Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Europa League Preview: Chelsea, Arsenal take next steps

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2019, 10:49 PM EDT
The Europa League quarterfinals begin Thursday, with Arsenal home to Napoli in the most tantalizing of four solid match-ups.

All of the first legs kick off at 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal v. Napoli

Alexandre Lacazette says the match-up with Serie A’s serial runners-up is a toss-up.

“Napoli has a big history like us. Now they are second in the table after Juventus and making a big difference with other important teams. They are playing very well. They have come from the Champions League but from a strong group with Liverpool. They were very competitive in this group. I know it’s going to be very difficult for us but we have confidence.”

Benfica v. Eintracht Frankfurt

If any of these match-ups are a true toss-up, it’s this one. And it comes right down to table standing, relative to league. Benfica is in a dogfight for first on the Portuguese table, while Eintracht Frankfurt is scrapping to stay in the Bundesliga’s Top Four.

Eintracht and Benfica both have brilliant attacks (and imagine if Benfica hadn’t loaned Raul Jimenez to Wolves). This one could be as good as it gets in the UEL.

Villarreal v. Valencia

Two sides who’ve met each other often and also both had success in Europe square off for a semifinal spot. Villarreal remains in a La Liga relegation place and this game comes three days before a six-pointer against Girona, while Valencia has a placement fight on its hands, too (albeit to re-qualify for the Europa League).

Slavia Prague v. Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri is not going to be sleeping on his Czech opponents, especially just three rounds from a Champions League place.

“They are very dangerous,” Sarri said. “They scored six goals in two matches against Sevilla. We need to be very compact and to defend very well. Especially on crosses they attack the box with five or six players, and they are dangerous on counter-attacks. It won’t be easy for us.”

Solskjaer on limiting Messi: “Wasn’t a night for chances”

Stu Forster / Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT
First of all, let’s get something out of the way: The above photo is a super weird scarf, and I would’ve bought more than one of them.

Not many players can set up the lone goal of a match and be considered “quiet,” but Lionel Messi is a different breed.

The Argentine swept a cross to Luis Suarez that produced an own goal and Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Old Trafford, but that was all Barca’s GOAT could manage in Manchester.

That keeps Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the tie, which will conclude Tuesday in Spain. From ManUtd.com:

“He’s a fantastic player and you see the cross for the goal, his awareness and his technique. We did as well as we could against him and we kept our shape well at times. It could have gone both ways.

“It wasn’t the night for chances, I don’t think we hit a shot on target once and that’s one of the disappointments because Rashy had a decent chance, Diogo had a chance there. When Anthony came through towards the end normally he takes a touch but he toe pokes it.”

Solskjaer also said he’s confident United can score in Barcelona, which is obviously an imperative part of the game plan.

Barca’s defense is stingy but not as tight as years’ past, having allowed 31 goals in 31 league matches this year, but has been very good in the Champions League. Through nine matches, opponents have scored six goals.

Only two of those have come at the Camp Nou.

USMNT learns Gold Cup group stage opponents

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team gets its a formal chance to take a measure of vengeance against the two teams which knocked it out of the last round of World Cup qualifying.

Trinidad and Tobago, of course, is the nation whose B-teamers beat the USMNT in Couva, allowing Panama to clinch a World Cup berth via a ghost goal.

The Yanks will also meet Guyana in the first Group D match, which will be June 18 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

It’ll be T&T versus the U.S. in Cleveland four days later, before the Yanks wrap up group play with Panama in Kansas City on June 26.

That’s about the only good news, as the Yanks are in arguably the toughest group of the bunch (though they should surely advance to the knockout rounds as a top seed).

Group C is also tough, with El Salvador joining Jamaica, Honduras, and Curacao.

Group B sees Costa Rica drawn with Haiti, Nicaragua, and Bermuda.

Group A is a great draw for Mexico and Canada, who will have to get past Martinique and Cuba.

Dortmund’s Pulisic returns to training after 2-week layoff

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 10, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT
American midfielder Christian Pulisic has resumed training with Borussia Dortmund, two weeks after injuring a leg while playing for the United States.

The 20-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, participated in a two-hour session Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s match against Mainz, Dortmund said.

Pulisic strained his right quadriceps in an exhibition against Chile on March 26 at Houston. He scored in the fourth minute, then left late in the first half.

Pulisic has been limited to 15 league matches and 25 overall this season for Borussia Dortmund. He tore a calf muscle last October and a thigh muscle in February, and lost playing time because of the emergence of 19-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho.

Second-place Dortmund, which is one point behind Bayern Munich, hosts Mainz on Saturday.

One word for all eight teams after the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 1st legs

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first legs are in the books, and here’s one word and an explanatory thought (or two) for each team at the midpoint.

Manchester United v. Barcelona1st leg RECAP

Barcelona – Content.

Ernesto Valverde wouldn’t have minded a second goal, or several more, but the Blaugranas set up for a 1-0 win at Old Trafford and got exactly that.

Manchester United – Relieved.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s team was also punchless on offense, but certainly not inoffensive with its punch in a physical match, and they’ll also be relieved that the OGS era of Red Devils football did not involve a blowout home loss to his best opponent yet.

Ajax 1-1 Juventus1st leg RECAP

Ajax – Disappointed.

Anyone who watched Wednesday’s first leg in Amsterdam and not just the highlight of Ronaldo’s headed goal will know that Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, and Ajax’s 18-7 shot advantage was not misleading: Ajax should be leading, not level at 1-1.

Juventus – Tired.

The Old Lady was stout at the back, but produced its goal via its lone shot on target. Turin will be a different beast, or Cristiano Ronaldo’s dreams of a UCL four-peat are dead.

 

(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Liverpool 2-0 Porto1st leg RECAP

Porto – Exasperated.

Moussa Marega gave Virgil Van Dijk everything he could handle, even winning the battle, but Alisson Becker’s saves made and Liverpool’s clinical finishing likely mean the end for Porto despite both teams producing the same amount of chances at Anfield.

Liverpool – Gleeful.

Liverpool knows how much better it is than it’s been over the past few weeks, and to escape Tuesday’s so-so display with a 2-0 lead is like putting a quarter in the cosmetic jewelry dispenser and seeing a blue diamond spit into your palm (and the confidence that comes from making the journey to the final last season really begins to pay off now).

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Man City1st leg RECAP

Tottenham Hotspur – Confident.

After the loss to Man City at Wembley on a substandard pitch, Spurs knew they could beat City and will be pleased to have done just that without conceding an away goal; Score at the Etihad and watch City open up wider.

Manchester City – Bemused.

The City players will be looking at their wizard of a manager and wondering why he didn’t trust the team that got them there, keeping Kevin De Bruyne amongst several on the bench, and will also be perplexed that those changes so drastically affected what’s otherwise been a controlling side.