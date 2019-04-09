UCL Live: QFs kick off with Spurs v. Man City, Liverpool v. Porto

The quarterfinal round of the UEFA Champions League is set to kick off on Tuesday, and the Premier League will be well represented.
Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester City in the north London club’s first UCL game inside the brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium less than a week after the $1.3-billion venue opened. Spurs beat Crystal Palace to collect their first non-UCL victory since February 10, a winless skid of five games wrapped around a 4-0 dispatching of Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16.
Man City, on the other hand, haven’t so much as drawn a game since Jan. 29, a run of 14 straight wins across four different competitions. Pep Guardiola‘s side is hot in pursuit of the unprecedented quadruple after securing their place in the FA Cup final over the weekend, to go with their first piece of silverware this season, the EFL Cup.
In the day’s other quarterfinal, Liverpool, the other half of the PL’s neck-and-neck title race, will host Portuguese giant Porto at Anfield. The Reds are heavy favorites to advance and return to the semifinals for the second straight season.
Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, and PST will have you covered with recaps, analysis and reaction from both games.
Tuesday’s UCL quarterfinal schedule
Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City – 3 p.m. ET kickoff
Liverpool v. Porto – 3 p.m. ET kickoff
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Argentina and Colombia will share hosting duties for the 2020 Copa America, which will be played with a new format.
South America’s soccer body CONMEBOL confirmed the dual hosts on Tuesday during a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, where the final of this year’s tournament will take place on July 7.
CONMEBOL said 10 South American teams plus two guests will play in the competition in 2020, the same number as this year’s edition. However, they will be divided into two groups of six based on geography with a north and south region.
Colombia will be paired with Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru and one of the guests.
Argentina will welcome Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay and the other guest.
The top four teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals.
Manchester United are nearing a return to full(er) strength after yet another lengthy injury crisis, but the majority of those closest to seeing the field are still likely to miss out on Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Barcelona.
Chief among them is Marcus Rashford, who happens to be closest to returning to game action. Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed on Tuesday that Rashford participated in a portion of first-team training 24 hours before the clash at Old Trafford, but the 21-year-old sounds a 50-50 doubt at best — quotes from the BBC:
“Hopefully he will be ready. He needed extra warm-up and hopefully he won’t get a reaction. He joined part of (training) at the end, but he couldn’t join the fun part of training.”
Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic is a long shot to feature after he was an unused substitute during the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers and was then unable to train now a week later.
Ander Herrera is “probably out,” according to Solskjaer, while Alexis Sanchez has been officially ruled out of consideration to face his former club on Wednesday.
On a somewhat positive note, full backs Luke Shaw (two games) and Ashley Young (one game) will be available once again despite being suspended from domestic competition.
There are many different kinds of pressure at the highest level of club soccer. For Jurgen Klopp, the pressure of Liverpool’s ongoing Premier League title race is hugely preferred to what he felt at this point last season, when the Reds were scrapping and clawing their way through a three-team battle for a top-four finish.
The way Klopp sees it, finishing in the top-four is Liverpool’s means of survival. Not to have done so would have severely hindered their ability to prepare for the current season, making that particular brand of pressure wholly unenjoyable and stressful. Not even making an unexpected run to last season’s UEFA Champions League final could allay fears over what might transpire if Liverpool had failed to qualify for the competition this season. It was a welcome distraction, to be sure, but one that perhaps further complicated matters domestically — quotes from the Guardian:
“The big difference for me is I want to be as successful as possible, but I am a normal employee as well, so I know the most important thing is that we need money for next year. That means we have to qualify for the Champions League. That is real pressure.
“If you are not in the Champions League, it changes everything. You can talk about this and that with the owners, but you pretty much don’t have to ask them because we don’t spend money we don’t have. Yes, this is completely different. I love this season much more.”
With Champions League all but secured for next season already, Klopp sounds like a manager who’s playing with a boatload of house money. Whether it’s the Reds or Manchester City who lift the trophy on the final day of the season, 2018-19 will go down as another step toward re-establishing Liverpool as one of Europe’s heavy hitters.
“Last year we had proper pressure in the last part of the season. Chelsea was winning each game and we were drawing, after being 10 points ahead, and in the end we had to win the last game again to qualify for the Champions League. We had pressure. Different pressure. Champions League was like, ‘Oh my god, you are there.’ We don’t expect or take it for granted that we will be in the Champions League final again, but having the chance again is really unbelievable.
“On the other side, we have made this big step in the league. We are responsible for the league not being decided yet. In all other seasons we would have probably 60-something points as well and be fighting with five other teams for three places behind City. This year we could keep it more open for us in another position. It is all good, but now we want to carry on.”
One way or another, Paul Pogba‘s name has wound up attached to transfer rumors during every transfer window since he returned to Manchester United in August 2016.
Despite the fact the Frenchman is once again linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he “cannot see (Pogba) not playing for Manchester United next season.” Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with Barcelona, Solskjaer also said Pogba “can run a game like this” when he is at his very best.
It’s a good thing he can, because United will almost certainly need a superstar performance from Pogba to have any hope of knocking off Lionel Messi and Co.
Madrid will likely be linked with every player who commands a transfer fee of over $100 million, so it’s probably wise to take each rumor with a grain of salt.
Given the change in culture — not to mention the individual performances and team results — at United since Solskjaer took over in December, it’s difficult to see Pogba choosing this summer as the time to leave. He endured and survived a nightmare spell under Jose Mourinho, only to come out the other side with a manager who finally believes in him and gives him the tactical freedom to be the best version of himself.