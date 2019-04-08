Predictions for Champions League, Europa quarterfinals

Things are getting very serious in the latter stages of European competition.

This week the first legs of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League quarterfinals take place, with six Premier League teams in action.

Tottenham host Man City, Man United host Barcelona and Liverpool travel to Porto in the UCL. In the Europa League, Arsenal host Napoli and Chelsea travel to Slavia Prague.

Below is a look at each quarterfinal tie and a prediction on how they will end up.

UEFA Champions League quarterfinal predictions

Ajax v. Juventus

First leg: Apr. 10, Johan Cruyff ArenA, Amsterdam

Second leg: Apr. 16, Allianz Stadium, Turin

Prediction: With Ronaldo struggling to be fit for the first leg, Ajax will have to make the most of being at home. Dusan Tadic will cause Juve problems, but the second leg being in Turin and Ronaldo back fit will be just enough for the Italian giants. 3-2 to Juventus on aggregate.

Liverpool v. FC Porto

First leg: Apr. 9, Anfield, Liverpool

Second leg: Apr. 17, Estadio Dragao, Porto

Prediction: This tie could be wrapped up after the first leg. Liverpool thumped Porto 5-0 away from home in the last 16 last season, and although Porto have improved, expect a comfortable Liverpool win. 4-1 to Liverpool on aggregate.

Manchester United v. Barcelona

First leg: Apr. 10, Old Trafford, Manchester

Second leg: Apr. 16, Nou Camp, Barcelona

Prediction: A tough task for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but you feel like United could keep things tight in the first leg. Having to switch the ties around due to Man City’s involvement in the last eight hurt them, with a second leg at Old Trafford more favorable for United. Like Chelsea did against Barcelona in the past, if they can defend and hit them on the counter, and hope that Lionel Messi has an off day, they have a chance. This will be closer than most people think. 3-2 to Barcelona on aggregate.

Tottenham v. Manchester City

First leg: Apr. 9, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Second leg: Apr. 17, Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Prediction: The first leg at Spurs’ new stadium will be tough for Man City to handle, especially after a tense FA Cup semifinal win, and it will be tight. The second leg at the Etihad will decide this, and you have to fancy Man City will advance. 4-3 to Man City on aggregate.

Arsenal v. Napoli

First leg: Apr. 11, Emirates Stadium

Second leg: Apr. 11, Stadio San Paolo

Prediction: The Gunners did not want to draw Napoli, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men the favorites to win this tournament alongside Chelsea. Arsenal will need at least a one-goal lead to take to Italy with them. Too much to ask for, and it won’t be easy in the semifinals with either Valencia or Villarreal awaiting the winners. 4-2 to Napoli on aggregate.

Benfica v. Eintracht Frankfurt

First leg: Apr. 11, Estadio da Luz

Second leg: Apr. 11, Commerzbank-Arena

Prediction: An intriguing clash between two teams littered with talented youngsters. Frankfurt have been the darlings of this tournament and look set to qualify for the Champions League next season with a top four Bundesliga finish. Their fairytale will continue. 3-1 to Frankfurt on aggregate.

Slavia Prague v. Chelsea

First leg: Apr. 11, Eden Arena

Second leg: Apr. 18, Stamford Bridge

Prediction: Chelsea will fancy their chances of finishing this tie in the first leg in the Czech Republic. Sarri’s side have used the Europa League as a release from their poor PL form this season, and the likes of Giroud and Hudson-Odoi should put on a show. Having the second leg at home is perfect, and Chelsea now either Benfica or Frankfurt await in the semis. 5-2 to Chelsea on aggregate.

Villarreal v. Valencia

First leg: Apr. 11, Estadio de la Ceramica

Second leg: Apr. 18, Mestalla

Prediction: An all-Spanish quarterfinal will be an intriguing tactical encounter, and Valencia are the favorites due to their current position in the top six of La Liga and Villarreal struggling towards the bottom. With the second leg at the Mestalla, Valencia will prevail. 3-1 to Valencia on aggregate.

