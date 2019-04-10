More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

AC Milan facing new punishment for breaching finance rules

Associated PressApr 10, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
GENEVA (AP) AC Milan is facing another round of UEFA punishment for breaking financial fair play rules.

UEFA said Wednesday its independent club finance investigators have sent Milan’s current file to a panel of judges.

“(Milan) has failed to comply with the break-even requirement during the current monitoring period assessed in the 2018-19 season,” UEFA said in a statement.

Although Milan is a seven-time European champion, its finances have taken a hit during a five-year failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The latest case is separate from the club finance panel’s judgment in December that fined Milan $13.5 million of Europa League prize money and threatened a one-season ban from European competition.

That ban could take effect in either the 2022-23 or 2023-24 season if the club fails to break even on soccer-related business in June 2021.

The previous case, which included Milan winning a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling to overturn a ban from this season’s Europa League, covered a three-year assessment of Milan’s finances up to 2017.

The latest prosecution covers the next rolling three-year assessment, through 2018. It seems unlikely to ban Milan from UEFA competitions ahead of the 2021 target for compliance.

Milan is currently fourth in Serie A, ahead of Atalanta on head-to-head records, and is on track to qualify for the next Champions League. That would earn Milan more than $56 million in prize money.

UEFA’s financial fair play rules require clubs to approach break-even on their business, excluding investments such as stadium building and youth training.

The project launched – with support from then-Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi – after the global financial downturn a decade ago, and aims to force clubs to live within their revenue-earning means. Critics say it favors established clubs and penalizes emerging rivals with ambitious and wealthy owners.

UEFA’s club finance panel assesses the accounts of all clubs which qualify to play in the Champions League and Europa League. Milan failed to advance to either competition for three years until finishing sixth in Serie A in the 2016-17 season.

Boosted by new owners from China, Milan then spent nearly $250 million on player transfers in the offseason, including defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus and forward Andre Silva from Porto.

The spree defied questions over the ownership consortium that paid $800 million to buy the club from Berlusconi in April 2017.

American hedge fund Elliott Management took control of Milan last June after the former owner missed a deadline to repay part of a loan worth more than $350 million. Elliott repossessed the holding company in Luxembourg used to buy Milan.

Elliott’s business plan for the club persuaded a CAS judging panel that UEFA was too strict in imposing an immediate one-season ban from the Europa League.

UEFA said Wednesday that Milan has appealed again to CAS to challenge the punishment announced in December. That sanction includes limiting Milan’s squad to 21 senior players instead of 25 for the next two seasons of European competitions.

UEFA gave no timetable for a verdict in the club’s latest breach of financial fair play rules.

Report: PSG owners exploring possibility of buying Roma

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 10, 2019, 9:37 AM EDT
Qatari Sports Investments, the group which owns Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, is exploring the possibility of purchasing Serie A club Roma, according to reports out of both Italy and France.

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport was first with the news, followed by a confirmation of QSI’s interest by French newspaper L’Equipe.

The former reports that a $450-million bid has already been made, but the latter could not confirm this detail. Current Roma owner, American businessman James Pallotta, has denied that he has received any bid.

UEFA rules, if fully enforced, prevent the same person or persons from being the majority owners of two clubs on the continent. City Football Group, which owns Premier League giants Manchester City, also owns a 44.3 percent stake in La Liga side Girona. With an equal 44.3 percent stake also being held by Girona Football Group, CFG isn’t technically a majority owner.

QSI would likely be forced to create a new business group so as to skirt UEFA’s rules, while presumably bankrolling and operating the club through a very thin layer of separation and deniability.

If the world at-large could see through such a setup, then surely UEFA would be able to do so as well, and they simply would not stand for a scenario which could quite easily call into question the integrity of the world’s most prestigious club competition… right?

Just imagine this: PSG, a club still desperate to win the Champions League (or reach the final, even), is drawn against Roma in the semifinals of the 2021-22 competition. The same people, under different company names, own and operate both clubs. PSG is the global brand of the stable, therefore it takes precedence.

“Let them win, they come first,” QSI Chairman Nasser Ghanim Al-Khelaifi says to the Roma manager, Jose Mourinho. What does he do? Deliberately defy his boss, the man who will undoubtedly come down from the stands and fire him at halftime?

On second thought, this sounds entertaining.

Kane could miss rest of season, says Pochettino

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Andy EdwardsApr 10, 2019, 8:54 AM EDT
Harry Kane is arguably the best center forward in the world, but he’s also a player with an ankle injury history that is worsening at an alarming rate.

Tottenham Hotspur’s 25-year-old superstar suffered yet another severely rolled ankle (WATCH HERE) on Tuesday. Pending MRI results to come on Wednesday, it’ll be the fifth time in three seasons that Kane has suffered ligament damage to one of his ankles. Altogether, he missed 24 games due to the first four.

That number is about to go up by as many as six games (or more, pending progression in the UEFA Champions League). Following Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the UCL quarterfinals, Mauricio Pochettino revealed that Kane could miss the rest of the season — quotes from the BBC:

“It’s a worry for us. We are going to miss him — maybe for the rest of the season. We hope it is not a big issue but there is not to much time to recover. He twisted his ankle so we will see how it reacts in a few hours.”

