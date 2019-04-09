Solskjaer “cannot see” Pogba leaving Man United this summer

One way or another, Paul Pogba‘s name has wound up attached to transfer rumors during every transfer window since he returned to Manchester United in August 2016.

Despite the fact the Frenchman is once again linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he “cannot see (Pogba) not playing for Manchester United next season.” Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with Barcelona, Solskjaer also said Pogba “can run a game like this” when he is at his very best.

It’s a good thing he can, because United will almost certainly need a superstar performance from Pogba to have any hope of knocking off Lionel Messi and Co.

Madrid will likely be linked with every player who commands a transfer fee of over $100 million, so it’s probably wise to take each rumor with a grain of salt.

Given the change in culture — not to mention the individual performances and team results — at United since Solskjaer took over in December, it’s difficult to see Pogba choosing this summer as the time to leave. He endured and survived a nightmare spell under Jose Mourinho, only to come out the other side with a manager who finally believes in him and gives him the tactical freedom to be the best version of himself.

