Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ozil finally earning Emery’s trust at Arsenal

Associated PressApr 10, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
There has been one constant in a month of fluctuating fortunes for Arsenal, and few could have seen it coming.

Mesut Ozil, all of a sudden, is a mainstay in the team and is set to start for the sixth straight game when Arsenal plays Napoli in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday.

No other attacking player has taken the field for Arsenal as much in that period. It is Ozil’s longest unbroken run in the team under Unai Emery, the Arsenal manager whose preference for a high-energy approach seemed to conflict with the German playmaker’s natural style.

Only a few months ago, there seemed no way back for Ozil, who endured several spells out of the team with Emery publicly acknowledging that, for certain games, he simply needed players who worked harder.

Ozil can be a divisive player, with his supporters pointing to his vision and ability to conjure chances out of nothing while his critics question his commitment, attitude and work rate.

But just as the season has reached its defining stage, Emery is starting to lean heavily on the club’s top money-earner.

“He is playing like a team player,” Emery said. “He’s working very well, playing very well. He’s helping us. I’m very happy with him.”

Ozil certainly seems to be putting in more effort in matches. So much so that Emery trusted Ozil to start in an away Premier League last weekend for the first time since Dec. 26.

It didn’t go too well – Arsenal lost 1-0 at Everton on Sunday and Ozil was substituted in the 74th minute after a largely anonymous display – but it was still another signal of the growing harmony between the club’s manager and its most high-profile player.

Arsenal heads into the Europa League’s last eight potentially needing to win the competition to secure a return to the Champions League next season. Finishing in the top four of the Premier League would also guarantee that and Arsenal is currently in fifth place, locked in a tight battle with Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United to claim the two qualifying spots behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Five points separate Chelsea in third place and United in sixth, with Chelsea having played a game more than its three rivals.

Ozil’s five-match run in the team started in the 3-1 Europa League loss to Rennes in the first leg of the last 16. But Arsenal’s 3-0 victory in the second leg kept alive Emery’s bid to win the competition for the fourth time, after doing so with Sevilla in three straight years from 2014.

Napoli, which is second in the Italian league, won the now-defunct UEFA Cup – the precursor to the Europa League – in 1989. It is the club’s only major European honor.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
  • Suarez scores 13th minute opener
  • Man Utd with 10 shots, zero on target
  • Second leg Tuesday in Barcelona

Manchester United out-attempted UEFA Champions League favorites Barcelona but couldn’t find a way into the goal in a 1-0 quarterfinal first leg loss at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Luke Shaw own goal was the difference in a scrappy affair, put behind David De Gea on a play produced by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The second leg is Tuesday at the Camp Nou.

The early stages had a typical “feeling it out” vibe, though Marcus Rashford was especially lively.

Barcelona went ahead, and VAR helped give the goal overcome the linesman’s offside flag. Who knows what he was looking at it, but Suarez’s attempted header of a Messi cross came off Shaw and defied David De Gea with everyone onside. 1-0, 13′.

De Gea saved from Coutinho in the 36th minute, and Barca was buzzing again.

Diego Dalot headed over the goal with the crown of his head after a long cross found him back post.

By the way, Manchester United center back Chris Smalling saw nothing for this:

United has all of the ball and the chances to start the second half, but Barca held firm like Spurs versus Man City a day earlier.

Suarez knifed into the 18 but sliced his shot into the outside of netting in the 65th.

Messi tried to sneak a free kick through the wall but his shot deflected and De Gea adjusted to catch it in the 83rd, the lone moment of interest in a sleepy 10-15 minutes.

Gerard Pique then intervened to stop Anthony Martial from a prime scoring chance. The ensuing corner kick led to nothing.

Here’s the only goal:

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
  • Ronaldo puts Juve ahead (video)
  • Neres levels just after halftime
  • Ajax out-attempts Juve 18-7

Cristiano Ronaldo and David Neres traded goals as Juventus was fortunate to escape the Amsterdam Arena with a 1-1 draw against Ajax in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

The second leg is Tuesday in Turin.

The shots and chances were even in the first half, Ajax putting the first two on target including a fine curler from Dusan Tadic that was pushed over the bar by Wojciech Szczesny.

Juve’s Federico Bernardeschi hit wide following a Cristiano Ronaldo knockdown in the 37th.

Ronaldo, instead, did the darn thing himself just before halftime, leaping forward to nod a long Joao Cancelo cross past Andre Onana.

Ajax tied the score just after halftime, and we mean just, as Neres spun this 46th minute ball past Szczesny.

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
Ajax may’ve been the better team in Amsterdam on Wednesday, but one of the UEFA Champions League’s kings reminded the young Dutch side what control without goals means in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo flew through the air to power a long Joao Cancelo cross past Andre Onana in the 45th minute of the UCL quarterfinal first leg at Johan Cruyff Arena.

The goal was shades of Ronaldo did against the USMNT in group stage of the 2014 World Cup, when CR7 was on the crossing end for Silvestre Varela‘s header. A bit prettier, though.

Ajax will need to level the tie to feel any optimism about rolling into the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday for the second leg.

UCL Live: Messi, Barca visit Man Utd; Ajax host Juventus

Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 10, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT
Day 2 of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals are upon us, and Wednesday is set to serve another pair of mouth-watering first legs upon which me are fortunate enough to feast.

After three Premier League sides were in action on Tuesday, Manchester United are set to enter the fray when they host Lionel Messi and Barcelona. Somehow, it’s the first time Barcelona have visited Old Trafford in nearly 11 years (April 29, 2008), when Messi was just 20 years old and was still only in the ascent toward taking his place as the world’s best player. Man United were victorious that day, and in that semifinal tie. Paul Scholes‘ stunning volley was the only goal scored over 180 minutes. These two institutions have met twice more over the last decade, with the Blaugrana taking a pair of Champions League trophies off the Red Devils, in 2009 and 2011.

In the day’s other quarterfinal, Juventus will visit a young Ajax side which shocked the world by trouncing Real Madrid in the round of 16. Juventus only reached the quarters by staging an incredible comeback and erasing a 2-0 deficit to Atletico Madrid in last round’s second leg.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, and PST will have you covered with recaps, analysis and reaction from both games.

Wednesday’s UCL quarterfinal schedule

Manchester United v. Barcelona – 3 p.m. ET kickoff

Ajax v. Juventus – 3 p.m. ET kickoff