Guardiola threatens Community Shield boycott if media doesn’t take it seriously

By Kyle BonnApr 8, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola wants the Community Shield to be taken more seriously by the English soccer community. If it’s not important, he argues, he simply won’t participate.

There is talk of Manchester City winning the quadruple, with the club having already won the League Cup and still around in each of the other competitions. The Citizens sit second in the Premier League table with a two-point deficit behind Liverpool and a game in hand, and they’ve reached the FA Cup final along with the Champions League quarterfinals. With all the talk of a clean sweep, Guardiola still wants more credit: he wants talk of a quintuple.

With the English media seemingly failing to recognize the Community Shield as a trophy won by Manchester City this season, Guardiola has taken the fight public. “The people say we won one title, so the Community Shield?” Guardiola asks. “Maybe it counts for last season, but last season when we went on holidays, it was not in our pocket.”

“Of course in Spain, in Germany, where I have been, the Super Cup [the Community Shield equivalent] is an important trophy. Always we had the feeling we won two titles this season so far, we have three to play. So that is what we believe. But the people say all the time ‘just one title, one title.”

That’s when Guardiola made his firm stance. “If we are able to beat Liverpool and win the Premier League [this year], next season we are not going to play the Community Shield. Because why? It doesn’t count! It will be longer holidays in summer time, and we will fresh for the Premier League and Champions League.”

This battle is one that Jose Mourinho made famous, pushing multiple times for the Community Shield to be counted among Manchester United’s trophy haul in 2016 alongside the League Cup and Europa League titles.

It’s highly unlikely that Guardiola would actually boycott the match he deems to be an important moment in the season. Still, his point is made that the game should be taken more seriously by those analyzing a campaign in its full, or else why play the game?

Hazard wizardry leads Chelsea into third after win over West Ham (video)

By Kyle BonnApr 8, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
  • Hazard scores 15th and 16th goals of the season
  • Chelsea moves past Spurs into 3rd
  • Blues unbeaten on Monday in PL play since 1994

Eden Hazard may be headed to Real Madrid this summer or he may not, but either way he’s a Chelsea man for now, and the Blues are far better for it.

The Belgian superstar bossed the game at Stamford Bridge, and produced a brace – including a Goal of the Season – as Chelsea topped West Ham United 2-0. The young English duo of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were bright in spots and Gonzalo Higuain provided a constant threat up front, but it was Hazard who unquestionably pulled the strings from start to finish.

Hazard engineered the opener on 24 minutes as all of Stamford Bridge could see what was coming, yet nobody in Claret and Blue could do anything about it. The Belgian magician produced a spectacular run straight down West Ham’s throat, slicing and weaving down the middle, into the box, and having passed by no fewer than four defenders and cutting between the final two, he buried the shot into the back of the net under pressure from the last man Ryan Fredericks.

It was all Chelsea from that point through halftime. The hosts nearly doubled the lead moments later as Gonzalo Higuain’s shot from an incredibly tight angle was saved by Lukasz Fabianski up onto the crossbar. Callum Hudson-Odoi, on his second start in two matches, worked the keeper in the 41st minute with a right-footed blast that forced Fabianski again to full-stretch.

After the break, Chelsea remained the stronger team, but West Ham worked a quality counter-attack in the 54th minute that saw Manuel Lanzini force an acrobatic save from Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Blues came back down the other end and worked a chance for Ruben Loftus-Cheek who got clean through and looked to chip Fabianski but his shot didn’t have the height to trouble the goalkeeper.

The Hammers had their best chance just past the half-hour mark with Aaron Cresswell firing just inches wide, beating both Kepa and the far post. Still, they couldn’t keep Hazard under wraps. The Belgian had another slaloming run in the 65th minute that nearly produced a chance but he had no support.

With Chelsea unable to put the Hammers away, the finish was tense. Chelsea came close again in the 78th minute as Hazard brought the ball forward and worked it to Hudson-Odoi on the right, and while his cross was scything across the face of goal, it agonizingly eluded both a streaking Ross Barkley and the far post. West Ham had another good chance minutes later as Marko Arnautovic worked an open set-piece header, but his effort was blocked by Emerson.

