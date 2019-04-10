Kane could miss rest of season, says Pochettino

Harry Kane is arguably the best center forward in the world, but he’s also a player with an ankle injury history that is worsening at an alarming rate.

Tottenham Hotspur’s 25-year-old superstar suffered yet another severely rolled ankle (WATCH HERE) on Tuesday. Pending MRI results to come on Wednesday, it’ll be the fifth time in three seasons that Kane has suffered ligament damage to one of his ankles. Altogether, he missed 24 games due to the first four.

That number is about to go up by as many as six games (or more, pending progression in the UEFA Champions League). Following Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the UCL quarterfinals, Mauricio Pochettino revealed that Kane could miss the rest of the season — quotes from the BBC:

“It’s a worry for us. We are going to miss him — maybe for the rest of the season. We hope it is not a big issue but there is not to much time to recover. He twisted his ankle so we will see how it reacts in a few hours.” … “We need to check but it looks like it is the same ankle and similar injury. It is very sad and very disappointing.”

Kane was spotted exiting the brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on crutches and wearing a walking boot.

It’s the second serious ankle injury Kane has suffered this season alone. The first one, which occurred in mid-January, cost him six weeks and eight games on the sideline. For what it’s worth, Spurs won all four Premier League games they played during that period. Their recent five-game winless skid in the league, including four defeats as they saw their 10-point lead in the race for third quickly evaporate, only began with Kane’s first game back.

Prior to this season, Kane missed two games in March and April 2018, but was out nearly a month including the season’s final international break. He missed 14 games over two stretches during September (11 games) and March (three games) of the 2016-17 season.

Spurs currently sit fourth in the PL with six games left to play. They trail Chelsea, who have played a game more than them, by two points and lead fifth-place Arsenal by a single point.

