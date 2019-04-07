Toffees get Jagielka goal to beat Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jagielka scores early

Everton moves ninth

Toffees out-attempt Gunners 22-7

Phil Jagielka wasn’t even supposed to start yet scored the game’s only goal as Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton were the better team on the day and missed several chances to buttress their advantage, but came out on top and move to within a point of seventh.

Arsenal remains fourth with 63 points.

Jordan Pickford recorded his third-straight clean sheet for the Gunners, and first since an off-field altercation.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Only in the lineup because Michael Keane came down with a virus, Jagielka darted onto a loose ball to open the scoring with an 11th minute goal. A long throw was nodded to the back post by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jagielka poked it home.

Lucas Digne had his foot on the line when he launched the throw, which was not spotted by officials.

The Toffees were better money for the next goal, too, and Gylfi Sigurdsson put a ball into the gloves of Bernd Leno in the 38th minute to give the Toffees five of the game’s six total attempts and the only two on target.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

1 – Arsenal attempted just one shot in the first half – their fewest in the first half of a Premier League game since May 2016 against Man City (also one shot). Blunt. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2019

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Ramsey volleyed over the cross bar from inside the 18 when Jordan Pickford weakly punched a 48th minute chance to the Welshman.

Leno made a few more prime stops, including chances for Richarlison and Bernard, as the Gunners stayed alive for the point which could take them ahead of rivals Spurs.

Follow @NicholasMendola