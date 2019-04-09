Fiorentina coach Pioli steps down amid seven-game winless run

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is plenty of intrigue as the Premier League returns beginning Friday with Newcastle United’s visit to Europa-hopeful Leicester City (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Weary Chelsea seeks revenge against relatively rested Reds

Liverpool v. Chelsea — 11:05 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com [ STREAM ]

With all due respect to the Reds’ remaining opponent, it’s not crazy to say this is the last match in which a logical argument could be made for the hopeful champions losing points in league play. Maurizio Sarri‘s back line is pretty calm under pressure, and the Blues have the dogs to put the Reds in unhappy places. But Liverpool has two more days rest than the Blues, who play Thursday in the Czech Republic.

Red Devils aim for response to poor midweek attacking

Manchester United v. West Ham United — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com [ STREAM ]

West Ham has lost three of four, all by 2-0 score lines, and now visit a wounded Manchester United seeking to regain its form ahead of a big trip to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Man City seeks form rebound in visit to Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v. Manchester City — 9 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com [ STREAM ]

Roy Hodgson‘s Palace men have challenged Man City before, and the reigning Premier League champions have not been in top form for some time. Can Hodgson help his former side Liverpool inch closer to a first Premier League crown?

Away-challenged Arsenal meets confident Watford

Watford v. Arsenal — 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com [ STREAM ]

Every few steps forward seem to meet a step back for Arsenal, who will have to deal with Europa League play in trying to overcome last week’s loss to Everton. The Hornets, for their part, are brimming with confidence in their bid to win the PL’s seventh place.

Cardiff City takes its safety hopes to Turf Moor

Burnley v. Cardiff City — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com [ STREAM ]

Sean Dyche‘s improving Clarets can clinch Premier League safety with a victory against desperate Cardiff City, who would’ve circled this match as a prime chance to surge toward a great escape.

