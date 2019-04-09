UCL Live: QFs kick off with Spurs v. Man City, Liverpool v. Porto

The quarterfinal round of the UEFA Champions League is set to kick off on Tuesday, and the Premier League will be well represented.

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester City in the north London club’s first UCL game inside the brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium less than a week after the $1.3-billion venue opened. Spurs beat Crystal Palace to collect their first non-UCL victory since February 10, a winless skid of five games wrapped around a 4-0 dispatching of Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16.

Man City, on the other hand, haven’t so much as drawn a game since Jan. 29, a run of 14 straight wins across four different competitions. Pep Guardiola‘s side is hot in pursuit of the unprecedented quadruple after securing their place in the FA Cup final over the weekend, to go with their first piece of silverware this season, the EFL Cup.

In the day’s other quarterfinal, Liverpool, the other half of the PL’s neck-and-neck title race, will host Portuguese giant Porto at Anfield. The Reds are heavy favorites to advance and return to the semifinals for the second straight season.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, and PST will have you covered with recaps, analysis and reaction from both games.

Tuesday’s UCL quarterfinal schedule

Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City – 3 p.m. ET kickoff

Liverpool v. Porto – 3 p.m. ET kickoff

