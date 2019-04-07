More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Costa could miss the rest of the season after red card v. Barcelona

By Daniel KarellApr 7, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT
Diego Costa has had a rough 2018/2019 season back at Atletico Madrid, and his frustrations appeared to boiled over on Saturday against Barcelona.

After failing to receive a free kick, Costa ran over to the match official Jesús Gil Manzano and began to shout at him. Per AS in Spain, there’s disagreement over what Costa actually said, but Manzano said in his match report that Costa used some pretty harsh language – to put it nicely – at him, necessitating the red card.

According to the AS report, if La Liga follows the letter of its laws, if someone uses “insulting or offensive language” at any of the referees, they could be handed a four to 12 match ban. With just seven games remaining, it could see Costa’s season end prematurely. In addition, Costa grabbed the arm of Manzano on multiple occasions to try and pursuade Manzano to not give his teammates yellow cards. Grabbing an official could also lead to a four to 12 game ban.

Regardless of the outcome, it’s an ignominious end of the season for Costa. He’s scored just two goals in 16 games (14 starts) in La Liga this season, and he’s being overtaken by new signing Alvaro Morata up top for both club and country.

Costa hasn’t been the same since his spat with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was revealed, which led Costa to miss six months of soccer while waiting for a transfer away from Chelsea in 2017. He received the move he wanted to Atletico Madrid, but it hasn’t come off as well as he played at Chelsea or Atletico Madrid before that. The 30-year-old may be wondering if he’ll still be able to get one last big contract before he retires.

Sevilla coach says he has leukemia, will stay with team

Associated PressApr 7, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros says he has leukemia but will stay on the job with the Spanish club.

Caparros made the announcement after Sevilla’s 2-0 win at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday.

“I have chronic leukemia but it won’t keep me from doing my job,” the 63-year-old Caparros said in the post-match news conference. “I’m living a normal life. I won’t talk about the subject anymore but I wanted everyone to know that everything is OK.”

Sevilla has won three of its four matches since Caparros, a former sports director for the club, took over from the fired Pablo Machin last month.

Caparros was also in charge for the final stretch of last season after Italian coach Vincenzo Montella was fired.

Sevilla is fifth in the league, one point behind fourth-placed Getafe in the fight for the final Champions League spot, with seven rounds left.

In 2017, then Sevilla coach Eduardo “Toto” Berizzo stayed on the job after undergoing surgery to treat prostate cancer.

Watford's Deeney: "There's not a ceiling on us yet"

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Watford’s climb up the Premier League table may have caught teams off guard, but Manchester City would be foolish not to appreciate what their opponents in the FA Cup Final can do over 90 (and then 120) minutes.

Down 2-0 with under 10 minutes to play in Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal against Wolves at Wembley Stadium, Gerard Deulofeu sandwiched a brace around Troy Deeney‘s stoppage time penalty to clinch their second spot in an FA Cup Final.

The Hornets are in the middle of a surprising fight for seventh in the Premier League, but could earn a Europa League spot regardless of where they finish by upsetting Manchester City back at Wembley on May 18.

Here’s Deeney, who’s been with the club for 123 goals and nine seasons, from the Championship to the top flight and an upcoming final.

From the BBC:

“I’ve said on many occasions that this team has something special. We’re not the most talented, we’re not all that, but the hard work and desire at 2-0 down… many teams would’ve called it a day but we kept fighting and kept going and brought the little man on, who produced a bit of magic.

“We’ve got room to grow, there’s not a ceiling on us yet a a team. For a club of this size, let’s enjoy this moment.”

Deeney is just one feel-good story in the bunch, as 38-year-old backup goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes made a number of fine saves in what could be the final run of his long career.

“The boys kept so cool,” Gomes said. “Troy Deeney can deal with any pressure, once more he did that for us. It was amazing and he deserves it as well. … It’s about the group, the team. I will not knock on the manager’s door to play in the final. If he needs me I will be there, if not we are well served by Ben Foster.”

A big task awaits the Hornets, but they’ll be ready and know that a comeback is always possible.

Deulofeu leads stunning comeback, Watford reaches FA Cup Final (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
  • Doherty puts Wolves ahead
  • Jimenez makes it 2-0 with terrific goal, celebration (video)
  • Deulofeu pulls one back with stunning chip
  • Wolves to meet Man City in final

Gerard Deulofeu scored two goals including the extra time winner as Watford came back from two down to beat Wolves 3-2 in a thrilling FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Watford will tangle with Manchester City in the FA Cup Final on May 18 at Wembley Stadium.

Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez scored Wolves, who led 2-0 with 10 minutes to play.

Troy Deeney scored Watford’s other goal, while Deulofeu’s markers were his eighth and ninth of the season to go with five assists.

Andre Gray leapt in a bid to chop a terrific Troy Deeney cross over the bar, but a header would’ve been wiser and Gray’s kick popped over the frame.

Heurelho Gomes reacted quickly to parry a deflected Leander Dendoncker shot over the goal.

Wolves went ahead through a training ground corner kick, Doherty getting in front of Abdoulaye Doucoure to nod a left-footed cross past Gomes.

Deeney cued up Gray for another chance in first half stoppage, but the latter’s smash sliced off Wolves defender Conor Coady for a corner kick.

Jimenez doubled Wolves lead in sensational fashion, chesting a cross into position for an airborne volley past Gomes.

But it wasn’t over thanks to genius from substitute Deulofeu, who chipped the keeper from a wild angle to make it 2-0.

Dendoncker caught Deeney’s foot in the box during stoppage time, and Watford hit the penalty spot with a bid to make it 2-2.

It was off to extra time!

WATCH: Mexico's Jimenez celebrates sensational goal with WWE mask

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 12:36 PM EDT
Mexican striker Raul Jimenez continued his outstanding debut Premier League season with a goal that may just ensure Wolves’ place in the FA Cup Final against Manchester City.

The celebration was pretty great as well, as Jimenez emphasized his 16th goal in all competitions with a lucha libre mask.

A Matt Doherty goal has Wolves up 1-0 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium when Jimenez found himself in a mass of humanity awaiting a cross.

That’s when Jimenez leapt and chested a cross into position for an airborne volley past Gomes.

It was magnificent, and the 27-year-old El Tri striker was ready with his mask.