LIVE — FA Cup semifinal, Wolves v. Watford

Who will meet Manchester City in May 18’s FA Cup Final?
Two sides vying for seventh place in the Premier League get a shared litmus test when they meet inside the pressure-filled walls of Wembley Stadium.
Wolves and Watford control their own destiny in not only the FA Cup, with the semifinal at 11 a.m. ET Sunday, but in the Premier League’s fight for seventh place.
Seventh will be also good enough for the Europa League should Man City win the FA Cup, and the sides meet again in league play on April 27 at Vicarage Road.
LINEUPS
Watford: Gomes, Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra, Deeney, Gray. Subs: Foster, Kabasele, Janmaat, Masina, Quina, Sema, Deulofeu.
Wolves: Ruddy, Jonny, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Jota, Jimenez. Subs: Norris, Bennett, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Traore.