Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Robben reportedly prefers MLS move to Serie A

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 8:35 AM EDT
Arjen Robben to Major League Soccer?

Bayern Munich’s living Dutch legend, 35, is said to like the thought of an MLS move more than an offer from Inter Milan, according to Calcio Mercato.

Out-of-contract this summer, Robben has not returned to Bayern’s side after thigh and calf injuries short-circuited a decent season (especially relative to his age).

Robben scored five goals and added two assists in all competitions, including a brace against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.

He has 143 goals and 101 assists in 305 matches for Bayern in a career which includes Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, and Eredivisie titles between the Bavarian side, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and PSV Eindhoven.

Where could he fit, presumably as a Designated Player? Chicago could theoretically buy down Aleksandar Katai, who makes $1.3 million, with allocation money to reunite Robben and Bastian Schweinsteiger. Or maybe Robben wouldn’t need a DP deal, somewhat like Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s start in MLS?

Watch Live: Everton v. Arsenal

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 8:11 AM EDT
Arsenal needs a result to move back into third place as it visits Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Should the Gunners do it, they’ll do it starting without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Alexandre Lacazette gets the start up top for Arsenal. Mesut Ozil is in there, too.

Everton keeps longtime Arsenal man Theo Walcott on the bench.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Zouma, Keane, Coleman, Gueye, Gomes, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Jagielka, Davies, Walcott, Lookman, Tosun.

Arsenal: Leno, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Guendouzi, Kolasinac, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette. Subs: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Ramsey, Suarez, Iwobi, Aubameyang.

New York Red Bulls slump continues after defeat at home to Minnesota

Minnesota United
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT
Just a year after winning the Supporters’ Shield, the New York Red Bulls are in a world of hurt after the first month of the season.

The Red Bulls suffered their third straight defeat, falling 2-1 to Minnesota United at home. The Red Bulls have just three wins this season in all competitions, with two coming against a Dominican club in CONCACAF Champions League play and the other against lowly San Jose at home. Otherwise, New York has drawn one and lost five.

Minnesota United struck first after the half-hour mark as Angelo Rodriguez strongly held off two defenders before feeding Abu Danladi who finished cooly into the lower right corner. New York defender Sean Davis was drawn towards the ball at Rodriguez’s feet and lost sight of his spot, which Danladi burst forward to fill with little contest.

Danladi came off at halftime for Romario Ibarra, and Minnesota doubled the lead just five minutes later via the substitute who acrobatically scissored the ball past Luis Robles. The Red Bulls goalkeeper had committed to the opposite end where Rodriguez took aim, but his deflected shot instead fell right at the feet of Ibarra. This time Tim Parker was the defensive culprit, having been drawn towards Rodriguez with the ball, completely losing sight of Ibarra behind him.

The Red Bulls drew within a goal with Cristian Casseres’s first MLS goal in the 70th minute, pouncing on a rebounded save, but that was all they could muster.

New York had moments to strike, but Vito Mannone was huge in goal for Minnesota, making multiple big stops.

With the loss, New York now sits on just four points, which leaves them in ninth position in the Eastern Conference. Minnesota, meanwhile, rises to sixth in the Western Conference with nine points after picking up the club’s third win of the season.

De Rossi pulls Roma within a point of Champions League play

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT
It hasn’t been pretty for AS Roma of late, but somehow they’re still right in the thick of things.

Daniele De Rossi grabbed a 75th minute goal to lead Roma past Sampdoria 1-0 at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, pulling Roma within just a point of the top four.

Well before the late goal, goalkeeper Antonio Mirante was required in the 24th minute to stop a fabulous strike by Gregoire Defrel destined for the underside of the crossbar. That was one of just two shots on target for the hosts, who held 64% possession and ripped off 18 efforts but couldn’t find the net.

With 15 minutes remaining, De Rossi rose high to meet a corner, meeting it with his head and tucking the effort inside the far post for the lead. The headed ball was just out of reach of Edin Dzeko, but thankfully for Roma it snuck past goalkeeper Emil Audero as well. The goal was not just the winner for Roma, but also a big moment for De Rossi as well, as the 35-year-old bagged his first league goal of his injury-plagued season.

Sampdoria thrust forward in stoppage time looking for a late equalizer, and there was a penalty shout as Fabio Quagliarella went down under heavy pressure from substitute Juan Jesus, but replays showed little actual contact and the referee waved off the shout.

The victory for Roma saw them end a three-match winless run and pull within a single point of AC Milan in the final Champions League place. Roma also sits level with Atalanta on points, and while they still have a game in hand, that takes place Sunday with a visit to 3rd placed Inter.

Premier League preview: Everton v. Arsenal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
  • Arsenal is the last PL team without a road clean sheet
  • Alexandre Lacazette has 27 goals, but just 7 on the road
  • Everton has lost four straight PL matches against Arsenal

Unbeaten over the last six matches, Arsenal looks to push up the table in a crowded race for the Champions League positions as they visit Everton, live Sunday on NBCSN at 9:05 a.m. ET or live online at NBCSports.com.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE HERE

The Gunners can jump their North London rivals Tottenham in the table with a win, gaining the advantage over the tight Champions League battle in the process. Currently, four teams sit within three points of each other, battling for positions three and four in the Premier League table. At the moment, Arsenal rests in fourth, a point back of Tottenham and level with Chelsea on points.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery will be having selection headaches, with the Gunners’ squad depleted by injuries. Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny are both questionable after missing the win over Newcastle United last time out, while Aaron Ramsey came out of that match with groin trouble but should be ready to go. Lucas Torreira is suspended for the third and final time for his red card against Tottenham, and Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, and Danny Welbeck are all out long-term.

Everton, meanwhile, is pushing for a top-half finish and sits just on the precipice at the moment, looking for its third straight victory. The Toffees suffered through much of the winter, but wins over Chelsea and West Ham have Everton on the club’s first league winning streak since early October. They are without Yerry Mina through injury, but otherwise Marco Silva has a full-strength squad.

What they’re saying

Everton boss Marco Silva on playing Arsenal: “On Sunday, we are playing another top team. I know how the atmosphere will be in our stadium again and how the fans can be a key for us. Together, our fans and players, can help us to get a good result. We will play with the same mentality we had in second half against Chelsea and in the last match against West Ham.”

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on strikers Lacazette and Aubameyang: “We need a lot of good passes, good crosses, to give them the best option to score in the box. We can be proud that both are with us. Sometimes you need to play both, with two strikers, and sometimes you can play with one player wide, and sometimes you can play with another on the bench.”

Prediction

Arsenal has had Everton’s number of late, but that won’t matter as two in-form teams meet at Goodison Park. Everton just took down Chelsea, and they should be equipped well to keep that up. Arsenal hasn’t kept a single away clean sheet this season, and the two teams will draw 2-2 to keep the Gunners in the thick of the Champions League race, unable to fully pull away.