Finally, Chelsea put the game away in the 90th minute on Hazard’s second of the game and 16th of the season. Ross Barkley delivered a ball into the box for a wide-open Hazard, and he finished from a tight angle through pressure from Felipe Anderson. Maurizio Sarri celebrated enthusiastically, and the Blues confirmed their third-place spot in the Premier League table, passing Tottenham with 66 points on the year. Hazard himself has been directly involved in 28 goals in league play this season, the most in the English top flight.

West Ham, meanwhile, fails to move closer to the top half, sitting in 11th on 42 points, four back of 10th placed Watford and three above Crystal Palace in 12th. The loss is West Ham’s fourth in their last six league matches, a run which has seen them drop out of the top half after sitting ninth in early March.

Eden Hazard stroke of genius has Chelsea in front of West Ham

By Kyle BonnApr 8, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT
Television commentator Martin Tyler called it “astonishing,” “absolutely amazing,” and “a stroke of magic from a genius.”

By halftime, he had seen it enough times to label the goal “one of the great Premier League goals of all-time.”

“And I’m not exaggerating.” No, no he is not.

Eden Hazard dodged, weaved, slithered, and glided through no fewer than four West Ham defenders and ended between the final two, finishing cooly under pressure from a desperately sliding Ryan Fredericks. As he soared away in celebration, Chelsea found itself with the opening goal, a spot – for the moment – in third place in the Premier League table, and a sparkling memory to savor for a long time.

The Belgian, who is rumored to be off to Real Madrid this offseason, blew by the likes of Fabian Balbuena, Declan Rice, Mark Noble, and Angelo Ogbonna before firing into the back of the net with Fredericks arriving just too late and Aaron Cresswell helpless to watch the brilliance.

Is it one of the best goals in Premier League history?

Pochettino tabs Champions League game vs. Man City as biggest of his life

By Kyle BonnApr 8, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge of 22 Champions League matches in his career against the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and Inter Milan.

According to the man himself, none stack up to this week’s meeting with fellow Premier League giants Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

When asked if Tuesday’s game should be billed as the biggest of his life, Pochettino responded affirmatively. “Yes, as a coach. Yes. This is going to be one of the most important games.”

Pochettino then looked to try and downplay the significance of the match, saying Spurs had already reached their goals for the Champions League this season, claiming the rest is icing on the cake. “For us, it is a bonus to play in the quarter-finals. We are going to try to beat them. The [current] objective is to be in the semi-finals but it is going to be tough because Manchester City are a very good team and we respect them.”

The Argentinian hoped that the game brings out the best of the new stadium, and that while the full debut of the venue has passed, the honeymoon phase continues in full force. “We want to start tomorrow being very aggressive and try to dominate,” Pochettino said. “We have had time to prepare for the game. It is our second game in our new stadium and the first in the Champions League so we hope the atmosphere is amazing and tough for our opponent.”

Pochettino conceded that Manchester City has the deeper and more talented squad, especially given City’s return to health with Sergio Aguero, Benjamin Mendy, and Kyle Walker all expected to be fit for the match. “We must match their desire. The thing we cannot match is when we talk about talent but it going to be 11 versus 11 and I hope my team is going to be better than them.”

Amid City’s squad strengthening, Spurs is still missing a number of key players. Eric Dier, forward Erik Lamela, and Serge Aurier are all expected to miss the match through various injuries.

Watch Live: Chelsea v. West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 8, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT
Chelsea host West Ham on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a big London derby at Stamford Bridge.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE 

Things usually get pretty lively when these two meet. Chelsea are still in the top four hunt despite their rollercoaster season under Maurizio Sarri, while West Ham would love to throw a huge spanner into the works as their rivals aim to return to the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea have only won two of their last eight games against West Ham in all competitions, with the Hammers matching up very well against their illustrious neighbors from the other side of London. With Eden Hazard‘s future at Chelsea in serious doubt, Chelsea need him to step up big time to deliver a top four finish before any potential move to Real Madrid.

In team news Chelsea bring in Antonio Rudiger and Gonzalo Higuain, while West Ham start Felipe Anderson, Javier Hernandez  and Marko Arnautovic.

LINEUPS