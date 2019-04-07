Fan arrested after American player Holmes racially-abused in England

A man has been arrested for racially abusing American midfielder Duane Holmes during a Football League Championship match on Sunday.
The incident occurs as a high-profile time for racism in soccer, which has seen Moise Kean and Raheem Sterling racially abused during matches in recent weeks.
Holmes, 24, is having a terrific year for Frank Lampard at Derby County following his arrival from Scunthorpe United. The diminutive right midfielder, who also plays centrally, is starting regularly and had a goal and an assist last week against Rotherham United.
Saturday at Brentford was a different story, as Holmes was targeted by a Bees season ticket holder after subbing off the pitch.
Here’s Derby manager Frank Lampard, from the BBC:
“Duane Holmes complained that he was racially abused – I didn’t see it, I was facing play and a fan came up to him at the side of the dugout and abused him,” he told Sky Sports.
“Because it’s such an important issue I don’t want to go beyond what I know, but it was very clearly reported by the players and the people around.”
The arrest shows that Lampard’s comments were backed by authorities.
Holmes, for his part, retweeted a supporter’s message backing “Kick It Out,” which aims to eradicate racism from the game.