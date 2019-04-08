More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Analyzing the relegation situation: One from six to go down

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 8, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Huddersfield Town and Fulham have already been relegated from the Premier League, but there is still an almighty scrap for at least six teams to stay out of the bottom three.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Cardiff City is currently five points from safety with six games to go, so Neil Warnock‘s side are the favorites for the drop, but with some winnable games coming up in their run-in, is feels like the Bluebirds have another few surprise results up their sleeve.

Below we take a look at the relegation situation, with Cardiff, Southampton, Brighton, Newcastle, Burnley and Bournemouth still involved in the scrap.

Cardiff City
Current position, points: 18th and 28 points
Fixtures remaining: 6 games – Burnley (A), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Crystal Palace (H), Man United (A)
How many points needed: 12 points
Key in the run-in: Warnock’s men need to keep games tight and hope to nick points from set-piece situations. They must beat Burnley, Fulham and Brighton to have any chance of survival.

Southampton
Current position: 17th and 33 points
Fixtures remaining: 6 games – Wolves (H), Newcastle (A), Watford (A), Bournemouth (H), West Ham (A), Huddersfield (H)
How many points needed: 7 points
Key in the run-in: Saints have a pretty favorable run of games, on paper, with home matches against Bournemouth and Huddersfield must wins. The trip to Newcastle will likely determine if they’re going to continue their push away from the bottom three under Ralph Hasenhuttl, with Danny Ings‘ fitness key.

Brighton & Hove Albion
Current position: 16th and 33 points
Fixtures remaining: 7 games – Bournemouth (H), Cardiff (H), Wolves (A), Tottenham (A), Newcastle (H), Arsenal (A), Man City (H)
How many points needed: 7 points
Key in the run-in: Four home games left for Brighton, but they face Arsenal, Spurs and Man City, so the game against Cardiff looks massive in their battle against relegation. Not an easy schedule, and they need to get service to Glenn Murray if they’re going to pull clear.

Newcastle United
Current position: 15th and 35 points
Fixtures remaining: 5 games – Leicester (A), Southampton (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A)
How many points needed: 5 points
Key in the run-in: This should be pretty straightforward for Rafael Benitez’s side. If they grab a win against Southampton or Brighton, they are pretty much safe. Some defensive injuries have left them short in recent weeks, but they will have enough to get them over the line.

Burnley
Current position: 14th and 36 points
Fixtures remaining: 5 games – Cardiff (H), Chelsea (A), Man City (H), Everton (A), Arsenal (H)
How many points needed: 4 points
Key in the run-in: What a few weeks for Burnley, as Sean Dyche‘s men may already be safe. That said, the Clarets will want one more win to make sure and if they don’t beat Cardiff it is tough to see where that will come from. Chelsea, Man City, Everton and Arsenal is a daunting last four games, but Burnley have put themselves in a great position.

Bournemouth
Current position: 13th and 38 points
Fixtures remaining: 5 games – Brighton (A), Fulham (H), Southampton (A), Tottenham (H), Crystal Palace (A)
How many points needed: 2 points
Key in the run-in: Eddie Howe‘s side have been in terrible form during the second half of the season, but their remaining games aren’t too tough. A win against Brighton or Fulham should do the trick but if they don’t, and the teams below them pick up a few wins in the next couple of weeks, all of a sudden Bournemouth will be looking over their shoulders a little.

Amid historic quadruple push, Pep Guardiola bans alcohol

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 8, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As you’d expect, Pep Guardiola is taking this quadruple push rather seriously.

With Manchester City already winning the League Cup this season, they reached the FA Cup final over the weekend after edging past Brighton at Wembley.

There is no rest for the wicked, as City are straight back at it on Tuesday as they have the smaller matter of a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Tottenham.

City have five days less rest than Spurs heading into the game, and are doing everything they can to be as ready and rested as possible. They’ve stayed in London from Saturday until the game on Tuesday and have the players on a special routine to prep for the intense clash at Spurs.