“We need to check but it looks like it is the same ankle and similar injury. It is very sad and very disappointing.”

Kane was spotted exiting the brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on crutches and wearing a walking boot.

It’s the second serious ankle injury Kane has suffered this season alone. The first one, which occurred in mid-January, cost him six weeks and eight games on the sideline. For what it’s worth, Spurs won all four Premier League games they played during that period. Their recent five-game winless skid in the league, including four defeats as they saw their 10-point lead in the race for third quickly evaporate, only began with Kane’s first game back.

Prior to this season, Kane missed two games in March and April 2018, but was out nearly a month including the season’s final international break. He missed 14 games over two stretches during September (11 games) and March (three games) of the 2016-17 season.

Spurs currently sit fourth in the PL with six games left to play. They trail Chelsea, who have played a game more than them, by two points and lead fifth-place Arsenal by a single point.

Championship Focus: Playoff picture, auto promotion far from settled

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 9, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT
Six Football League Championship fixtures took place in the shadow of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, providing the smallest bit of clarity in the race for promotion.

Leeds United won to move second and put a measure of pressure on Sheffield United, which has a match-in-hand, while Bristol City increased its stock while putting a hurt on West Brom’s hopes.

The Baggies had won three-straight after firing Darren Moore, but have now lost two in-a-row. Both came away from the Hawthorns, and Tuesday’s defeat at Bristol City means the Baggies can forget about anything other than promotion via the playoffs.

Bristol, meanwhile, rode their three goals in the first 19 minutes to move fifth, four points clear of seventh.

Wednesday is day Leeds will be hoping for upsets, with Reading and Sheffield United expecting to collect three points (even if the Blades’ opponents, Birmingham City, have a point total that doesn’t match their skill level due to a 10-point punishment).

Here’s the road into the playoffs, and only two teams — one almost certainly Norwich City — will avoid it via automatic promotion.

Norwich City (1st, 84 points)

Wednesday v. Reading
Sunday at Wigan
April 19 v. Sheffield Wednesday
April 22 at Stoke City
April 27 v. Blackburn
May 5 at Aston Villa

The Read: It would be stunning if Norwich City doesn’t wrap up its place in the Premier League with 2-3 weeks to spare.

Leeds United (2nd, 79 points)

Saturday v. Sheffield Wednesday
April 19 v. Wigan
April 22 at Brentford
April 27 v. Aston Villa
May 5 at Ipswich Town

The Read: At least two exceptionally tough games in terms of desperate opponents means they’ll need to be good and get help from the Blades, who have one more match to play.

Sheffield United (3rd, 77 points)

Wednesday at Birmingham City
Saturday v. Millwall
April 19 v. Nottingham Forest
April 22 at Hull City
April 27 v. Ipswich Town
May 5 at Stoke City

The Read: Birmingham City is a tricky Wednesday test, but the Blades control their own destiny.

West Bromwich Albion (4th, 70 points)

Saturday v. Preston North End
April 19 v. Hull City
April 22 at Reading
April 27 v. Rotherham United
May 5 at Derby County

The Read: The Darren Moore firing bump is gone. Three of the five matches are against clubs with eyes on promotion (although Derby could be out by May 5).

Bristol City (5th, 65 points)

Saturday at Aston Villa
April 19 v. Reading
April 22 at Sheffield Wednesday
April 27 v. Derby County
April 30 at Millwall
May 5 at Hull City

The Read: In-form, yes, but Bristol City faces four teams in the playoff picture right now and two more who could be looking for points to avoid relegation to League One.

Aston Villa (6th, 63 points)

Wednesday at Rotherham United
Saturday v. Bristol City
April 19 at Bolton
April 22 v. Millwall
April 27 at Leeds United
May 5 v. Norwich City

The Read: Winning Wednesday would set up a huge “playoff six-pointer” on Saturday. This is a rough run to the playoff.

Middlesbrough (7th, 61 points)

Saturday v. Hull City
April 19 v. Stoke City
April 22 at Nottingham Forest
April 27 v. Reading
May 5 at Rotherham United

The Read: Tony Pulis‘ men have finally won again, but used up most of their mulligans on the way. Not dead, but will need help.

Derby County (8th, 60 points)

Saturday v. Bolton
April 19 at Birmingham City
April 22 v. QPR
April 27 at Bristol City
May 1 at Swansea City
May 5 v. West Brom

The Read: Losing at Blackburn on Tuesday stings, but points should be there for Frank Lampard‘s men.

There are others who could make a charge, but these are the protagonists.

Fiorentina coach Pioli steps down amid 7-game winless run

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 9, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli has stepped down amid a seven-match winless streak.

The club says assistant coach Giacomo Murelli was directing training on Tuesday, while no immediate replacement was named.

Fiorentina has dropped out of contention for European competition and is down to 10th place in Serie A following a loss at home to relegation-threatened Frosinone on Sunday.

The club is anxious to straighten things out before facing Atalanta in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals on April 25. The first leg ended 3-3.

Pioli was hired in June 2017 and led Fiorentina to an eighth-place finish last season.

It’s the 12th coaching change in the Italian league this season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports