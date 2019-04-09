More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Three things we learned from Spurs defeat of Man City

By Nicholas MendolaApr 9, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
It was always going to be a challenge for Pep Guardiola to outfox and Manchester City to outplay Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur three times in just under two weeks.

After Tuesday’s first event, the opening leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between the Premier League sides, Man City can only be thankful for one thing: That the stinker came first.

Kane hurt

That’s one of the three things we pulled from Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Guardiola asleep at the wheel

Starting Riyad Mahrez over Leroy Sane and leaving Kevin De Bruyne on the bench for Ilkay Gundogan was probably designed to make Man City a bit safer, but instead left the side stale.

Even if you approve of the moves, Guardiola stubbornly refused to announce the failure of either — especially stunning given the poor night for Mahrez — by neither introducing KDB nor Sane until putting them both into the fray in the 89th minute.

On a lesser but deadly note, Guardiola had few options at left back due to injuries but Fabian Delph was carved up by Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son on the goal.

Now City may need to blank

Sissoko terrific on patrol

City had little going for it all night, and Guardiola’s lineup choices betrayed him almost as much as his hesitancy to substitute early in the 1-0 loss to Spurs.

Moussa Sissoko was again a monster for Tottenham Hotspur. The question for the former Newcastle United man may have always been about his desire to perform on a consistent basis, but he’s long been a man for the bright lights.

And Pochettino has gotten the best out of the French midfielder in recent weeks, the big man a force against a Man City midfield expected to thrive in possession.

Narrator voice: It didn’t.

Lloris keeps his head

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had a long time to mull on the idea of stopping a penalty, with Video Assistant Referee taking its sweet time to decide whether Danny Rose handled a ball inside the 18.

So did Sergio Aguero, and the Man City man didn’t get the most of his attempt from the spot but better marks go to the French goalkeeper.

Questioned at times this year, Lloris went in the right direction to stymy one of the Premier League’s greatest all-time scorers and he feels the incident gave his side a big boost even if he didn’t personally see the offense.

“I didn’t see it,” Lloris said. “It is part of the game. We have to accept that. We stayed in the game and it gave us even more energy.”

Bonus notes

Fernandinho is fortunate he didn’t throw the whole leg in the garbage with his three-times silly challenge on Harry Kane early which involved two elbows and a push to the back of the head.

— That pass from Eriksen that led to Son’s goal. Wow.

— The wait for the new stadium was worth it; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was noticeably loud and exploded after the goal.

Champions’ (League) mentality: Reds keep winning when not at best

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaApr 9, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT
Liverpool continues to scrap out wins when it isn’t at its high-flying peak.

The Reds were always in control of their 2-0 defeat of Porto on Tuesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, despite not really putting their foot down on the gas.

[ MORE: Match recap ]

Yes, there was again luck involved — a few VAR decisions went against Porto and Naby Keita‘s opener was deflected — but largely this was down to a superior team defeating an inferior opponent at home with relative comfort.

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy with the amount of set pieces Liverpool conceded, especially given Porto’s aptitude in that area, but overall knows his team ground out a quality win. From the BBC:

“We lost a little bit of direction in the second half, but there’s nothing to criticize, 2-0 is a very, very good result,” Klopp said. “We knew we had to play the second game and we cannot decide the tie tonight, so now we have to go there and fight again.”

Reds captain Jordan Henderson also wasn’t pleased with the second frame, but knows his men got the job done.

“We wanted to come out in the second half and score one or two more but that wasn’t to be,” he said. “We didn’t create that much and it was a bit stop-start, but overall we have to be pleased to take 2-0 over there.”

The one player who tested Alisson Becker not once but three times was Moussa Marega, who will certainly become a name we hear about in the transfer mill. Virgil Van Dijk appreciated the challenge.

“He’s strong and tough to play against. Every striker I play against at the moment is pretty good but I’m enjoying these battles. You want to enjoy these games and now all the focus will be on Chelsea.”

Lloris, Son give Spurs lead over Man City (video)

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaApr 9, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT
  • VAR gives Aguero penalty, saved by Lloris
  • Kane injured in clash with Delph (video)
  • Son drills 78th minute goal

With Harry Kane injured, Heung-Min Son delivered the goods for Spurs in a 1-0 first leg defeat of Manchester City in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The win came with a price tag: Harry Kane limped off the pitch with another ankle injury.

Full lineups, stats, box score

Dele Alli flashed over goal in the 8th minute when Moussa Sissoko‘s cross was just a half-foot too high for the English attacker.

Spurs then found themselves in a predicament thanks to VAR, as a shot hit the sliding Danny Rose in his arm and Bjorn Kuipers somehow found it to be a penalty.

But Hugo Lloris saved Sergio Aguero’s bid to make it 1-0 from the spot!

Ederson made his presence felt with a save on Harry Kane in the 24th, both keepers were something to do in the first half hour.

Champions League scores

Lloris parried a Sterling shot in the early stages of the second half, and Spurs cleared the danger. Heung-min Son forced Ederson into a comfortable save at the other end.

Harry Kane had to leave the match after Fabian Delph stepped on the striker’s ankle in the follow-through of a clearance. Innocuous, but costly.

Son’s wayward touch of a delightfully chipped Christian Eriksen pass took him away from goal, but the South Korea drilled a low shot between the legs of Ederson for a late 1-0 lead.

Efficient Liverpool punishes Porto (video)

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaApr 9, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
  • Keita scores deflected opener
  • Firmino makes it 2-0 before half
  • Alisson strong in goal

Liverpool went a long way toward clinching a second-successive spot in the UEFA Champions League, defeating Porto 2-0 at Anfield on Tuesday in a quarterfinal first leg.

Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino scored the goals, with the second leg on tap for April 17 at the Estadio Do Dragao.

Full lineups, stats, box score

Porto will feel aggrieved to see a defender error put them behind after five minutes, as Naby Keita’s rip deflected wildly to fool Iker Casillas.

Casillas soon had to make a comfortable save on Mohamed Salah, as the Reds were clearly on top.

The Reds made it 2-0 through Firmino, who just had to tap home in-tight from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Champions League scores

Jordan Henderson found Sadio Mane for a goal early in the second half, but the Senegalese man was ruled offside after VAR review.

Alisson Becker had himself a day in between the sticks for Liverpool, and thwarted a pretty dangerous Moussa Marega on multiple occasions.

Kane injures ankle in UEFA Champions League clash (video)

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaApr 9, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
One of the only ways to slow Harry Kane has been the player’s ankles, and injury has again claimed playing time for the big English striker.

Kane was charging to challenge a Fabian Delph clearance in Tottenham Hotspur’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in North London Tuesday.

Champions League scores

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1115730793937145856

After Delph hit the ball, his foot connected with Kane’s ankle.

The Englishman crumpled to the turf and had trouble putting weight on the ankle as he limped off the pitch.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was livid with Delph, though the play looked innocuous from multiple angles.