There is even a total ban on alcohol despite reaching the FA Cup final over the weekend, which was City’s 22nd win our of their last 23 games in all competitions.

“It’s not bad!” Guardiola said. “If we want to be in contention for the competitions, we have to make these kind of numbers. It’s really good, but we don’t have time to tell ourselves how good we are! “The only focus right now is: Don’t drink one drop of beer or alcohol. Rest, eat good, regeneration the day after tomorrow and prepare the game against one of the best teams in all terms in the Premier League and Europe when they had six days to prepare and we had two-and-a-half.

“Yeah, we won 22 of the last 23 so it’s not bad. Of course, if we want to be in contention in all competitions you have to make these kind of numbers. It’s the same with Liverpool in the Premier League.”

It isn’t normal that elite athletes/professional players in this day and age go out and have a few too many beers after each game, and City are clearly in the midst of a historic season so Guardiola and his staff will be doing all they can to keep the players focused.

City play at least twice a week throughout April as they push for the Premier League title and to advance to the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in club history.

The historic quadruple still remains a possibility, and if they do pull it off you can expect plenty of City’s players to quench their thirst with a few beers on June 1 in Madrid.

Until then, it’s kind of funny to picture Guardiola and his staff scouring the bars in central London to see if any of his players aren’t taking his words seriously.

VIDEO: Worst miss in history? Choupo-Moting spoils PSG title party

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 8, 2019, 10:02 AM EDT
1 Comment

Spare a thought for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting this Monday morning.

On Sunday, his Paris Saint-Germain side had the chance to clinch the French league title by beating Strasbourg. Thomas Tuchel’s men drew 2-2, but it could have been so different if Choupo-Moting wouldn’t have missed from on the line/cleared the goalbound effort of his own teammate.

Yep, you read that correctly.

[ MORE: Ligue 1 score, schedule

Check out the video below to see the incredible miss from former Stoke City man Choupo-Moting, as the Cameroon star looked stunned at what he had just done.

PSG will win the title soon enough, but anybody who witnessed this miss in the Parc des Princes on Sunday will be talking about it for a very long time. And probably the rest of their lives.

No words.

Lloyd scores twice in USWNT’s rout of Belgium

Associated PressApr 8, 2019, 9:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) The World Cup must be getting close, because Carli Lloyd is looking dangerous.

The 2015 World Cup star scored her first two goals of the year in the opening 19 minutes of the U.S. women’s national team’s 6-0 thrashing of Belgium in an exhibition on Sunday night.

Lindsey Horan and Samantha Mewis added first-half goals on headers after Lloyd scored twice in the air. Alex Morgan also got a goal early in the second half as the Americans showcased their offensive potency in their first-ever meeting with Belgium, a well-regarded opponent that barely missed World Cup qualification.

Jessica McDonald added the Americans’ fifth headed goal in the final seconds of play.

“Obviously it all jelled really well tonight,” Morgan said. “We had some players on the field that hadn’t seen it as much, and I think a lot of players really stepped up. (The World Cup) is such a long tournament, and there are so many variables. We had to make sure every player is ready to contribute.”

Morgan scored on a beautiful pass from the 36-year-old Lloyd, who showed she might be more than a super sub in France this summer.

In Lloyd’s first start of the year, the goal-scoring hero of the Americans’ World Cup triumph in Canada came through with her 106th and 107th career goals, tying Michelle Akers for fourth place on the U.S.’ career goals list.

“I’d be foolish to not take this opportunity and try to seize it,” Lloyd said. “I want to win. I’m a winner. People can say what they want, but I know at the end of the day I can help this team lift that trophy in France, and I’m not going to stop until I can do that.”

The team’s leading active goal-scorer had played only 34 minutes as a substitute in five games this year, and she has been expected to play a reserve role this summer after coach Jill Ellis largely relegated her to the bench late last year. But Lloyd capitalized on her start with another dynamic display of the offensive talent that made her FIFA’s World Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

“I’ve said she’s a game-changer, whether she’s on the pitch or coming onto the pitch,” Ellis said of Lloyd. “That’s her role for us. I thought tonight, she was sharp. Fantastic. Played her role perfectly, getting on the end of things and getting results.”

