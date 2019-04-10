Early goal holds up for Barcelona at Man Utd (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Suarez scores 13th minute opener

Man Utd with 10 shots, zero on target

Second leg Tuesday in Barcelona

Manchester United out-attempted UEFA Champions League favorites Barcelona but couldn’t find a way into the goal in a 1-0 quarterfinal first leg loss at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Luke Shaw own goal was the difference in a scrappy affair, put behind David De Gea on a play produced by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The second leg is Tuesday at the Camp Nou.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The early stages had a typical “feeling it out” vibe, though Marcus Rashford was especially lively.

Barcelona went ahead, and VAR helped give the goal overcome the linesman’s offside flag. Who knows what he was looking at it, but Suarez’s attempted header of a Messi cross came off Shaw and defied David De Gea with everyone onside. 1-0, 13′.

De Gea saved from Coutinho in the 36th minute, and Barca was buzzing again.

Diego Dalot headed over the goal with the crown of his head after a long cross found him back post.

By the way, Manchester United center back Chris Smalling saw nothing for this:

Messi gets some medical attention after a challenge from Smalling Watch #MUNBAR NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/11wxcZUxxv pic.twitter.com/QULq2FwtbP — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 10, 2019

United has all of the ball and the chances to start the second half, but Barca held firm like Spurs versus Man City a day earlier.

Suarez knifed into the 18 but sliced his shot into the outside of netting in the 65th.

Messi tried to sneak a free kick through the wall but his shot deflected and De Gea adjusted to catch it in the 83rd, the lone moment of interest in a sleepy 10-15 minutes.

Gerard Pique then intervened to stop Anthony Martial from a prime scoring chance. The ensuing corner kick led to nothing.

Here’s the only goal:

Messi with a pinpoint assist to find Suarez for the crucial away goal 😱 Watch #MUNBAR NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/11wxcZUxxv pic.twitter.com/aEV12vI4tA — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 10, 2019

