Toffees get Jagielka goal to beat Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
  • Jagielka scores early
  • Everton moves ninth
  • Toffees out-attempt Gunners 22-7

Phil Jagielka wasn’t even supposed to start yet scored the game’s only goal as Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton were the better team on the day and missed several chances to buttress their advantage, but came out on top and move to within a point of seventh.

Arsenal remains fourth with 63 points.

Jordan Pickford recorded his third-straight clean sheet for the Gunners, and first since an off-field altercation.

Only in the lineup because Michael Keane came down with a virus, Jagielka darted onto a loose ball to open the scoring with an 11th minute goal. A long throw was nodded to the back post by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jagielka poked it home.

Lucas Digne had his foot on the line when he launched the throw, which was not spotted by officials.

The Toffees were better money for the next goal, too, and Gylfi Sigurdsson put a ball into the gloves of Bernd Leno in the 38th minute to give the Toffees five of the game’s six total attempts and the only two on target.

Ramsey volleyed over the cross bar from inside the 18 when Jordan Pickford weakly punched a 48th minute chance to the Welshman.

Leno made a few more prime stops, including chances for Richarlison and Bernard, as the Gunners stayed alive for the point which could take them ahead of rivals Spurs.

Fan arrested after American player Holmes racially-abused in England

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT
A man has been arrested for racially abusing American midfielder Duane Holmes during a Football League Championship match on Sunday.

The incident occurs as a high-profile time for racism in soccer, which has seen Moise Kean and Raheem Sterling racially abused during matches in recent weeks.

Holmes, 24, is having a terrific year for Frank Lampard at Derby County following his arrival from Scunthorpe United. The diminutive right midfielder, who also plays centrally, is starting regularly and had a goal and an assist last week against Rotherham United.

Saturday at Brentford was a different story, as Holmes was targeted by a Bees season ticket holder after subbing off the pitch.

Here’s Derby manager Frank Lampard, from the BBC:

“Duane Holmes complained that he was racially abused – I didn’t see it, I was facing play and a fan came up to him at the side of the dugout and abused him,” he told Sky Sports.

“Because it’s such an important issue I don’t want to go beyond what I know, but it was very clearly reported by the players and the people around.”

The arrest shows that Lampard’s comments were backed by authorities.

Holmes, for his part, retweeted a supporter’s message backing “Kick It Out,” which aims to eradicate racism from the game.

LIVE — FA Cup semifinal, Wolves v. Watford

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Who will meet Manchester City in May 18’s FA Cup Final?

Two sides vying for seventh place in the Premier League get a shared litmus test when they meet inside the pressure-filled walls of Wembley Stadium.

Wolves and Watford control their own destiny in not only the FA Cup, with the semifinal at 11 a.m. ET Sunday, but in the Premier League’s fight for seventh place.

Seventh will be also good enough for the Europa League should Man City win the FA Cup, and the sides meet again in league play on April 27 at Vicarage Road.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes, Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra, Deeney, Gray. Subs: Foster, Kabasele, Janmaat, Masina, Quina, Sema, Deulofeu.

Wolves: Ruddy, Jonny, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Jota, Jimenez. Subs: Norris, Bennett, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Traore.

Robben reportedly prefers MLS move to Serie A

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 8:35 AM EDT
Arjen Robben to Major League Soccer?

Bayern Munich’s living Dutch legend, 35, is said to like the thought of an MLS move more than an offer from Inter Milan, according to Calcio Mercato.

Out-of-contract this summer, Robben has not returned to Bayern’s side after thigh and calf injuries short-circuited a decent season (especially relative to his age).

Robben scored five goals and added two assists in all competitions, including a brace against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.

He has 143 goals and 101 assists in 305 matches for Bayern in a career which includes Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, and Eredivisie titles between the Bavarian side, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and PSV Eindhoven.

Where could he fit, presumably as a Designated Player? Chicago could theoretically buy down Aleksandar Katai, who makes $1.3 million, with allocation money to reunite Robben and Bastian Schweinsteiger. Or maybe Robben wouldn’t need a DP deal, somewhat like Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s start in MLS?

Watch Live: Everton v. Arsenal

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2019, 8:11 AM EDT
Arsenal needs a result to move back into third place as it visits Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Should the Gunners do it, they’ll do it starting without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Alexandre Lacazette gets the start up top for Arsenal. Mesut Ozil is in there, too.

Everton keeps longtime Arsenal man Theo Walcott on the bench.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Zouma, Keane, Coleman, Gueye, Gomes, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Jagielka, Davies, Walcott, Lookman, Tosun.

Arsenal: Leno, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Guendouzi, Kolasinac, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette. Subs: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Ramsey, Suarez, Iwobi, Aubameyang.