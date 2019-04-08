More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Reports: Drinkwater arrested for drunk driving after crash

By Kyle BonnApr 8, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to reports in England, Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been arrested for suspicion of drunk driving after crashing his Range Rover into another vehicle.

The reports say Drinkwater was leaving a party in Manchester and driving home when he crashed around 12:30am local time on Monday morning.

Drinkwater was not in the Chelsea squad for the 2-0 win over West Ham on Monday, but that was not unusual as Drinkwater has been left out of every Premier League matchday squad but one for Chelsea this season, when he was an unused substitute back in mid-September.

[ MORE: Chelsea tops West Ham on Hazard brace ]

“Shortly after 12.30am we were called to a collision in Ashley Road in Mere,” said a spokesman for the Cheshire Police. “We arrived at the scene and found a black Land Rover estate car had collided with a wall. There was one man and two women, thankfully they just received minor injuries. A 29-year-old man from Nether Alderley was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He is currently in custody assisting police with inquiries.”

According to reports, there were no major injuries in the crash, that involved one other car. Drinkwater was with one female in his vehicle, while a female in the other car was also unhurt other than minor injuries. English tabloid The Sun reports that the crash was “really nasty.”

Drinkwater has been told by Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri that he is free to leave the club at the end of the season. He joined in the summer of 2017 from Leicester City where he won the Premier League championship.

Sarri says “there isn’t another Hazard” after Chelsea tops West Ham

By Kyle BonnApr 8, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea topped West Ham on Monday 2-0 to move into third in the Premier League table, and Eden Hazard ran the show. Amid reports that he could be moving to Real Madrid this summer, Hazard glittered, glistened, and sparkled at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri knows he can’t afford to lose his brightest star.

“It is impossible to find another Hazard,” Sarri proclaimed during the post-match press conference. “At the moment there isn’t another Hazard. The level [of his play] is so high.”

“I hope that Hazard can stay here, otherwise we have to try something different I think.”

After his brace against West Ham, Hazard has been directly involved in 28 goals this league campaign – with 16 goals and 12 assists – the most in the English top flight. Since joining the Blues in 2012, the 28-year-old has accumulated 85 Premier League goals plus 58 league assists.

“I am sure the club doesn’t want to sell him, but of course we all have to respect his decision I think,” Sarri said after the West Ham win. “He is in the last season of his contract, and if he wants to have another experience, we have to respect it. We will try, of course, anyway, to convince him [to stay] but it is not easy.”

During the West Ham match, the away fans chanted “Eden Hazard, he’s off to Madrid” to taunt the Belgian star, but clearly it had no affect on his play on the field. After the match, Hazard was asked about the chants. “They are wrong,” Hazard said. “I’m just focused with Chelsea until the end of the season. I just want to finish in the top four and win the Europa League. We still have a lot to do, and then we will see.”

Raheem Sterling’s racism combat plan: win the game

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 8, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Amid increased visibility on racism across world soccer, Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is taking a stand. A stand on the field.

When asked if he would walk off the pitch in the event he was racially abused during a game, Sterling said he would rather stay on, because he has the power to hit the racists where it hurts the most.

“I wouldn’t personally agree with walking off,” Sterling said. “I would rather go and win the game because that would hurt them even more. They’re trying to get you down, if you do walk off the pitch as a group then that makes them win. If you score a goal to win the match, then that’s even a better feeling which beats them.”

A number of incidents across Europe over the past few months has pushed racism at football matches back to the forefront of the conversation. A number of England internationals reported they were racially abused at the away match against Montenegro during the last international break, while recent incidents at Chelsea and

“My mum taught me how to love myself, how to love my skin color and how to be comfortable in my skin,” Sterling said. “Some people can’t take it but I was always told to love myself and who I am. When I do feel something’s not right I want to speak about it. If more players speak out then the better it will be.”

England international Danny Rose, a teammate of Sterling’s with the England national team, said a few days ago that he “can’t wait to see the back of” professional soccer after being frustrated with the lack of action against racism taken by authorities in Europe. Rose appeared agitated by the prevalence of the abuse and Sterling echoed his comments, saying Rose has dealt with the ugliness of the situation.

“I’ve heard stories of his past,” Sterling said. “I don’t want to go into too much detail – youth teams and stuff like that. I think it’s something he’s come across quite a number of times and it probably is getting a bit much for him. I respect his comments and it’s a shame to hear that from someone like him, not everyone’s the same, not everyone takes it the same way, to hear that it’s not really a nice thing to hear.”

Sterling has blossomed into one of the best attacking providers in Europe during his time at Manchester City, racking up 33 goals and 26 assists across the past two Premier League campaigns. The increased visibility has only brought increased pressure across a number of fronts, but Sterling’s approach seems to be one of silent aggression, using his play on the pitch to fight those who wish to bring him down.

