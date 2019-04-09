Lloris, Son give Spurs lead over Man City (video)

- VAR gives Aguero penalty, saved by Lloris
- Kane injured in clash with Delph (video)
- Son drills 78th minute goal
With Harry Kane injured, Heung-Min Son delivered the goods for Spurs in a 1-0 first leg defeat of Manchester City in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The win came with a price tag: Harry Kane limped off the pitch with another ankle injury.
Dele Alli flashed over goal in the 8th minute when Moussa Sissoko‘s cross was just a half-foot too high for the English attacker.
Spurs then found themselves in a predicament thanks to VAR, as a shot hit the sliding Danny Rose in his arm and Bjorn Kuipers somehow found it to be a penalty.
But Hugo Lloris saved Sergio Aguero’s bid to make it 1-0 from the spot!
Ederson made his presence felt with a save on Harry Kane in the 24th, both keepers were something to do in the first half hour.
Lloris parried a Sterling shot in the early stages of the second half, and Spurs cleared the danger. Heung-min Son forced Ederson into a comfortable save at the other end.
Harry Kane had to leave the match after Fabian Delph stepped on the striker’s ankle in the follow-through of a clearance. Innocuous, but costly.
Son’s wayward touch of a delightfully chipped Christian Eriksen pass took him away from goal, but the South Korea drilled a low shot between the legs of Ederson for a late 1-0 lead.