeper.

Plus, City won the thing last season and doesn’t have the specter of having never won the Premier League looming over it (Something which, while not exactly scientific, is a clear mental issue and evident to anyone who has ever played a team sport).

Liverpool’s defeat of Bayern Munich in the Champions League gave City more room for error in the PL title fight, as the Reds will now have to contend with two matches against Porto around next Sunday’s visit from Chelsea.

And should both advance, Liverpool has the advantage of sandwiching its semifinal around Newcastle (albeit at St. James’ Park) while Man City gets a visit from a more capable Leicester City.

The depth of City should be an advantage in the case of meeting Spurs three times in 12 days, especially with the last two at home, but to follow-up that match with a trip to Manchester United in a fierce derby gives Guardiola’s men four huge matches in a five-match, 16-day stretch.

It’s just difficult to believe that the congestion won’t cost City a win somewhere, and if that’s in the UCL it could cost them their bid for a title. If it’s in the league, then it would need Liverpool to draw or lose at least once. That part is trickier to imagine given the Reds really do seem primed to get past their second murky form stretch of the season and knock-on for the final stretch.

WATCH: Mexico’s Jimenez celebrates sensational goal with WWE mask

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 12:36 PM EDT
Mexican striker Raul Jimenez continued his outstanding debut Premier League season with a goal that may just ensure Wolves’ place in the FA Cup Final against Manchester City.

The celebration was pretty great as well, as Jimenez emphasized his 16th goal in all competitions with a lucha libre mask.

A Matt Doherty goal has Wolves up 1-0 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium when Jimenez found himself in a mass of humanity awaiting a cross.

That’s when Jimenez leapt and chested a cross into position for an airborne volley past Gomes.

It was magnificent, and the 27-year-old El Tri striker was ready with his mask.

Toffees get Jagielka goal to beat Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
  • Jagielka scores early
  • Everton moves ninth
  • Toffees out-attempt Gunners 22-7

Phil Jagielka wasn’t even supposed to start yet scored the game’s only goal as Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton were the better team on the day and missed several chances to buttress their advantage, but came out on top and move to within a point of seventh.

Arsenal remains fourth with 63 points.

Jordan Pickford recorded his third-straight clean sheet for the Gunners, and first since an off-field altercation.

Only in the lineup because Michael Keane came down with a virus, Jagielka darted onto a loose ball to open the scoring with an 11th minute goal. A long throw was nodded to the back post by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jagielka poked it home.

Lucas Digne had his foot on the line when he launched the throw, which was not spotted by officials.

The Toffees were better money for the next goal, too, and Gylfi Sigurdsson put a ball into the gloves of Bernd Leno in the 38th minute to give the Toffees five of the game’s six total attempts and the only two on target.

Ramsey volleyed over the cross bar from inside the 18 when Jordan Pickford weakly punched a 48th minute chance to the Welshman.

Leno made a few more prime stops, including chances for Richarlison and Bernard, as the Gunners stayed alive for the point which could take them ahead of rivals Spurs.

Fan arrested after American player Holmes racially-abused in England

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT
A man has been arrested for racially abusing American midfielder Duane Holmes during a Football League Championship match on Sunday.

The incident occurs as a high-profile time for racism in soccer, which has seen Moise Kean and Raheem Sterling racially abused during matches in recent weeks.

Holmes, 24, is having a terrific year for Frank Lampard at Derby County following his arrival from Scunthorpe United. The diminutive right midfielder, who also plays centrally, is starting regularly and had a goal and an assist last week against Rotherham United.

Saturday at Brentford was a different story, as Holmes was targeted by a Bees season ticket holder after subbing off the pitch.

Here’s Derby manager Frank Lampard, from the BBC:

“Duane Holmes complained that he was racially abused – I didn’t see it, I was facing play and a fan came up to him at the side of the dugout and abused him,” he told Sky Sports.

“Because it’s such an important issue I don’t want to go beyond what I know, but it was very clearly reported by the players and the people around.”

The arrest shows that Lampard’s comments were backed by authorities.

Holmes, for his part, retweeted a supporter’s message backing “Kick It Out,” which aims to eradicate racism from the game.

LIVE — FA Cup semifinal, Wolves v. Watford

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Who will meet Manchester City in May 18’s FA Cup Final?

Two sides vying for seventh place in the Premier League get a shared litmus test when they meet inside the pressure-filled walls of Wembley Stadium.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Watford-Wolves ]

Wolves and Watford control their own destiny in not only the FA Cup, with the semifinal at 11 a.m. ET Sunday, but in the Premier League’s fight for seventh place.

Seventh will be also good enough for the Europa League should Man City win the FA Cup, and the sides meet again in league play on April 27 at Vicarage Road.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes, Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra, Deeney, Gray. Subs: Foster, Kabasele, Janmaat, Masina, Quina, Sema, Deulofeu.

Wolves: Ruddy, Jonny, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Jota, Jimenez. Subs: Norris, Bennett, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Traore.