Veteran defender Ali Krieger also made her first appearance for the U.S. in exactly two years, getting back into Ellis’ lineup for her 99th career appearance after going 18 months without a call-up before this two-game set of exhibition victories over Australia and Belgium.

Ellis is expected to set her World Cup roster for France within the next month.

“I have some big decisions to make in the next couple of weeks, so I think part of looking at (Krieger) was to see that,” Ellis said. “We want to get as many looks as we can.”

The Americans scored 11 goals against Australia and Belgium while Ellis examined her depth. And after giving up three goals to the Australians in Colorado, they kept a clean sheet in Los Angeles.

The U.S. team’s first game at 1-year-old Banc of California Stadium just south of downtown LA drew a near-sellout crowd of 20,941 to a friendly match that felt like a celebration of the sport.

The team debuted its World Cup white uniforms in front of a crowd including Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba and Eva Longoria. The actors all took the field before the game wearing jerseys of players from the 1999 World Cup-winning U.S. team, which was honored on the field at halftime for its landmark championship-winning victory a few miles away at the Rose Bowl.

Belgium was on a 10-match unbeaten streak despite narrowly failing to qualify for the World Cup. Its roster is stacked with talent playing professionally across Europe, but the Americans were superior on both ends.

Lloyd scored an exceptional goal in the 14th minute, finding a crease between two defenders and perfectly directing a long, difficult header off a free kick from Tierna Davidson. Lloyd’s second goal in the 19th minute was a close-range header off an exceptional cross from Crystal Dunn.

Horan then scored in the 26th minute off a corner, showcasing the Americans’ superiority in the air. Mewis also scored on a header seven minutes later off a free kick from Christen Press, who finished with three assists.

After coming on as a halftime substitution, Morgan got the Americans’ fifth goal in the 52nd minute. The native of the far-flung LA suburbs punched home her 101st career goal from a difficult angle after a pretty give-and-go with Lloyd.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Preview: Chelsea v. West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 8, 2019, 8:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Chelsea aim for third-straight win
  • West Ham lost 3 of last 5
  • A point will take Chelsea into top 4

Chelsea host West Ham United on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in what is always a feisty London derby at Stamford Bridge.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

Maurizio Sarri‘s have secured back-to-back wins to breathe new life into their top four hopes, and this is a huge week for the Italian coach as Chelsea also face Slavia Prague on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal.

As for West Ham, Manuel Pellegrini‘s men have struggled in recent weeks and have conceded seven goals in their last three games as they’ve lost to Everton and Cardiff City in that stretch.

In team news Chelsea could be without the injured duo of Marcos Alonso and Pedro, but Ross Barkley, Gonzalo Higuain and Willian could return after being rested in midweek.

West Ham will have Samir Nasri and Ryan Fredericks available for selection, while Jack Wilshere could make his long-awaited return.

What they’re saying

Sarri on the Higuain’s struggles: “Gonzalo has to improve. He has to improve physically and mentally, but I think also he will be able to be very useful for us in the last part of the season. You know very well that it’s not easy in the first months to play in the Premier League. It was a problem also for Luis Suarez in the first season at Liverpool. He scored only four goals. In the second season he scored 17 goals, so it’s not easy, especially for a striker, to play immediately well in the Premier League.”

Pellegrini on West Ham finishing the season strongly: “I need to see players that are not afraid to play against Chelsea away, after that Manchester United, we must try to go there and not just defend a result, try to play and we will see who plays better. I repeat that we will try to finish this season as high as we can in the table. We are trying to involve all the players in that mentality, the season is not over – maybe a lot of people can be happy as we are not fighting relegation as was last season – for that reason I understand that some may be happy but our mentality must always be to decide more.”

Prediction

As they’ve done for most of this season, Chelsea will make hard work of this. But Sarri’s side have so many attacking options and one of Hazard, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Willian or Higuain will come up with the goods. 2-1 to Chelsea.