Guardiola threatens Community Shield boycott if media doesn’t take it seriously

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 8, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola wants the Community Shield to be taken more seriously by the English soccer community. If it’s not important, he argues, he simply won’t participate.

There is talk of Manchester City winning the quadruple, with the club having already won the League Cup and still around in each of the other competitions. The Citizens sit second in the Premier League table with a two-point deficit behind Liverpool and a game in hand, and they’ve reached the FA Cup final along with the Champions League quarterfinals. With all the talk of a clean sweep, Guardiola still wants more credit: he wants talk of a quintuple.

[ MORE: Hazard scores goal of the season candidate ]

With the English media seemingly failing to recognize the Community Shield as a trophy won by Manchester City this season, Guardiola has taken the fight public. “The people say we won one title, so the Community Shield?” Guardiola asks. “Maybe it counts for last season, but last season when we went on holidays, it was not in our pocket.”

“Of course in Spain, in Germany, where I have been, the Super Cup [the Community Shield equivalent] is an important trophy. Always we had the feeling we won two titles this season so far, we have three to play. So that is what we believe. But the people say all the time ‘just one title, one title.”

That’s when Guardiola made his firm stance. “If we are able to beat Liverpool and win the Premier League [this year], next season we are not going to play the Community Shield. Because why? It doesn’t count! It will be longer holidays in summer time, and we will fresh for the Premier League and Champions League.”

This battle is one that Jose Mourinho made famous, pushing multiple times for the Community Shield to be counted among Manchester United’s trophy haul in 2016 alongside the League Cup and Europa League titles.

It’s highly unlikely that Guardiola would actually boycott the match he deems to be an important moment in the season. Still, his point is made that the game should be taken more seriously by those analyzing a campaign in its full, or else why play the game?

Hazard wizardry leads Chelsea into third after win over West Ham (video)

By Kyle BonnApr 8, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Hazard scores 15th and 16th goals of the season
  • Chelsea moves past Spurs into 3rd
  • Blues unbeaten on Monday in PL play since 1994

Eden Hazard may be headed to Real Madrid this summer or he may not, but either way he’s a Chelsea man for now, and the Blues are far better for it.

The Belgian superstar bossed the game at Stamford Bridge, and produced a brace – including a Goal of the Season – as Chelsea topped West Ham United 2-0. The young English duo of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were bright in spots and Gonzalo Higuain provided a constant threat up front, but it was Hazard who unquestionably pulled the strings from start to finish.

[ MORE: Is Hazard’s goal one of the PL’s best ever? ]

Hazard engineered the opener on 24 minutes as all of Stamford Bridge could see what was coming, yet nobody in Claret and Blue could do anything about it. The Belgian magician produced a spectacular run straight down West Ham’s throat, slicing and weaving down the middle, into the box, and having passed by no fewer than four defenders and cutting between the final two, he buried the shot into the back of the net under pressure from the last man Ryan Fredericks.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It was all Chelsea from that point through halftime. The hosts nearly doubled the lead moments later as Gonzalo Higuain’s shot from an incredibly tight angle was saved by Lukasz Fabianski up onto the crossbar. Callum Hudson-Odoi, on his second start in two matches, worked the keeper in the 41st minute with a right-footed blast that forced Fabianski again to full-stretch.

After the break, Chelsea remained the stronger team, but West Ham worked a quality counter-attack in the 54th minute that saw Manuel Lanzini force an acrobatic save from Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Blues came back down the other end and worked a chance for Ruben Loftus-Cheek who got clean through and looked to chip Fabianski but his shot didn’t have the height to trouble the goalkeeper.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

The Hammers had their best chance just past the half-hour mark with Aaron Cresswell firing just inches wide, beating both Kepa and the far post. Still, they couldn’t keep Hazard under wraps. The Belgian had another slaloming run in the 65th minute that nearly produced a chance but he had no support.

With Chelsea unable to put the Hammers away, the finish was tense. Chelsea came close again in the 78th minute as Hazard brought the ball forward and worked it to Hudson-Odoi on the right, and while his cross was scything across the face of goal, it agonizingly eluded both a streaking Ross Barkley and the far post. West Ham had another good chance minutes later as Marko Arnautovic worked an open set-piece header, but his effort was blocked by Emerson.

Finally, Chelsea put the game away in the 90th minute on Hazard’s second of the game and 16th of the season. Ross Barkley delivered a ball into the box for a wide-open Hazard, and he finished from a tight angle through pressure from Felipe Anderson. Maurizio Sarri celebrated enthusiastically, and the Blues confirmed their third-place spot in the Premier League table, passing Tottenham with 66 points on the year. Hazard himself has been directly involved in 28 goals in league play this season, the most in the English top flight.

West Ham, meanwhile, fails to move closer to the top half, sitting in 11th on 42 points, four back of 10th placed Watford and three above Crystal Palace in 12th. The loss is West Ham’s fourth in their last six league matches, a run which has seen them drop out of the top half after sitting ninth in early March.