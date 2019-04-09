Police find hand grenade at ADO Den Haag supporters HQ

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Police in Den Haag say they found a hand grenade at a building used by supporters of the city’s soccer team, ADO Den Haag.
A photo published by local media showed the grenade hanging next to the building, which had also been sprayed with three Xs in red paint.
Local broadcaster Omroep West reported that a training session for ADO at its stadium nearby was halted while the grenade was removed.
The graffiti appears to suggest involvement of somebody from Amsterdam. The Dutch capital’s coat of arms features three Xs.
Amsterdam is home to Ajax, the Amsterdam club taking on Juventus on Wednesday in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Jacco van Leeuwen, chairman of the ADO supporters’ association, tells Omroep West “this is absolutely a new deep point in soccer history.”
In February, vandals suspected of being soccer hooligans from Den Haag painted graffiti including swastikas and anti-Semitic texts on buildings in Amsterdam ahead of a match between ADO and Ajax. Ajax is often portrayed as a club with historic links to Amsterdam’s Jewish community.
There are many different kinds of pressure at the highest level of club soccer. For Jurgen Klopp, the pressure of Liverpool’s ongoing Premier League title race is hugely preferred to what he felt at this point last season, when the Reds were scrapping and clawing their way through a three-team battle for a top-four finish.
The way Klopp sees it, finishing in the top-four is Liverpool’s means of survival. Not to have done so would have severely hindered their ability to prepare for the current season, making that particular brand of pressure wholly unenjoyable and stressful. Not even making an unexpected run to last season’s UEFA Champions League final could allay fears over what might transpire if Liverpool had failed to qualify for the competition this season. It was a welcome distraction, to be sure, but one that perhaps further complicated matters domestically — quotes from the Guardian:
“The big difference for me is I want to be as successful as possible, but I am a normal employee as well, so I know the most important thing is that we need money for next year. That means we have to qualify for the Champions League. That is real pressure.
“If you are not in the Champions League, it changes everything. You can talk about this and that with the owners, but you pretty much don’t have to ask them because we don’t spend money we don’t have. Yes, this is completely different. I love this season much more.”
With Champions League all but secured for next season already, Klopp sounds like a manager who’s playing with a boatload of house money. Whether it’s the Reds or Manchester City who lift the trophy on the final day of the season, 2018-19 will go down as another step toward re-establishing Liverpool as one of Europe’s heavy hitters.
“Last year we had proper pressure in the last part of the season. Chelsea was winning each game and we were drawing, after being 10 points ahead, and in the end we had to win the last game again to qualify for the Champions League. We had pressure. Different pressure. Champions League was like, ‘Oh my god, you are there.’ We don’t expect or take it for granted that we will be in the Champions League final again, but having the chance again is really unbelievable.
“On the other side, we have made this big step in the league. We are responsible for the league not being decided yet. In all other seasons we would have probably 60-something points as well and be fighting with five other teams for three places behind City. This year we could keep it more open for us in another position. It is all good, but now we want to carry on.”
One way or another, Paul Pogba‘s name has wound up attached to transfer rumors during every transfer window since he returned to Manchester United in August 2016.
Despite the fact the Frenchman is once again linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he “cannot see (Pogba) not playing for Manchester United next season.” Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with Barcelona, Solskjaer also said Pogba “can run a game like this” when he is at his very best.
It’s a good thing he can, because United will almost certainly need a superstar performance from Pogba to have any hope of knocking off Lionel Messi and Co.
Madrid will likely be linked with every player who commands a transfer fee of over $100 million, so it’s probably wise to take each rumor with a grain of salt.
Given the change in culture — not to mention the individual performances and team results — at United since Solskjaer took over in December, it’s difficult to see Pogba choosing this summer as the time to leave. He endured and survived a nightmare spell under Jose Mourinho, only to come out the other side with a manager who finally believes in him and gives him the tactical freedom to be the best version of himself.
According to reports in England, Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been arrested for suspicion of drunk driving after crashing his Range Rover into another vehicle.
The reports say Drinkwater was leaving a party in Manchester and driving home when he crashed around 12:30am local time on Monday morning.
Drinkwater was not in the Chelsea squad for the 2-0 win over West Ham on Monday, but that was not unusual as Drinkwater has been left out of every Premier League matchday squad but one for Chelsea this season, when he was an unused substitute back in mid-September.
“Shortly after 12.30am we were called to a collision in Ashley Road in Mere,” said a spokesman for the Cheshire Police. “We arrived at the scene and found a black Land Rover estate car had collided with a wall. There was one man and two women, thankfully they just received minor injuries. A 29-year-old man from Nether Alderley was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He is currently in custody assisting police with inquiries.”
According to reports, there were no major injuries in the crash, that involved one other car. Drinkwater was with one female in his vehicle, while a female in the other car was also unhurt other than minor injuries. English tabloid The Sun reports that the crash was “really nasty.”
Drinkwater has been told by Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri that he is free to leave the club at the end of the season. He joined in the summer of 2017 from Leicester City where he won the Premier League championship.
Chelsea topped West Ham on Monday 2-0 to move into third in the Premier League table, and Eden Hazard ran the show. Amid reports that he could be moving to Real Madrid this summer, Hazard glittered, glistened, and sparkled at Stamford Bridge.
Maurizio Sarri knows he can’t afford to lose his brightest star.
“It is impossible to find another Hazard,” Sarri proclaimed during the post-match press conference. “At the moment there isn’t another Hazard. The level [of his play] is so high.”
“I hope that Hazard can stay here, otherwise we have to try something different I think.”
After his brace against West Ham, Hazard has been directly involved in 28 goals this league campaign – with 16 goals and 12 assists – the most in the English top flight. Since joining the Blues in 2012, the 28-year-old has accumulated 85 Premier League goals plus 58 league assists.
“I am sure the club doesn’t want to sell him, but of course we all have to respect his decision I think,” Sarri said after the West Ham win. “He is in the last season of his contract, and if he wants to have another experience, we have to respect it. We will try, of course, anyway, to convince him [to stay] but it is not easy.”
During the West Ham match, the away fans chanted “Eden Hazard, he’s off to Madrid” to taunt the Belgian star, but clearly it had no affect on his play on the field. After the match, Hazard was asked about the chants. “They are wrong,” Hazard said. “I’m just focused with Chelsea until the end of the season. I just want to finish in the top four and win the Europa League. We still have a lot to do, and then we will see.”