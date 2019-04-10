More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

One word for all eight teams after the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 1st legs

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first legs are in the books, and here’s one word and an explanatory thought (or two) for each team at the midpoint.

Manchester United v. Barcelona1st leg RECAP

Barcelona – Content.

Ernesto Valverde wouldn’t have minded a second goal, or several more, but the Blaugranas set up for a 1-0 win at Old Trafford and got exactly that.

Manchester United – Relieved.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s team was also punchless on offense, but certainly not inoffensive with its punch in a physical match, and they’ll also be relieved that the OGS era of Red Devils football did not involve a blowout loss.

Ajax 1-1 Juventus1st leg RECAP

Ajax – Disappointed.

Anyone who watched Wednesday’s first leg in Amsterdam and not just the highlight of Ronaldo’s headed goal will know that Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, and Co.’s 18-7 shot advantage was not misleading: Ajax should be leading, not level at 1-1.

Juventus – Tired.

The Old Lady was stout at the back, but produced its goal via its lone shot on target. Turin will be a different beast, or Cristiano Ronaldo’s dreams of a UCL four-peat are dead.

 

(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Liverpool 2-0 Porto1st leg RECAP

Porto – Exasperated.

Moussa Marega gave Virgil Van Dijk everything he could handle, even winning the battle, but Alisson Becker’s saves made and Liverpool’s clinical finishing likely mean the end for Porto despite both teams producing the same amount of chances at Anfield.

Liverpool – Gleeful.

Liverpool knows how much better it is than it’s been over the past few weeks, and to escape Tuesday’s so-so display with a 2-0 lead is like putting a quarter in the cosmetic jewelry dispenser and seeing a blue diamond spit into your palm (and the confidence that comes from making the journey to the final last season really begins to pay off now).

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Man City1st leg RECAP

Tottenham Hotspur – Confident.

After the loss to Man City at Wembley on a substandard pitch, Spurs knew they could beat City and will be pleased to have done just that without conceding an away goal; Score at the Etihad and watch City open up wider.

Manchester City – Bemused.

The City players will be looking at their wizard of a manager and wondering why he didn’t trust the team that got them there, keeping Kevin De Bruyne amongst several on the bench, and will also be perplexed that those changes so drastically affected what’s otherwise been a controlling side.

USMNT learns Gold Cup group stage opponents

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team gets its a formal chance to take a measure of vengeance against the two teams which knocked it out of the last round of World Cup qualifying.

Trinidad and Tobago, of course, is the nation whose B-teamers beat the USMNT in Couva, allowing Panama to clinch a World Cup berth via a ghost goal.

The Yanks will also meet Guyana in the first Group D match, which will be June 18 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

It’ll be T&T versus the U.S. in Cleveland four days later, before the Yanks wrap up group play with Panama in Kansas City on June 26.

That’s about the only good news, as the Yanks are in arguably the toughest group of the bunch (though they should surely advance to the knockout rounds as a top seed).

Group C is also tough, with El Salvador joining Jamaica, Honduras, and Curacao.

Group B sees Costa Rica drawn with Haiti, Nicaragua, and Bermuda.

Group A is a great draw for Mexico and Canada, who will have to get past Martinique and Cuba.

Dortmund’s Pulisic returns to training after 2-week layoff

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 10, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT
American midfielder Christian Pulisic has resumed training with Borussia Dortmund, two weeks after injuring a leg while playing for the United States.

The 20-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, participated in a two-hour session Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s match against Mainz, Dortmund said.

Pulisic strained his right quadriceps in an exhibition against Chile on March 26 at Houston. He scored in the fourth minute, then left late in the first half.

Pulisic has been limited to 15 league matches and 25 overall this season for Borussia Dortmund. He tore a calf muscle last October and a thigh muscle in February, and lost playing time because of the emergence of 19-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho.

Second-place Dortmund, which is one point behind Bayern Munich, hosts Mainz on Saturday.

“We nullified them” – Smalling, Man Utd confident after 1-0 loss to Barca

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT
Barcelona scored a goal, then absorbed foul after foul while allowing Manchester United’s home crowd very little to enjoy in Wednesday’s first leg of a UEFA Champions League tie.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was happy to be down just a goal against Lionel Messi and company, but admitted frustration at his side not being able to find the back of the net in the 1-0 loss.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 0-1 Barca ]

“We have to do more in front of goal, score more goals. It’s a big second leg to go. It’s only half time. We are Manchester United and you can never write us off.”

As for the defense, outspoken United back Chris Smalling was bullish on his team’s evening.

“The whole team, we nullified them,” Smalling said. “I think there was only one other save for David De Gea. We knew we had to bring that intensity that they’re not used to.”

Not sure Smalling understands what nullified means, though United was very physical and both teams brought plenty of anger to the tackles, but the swagger is back at Manchester United.

Or at least the players’ willingness to express it in public.

Early goal holds up for Barcelona at Man Utd (video)

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
  • Suarez scores 13th minute opener
  • Man Utd with 10 shots, zero on target
  • Second leg Tuesday in Barcelona

Manchester United out-attempted UEFA Champions League favorites Barcelona but couldn’t find a way into the goal in a 1-0 quarterfinal first leg loss at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Luke Shaw own goal was the difference in a scrappy affair, put behind David De Gea on a play produced by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The second leg is Tuesday at the Camp Nou.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The early stages had a typical “feeling it out” vibe, though Marcus Rashford was especially lively.

Barcelona went ahead, and VAR helped give the goal overcome the linesman’s offside flag. Who knows what he was looking at it, but Suarez’s attempted header of a Messi cross came off Shaw and defied David De Gea with everyone onside. 1-0, 13′.

De Gea saved from Coutinho in the 36th minute, and Barca was buzzing again.

Diego Dalot headed over the goal with the crown of his head after a long cross found him back post.

By the way, Manchester United center back Chris Smalling saw nothing for this:

United has all of the ball and the chances to start the second half, but Barca held firm like Spurs versus Man City a day earlier.

Suarez knifed into the 18 but sliced his shot into the outside of netting in the 65th.

Messi tried to sneak a free kick through the wall but his shot deflected and De Gea adjusted to catch it in the 83rd, the lone moment of interest in a sleepy 10-15 minutes.

Gerard Pique then intervened to stop Anthony Martial from a prime scoring chance. The ensuing corner kick led to nothing.

Here’s the only goal: